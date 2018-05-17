Spenser Heaps,
Pleasant Grove's Heather Gneiting hits the ball toward Lone Peak in the 6A volleyball state championship at the UCCU Center in Orem on Saturday, Nov. 4, 2017.

PrepVolleyball released its final rankings for the 2018 recruiting classes this week and BYU women’s volleyball came in at No. 8 in the nation.

This is BYU’s highest-ever ranking, besting the No. 11 ranking of the 2016 class. It marks the sixth time a BYU recruiting class has been ranked in PrepVolleyball’s top 30 since 2003.

The Cougars have the highest-ranked recruiting class among non-Power 5 programs.

BYU’s 2018 recruiting class includes two top-100 players, 6-foot-4 middle blocker Heather Gneiting (No. 6) from Pleasant Grove, Utah, and 6-3 middle blocker Whitney McEwan (No. 63) out of Bountiful, Utah.

Gneiting was named AVCA Under Armour First-Team All-America in 2017 in addition to being named to the USA Today Third Team. McEwan was honored as an AVCA Under Armour Third-Team All-American this year and was a first-team all-state selection.

Also making the list is a top-250 Senior Ace from Highland, Utah, Madi Robinson.

The 5-10 outside hitter Robinson was a finalist for PrepVolleyball’s National Player of the Year and was named an AVCA Under Armour All-American in 2017.

Additionally, the top-10 signing class includes 5-8 setter Tayler Tausinga out of American Fork, Utah, and Riley Lyman, a 6-0 outside hitter transfer from Snow College.

Tausinga was named to the UVCA All-State First Team, as well as the All-Region First Team last year. Lyman was previously named an AVCA Two-Year College First Team All-American and was added to the NJCAA First Team All-America list.

Royce Hinton is the men's and women's volleyball sports information director for BYU Athletic Communications.

