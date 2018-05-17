I felt like I played pretty good tennis today. I tried to work on my game, all parts of it and I served really well today.

SALT LAKE CITY — After day one of the Utah 6A state tennis championship at Liberty Park, Region 4 stands tall with Lone Peak (10), American Fork (9) and Pleasant Grove (8) leading the team race.

The Knights were perfect on day one, dropping just five games in 10 matches. All three singles players and both doubles teams advanced to Saturday’s semifinals. Lone Peak No. 2 singles player Micah Heimuli didn’t lose a game Thursday and said he used the first day of the state tournament to fine-tune his game.

“I felt like I played pretty good tennis today,” Heimuli said. “I tried to work on my game, all parts of it and I served really well today.”

Heimuli said the Knights came into the tournament with the goal of winning at all five positions. He and his Knight teammates have been working toward this moment for a long time.

“Most of us have played and trained together for like the last five or six years,” Heimuli said. “We know each other really well and while our goals might seem lofty, we’re hoping we can reach them.”

Lone Peak’s No. 1 singles player, Brigham Andrus, did not drop a game Thursday. He’ll square off against Cyprus senior Jesse Nomichith who ousted Riverton’s Jeremy Larson, 3-6, 6-4, 6-1. The other No. 1 singles semifinal features Weber senior Cooper Harrison against Herriman sophomore Giovanni Claus.

Claus lost in the second round a year ago and is looking forward to Saturday’s challenge.

“I like being aggressive and consistent at the same time,” Claus said. “I just have to stay consistent, get my first serve in and just play my game.”

American Fork lost its No. 1 singles player in the second round, but the Caveman pushed through singles players Cade Condie and Easton McBeth. First-doubles players Dane Petersen and Ben Roper looked strong as well as the second-doubles team of McKay Sobotka and Rob Crowther, which won its quarterfinal 6-1, 6-1 over Fiegleson and Renstrom of Davis.

Pleasant Grove failed to advance its No. 1 and No. 2 singles players but the Vikings have No. 3 singles player Danny Lee and the doubles teams of Cook-Armknecht and Wimmer-Norton alive.

While the Knights have run through their Region 4 challengers during the regular season, Lone Peak coach John LaCognata points to a bunch of three-set doubles matches with American Fork and Bingham as a reason for his guys to stay focused.

“I’ve been up here enough years to know that upsets happen,” LaCognata said. “You gotta come in and take one match at a time.”

Lone Peak’s approach was to come in and take each of its 10 matches seriously. That will be the focus Saturday, as points double, for a deep, experienced and senior-laden group.

“This is a real tight group with four seniors that have played varsity since they were freshmen,” LaCognata said. “Between them they have 16 state tournaments under their belts, a lot of camaraderie and friendship.”

Action resumes Saturday morning with the 5A and 6A state tennis championships at Liberty Park.

6A state tournament

Thursday at Liberty Park

Team scores: Lone Peak 10, American Fork 9, Pleasant Grove 8, Layton 7, Weber 5, Bingham 4, Riverton 4, Herriman 3, Cyprus 2, Davis 2, Fremont 2, Hillcrest 1, Northridge 1, Taylorsville 1, West Jordan 1

