PrepVolleyball released its final rankings for the 2018 recruiting classes this week and BYU women’s volleyball came in at No. 8 in the nation.

This is BYU’s highest-ever ranking, besting the No. 11 ranking of the 2016 class. It marks the sixth time a BYU recruiting class has been ranked in PrepVolleyball’s top 30 since 2003.

The Cougars have the highest-ranked recruiting class among non-Power 5 programs.

BYU’s 2018 recruiting class includes two top-100 players, 6-foot-4 middle blocker Heather Gneiting (No. 6) from Pleasant Grove, Utah, and 6-3 middle blocker Whitney McEwan (No. 63) out of Bountiful, Utah.

Gneiting was named AVCA Under Armour First-Team All-America in 2017 in addition to being named to the USA Today Third Team. McEwan was honored as an AVCA Under Armour Third-Team All-American this year and was a first-team all-state selection.

Also making the list is a top-250 Senior Ace from Highland, Utah, Madi Robinson.

The 5-10 outside hitter Robinson was a finalist for PrepVolleyball’s National Player of the Year and was named an AVCA Under Armour All-American in 2017.

Additionally, the top-10 signing class includes 5-8 setter Tayler Tausinga out of American Fork, Utah, and Riley Lyman, a 6-0 outside hitter transfer from Snow College.

Tausinga was named to the UVCA All-State First Team, as well as the All-Region First Team last year. Lyman was previously named an AVCA Two-Year College First Team All-American and was added to the NJCAA First Team All-America list.

Royce Hinton is the men's and women's volleyball sports information director for BYU Athletic Communications.