First singles

Upper bracket

Ethan Wood, Pleasant Grove def. Naga Paritala, Hillcrest, 6-2, 6-0

Cooper Harrison, Weber def. Colin Barnett, Copper Hills, 6-0, 6-1

Giovanni Claus, Herriman def. Josh Morey, Fremont, 6-0, 6-0

Ben Davis, American Fork def. Adam Bentley, Granger, 6-0, 6-0

Lower bracket

Preston Kammeyer, Layton def. Jessie Marchant, Taylorsville, 6-4, 6-2

Brigham Andrus, Lone Peak def. Zach Bagshaw, Hunter, 6-0, 6-0

Jesse Nomichith, Cyprus def. Ethan Snow, Bingham, 6-2, 6-1

Jeremy Larson, Riverton def. Danny Zlotnick, Davis, 6-3, 6-4

First singles quarterfinals

Harrison def. Wood, 6-2, 6-2

Claus def. Davis, 6-3, 6-1

Andrus def. Kammeyer, 6-0, 6-0

Nomichith def. Larson, 3-6, 6-4, 6-1

Second singles

Upper bracket

Josh Smith, Pleasant Grove def. Khyler Silim, Taylorsville, 6-1, 6-3

Bridger Harrison, Weber def. Jeff Henrie, Cyprus, 6-0, 6-0

Braden Hintze, Davis def. Aaron Bentley, Granger, 6-1, 6-3

Cade Condie, American Fork def. Giovanni Jimenez, Copper Hills, 6-1, 6-3

Lower bracket

Tanner Armstrong, Fremont def. Alan Zhao, Hillcrest, 6-1, 6-3

Micah Heimuli, Lone Peak def. Kael Nicholson, Herriman, 6-0, 6-0

Keaton Baucom, Riverton def. Cameron White, Westlake, 6-7 (4), 6-4, 6-3

Chase Boisjolie, Layton def. James Hunt, Hunter, 6-0, 6-1

Second singles quarterfinals:

Harrison def. Smith, 6-2, 6-0

Condie def. Hintze, 6-2, 6-1

Heimuli def. Armstrong, 6-0, 6-0

Boisjolie def. Baucom, 6-2, 2-6, 6-1

Third singles

Upper bracket

Brandon Khoune, Taylorsville def. Josh Austin, Cyprus, 6-1, 6-0

Tyler Wells, Lone Peak def. Adam Jensen, Clearfield, 6-0, 6-0

Walker Kemp, Layton def. Jeremy Christensen, Bingham, 6-2, 6-4

Grahm Molloy, Herriman def. John Huynh, Granger, 6-0, 6-0

Lower bracket

Danny Lee, Pleasant Grove def. Charlie Henderson, Davis, 6-0, 7-5

Erik Yu, Hillcrest def. Connor Haslam, Copper Hills, 7-5, 7-5

Trevor Nielsen, Riverton def. Miguel Garnica, Kearns, 6-0, 6-1

Easton McBeth, American Fork def. Chandler Dearden, Northridge, 6-3, 6-1

Third-singles quarterfinals

Wells def. Khoune, 6-0, 6-1

Kemp def. Molloy, 6-4, 6-4

Lee def. Yu, 6-1, 6-1

McBeth def. Nielsen, 5-7, 6-1, 6-4

First doubles

Upper bracket

Niles Cochran/Josh Bearss, Lone Peak def. Brady Hartog/Stephen Yu, Hillcrest, 6-0, 6-0

Jess Denhalter/Travis Anderson, Layton def. Allen Richardson/Evan Hofheins, Herriman, 6-3, 6-2

Parker Haarbrink/Berkley Day, Riverton def. Braedon Iverson/Hudson Schenk, Weber, 6-1, 6-2

Josh Peterson/Cody White, Bingham def. Matt Crosby/Jayden Crowther, Cyprus, 6-0, 6-0

Lower bracket

Wade Hicks/Bowen Work, Northridge def. Chase Smith/Ian Moore, Taylorsville, 6-1, 6-4

Dane Petersen/Ben Roper, American Fork def. Garin Gee/Cooper Condie, Hunter, 6-0, 6-1

Noah Cook/Evan Armknecht, Pleasant Grove def. Joshua Higginson/Tyler Smith, Granger, 6-0, 6-2

Garrett Matua/Hunter Sanders, West Jordan def. Braxton Frost/Brixton Perez, Davis, 7-5, 2-6, 6-4

First doubles quarterfinals

Cochran and Bearss def. Denhalter and Anderson, 6-1, 6-1

Peterson and White def. Haarbrink and Day, 6-3, 6-3

Petersen and Roper def. Hicks and Work, 6-2, 6-4

Cook and Armknecht def. Matua and Sanders, 6-2, 6-0

Second doubles

Upper bracket

McKay Sobotka/Rob Crowther, American Fork def. Travis Simmons/Decklar Coffman, Copper Hills, 6-4, 6-0

Jonah Feigleson/McKay Renstrom, Davis def. Peter Kirkendall/Brandon Lancaster, Cyprus, 6-1, 6-0

Oskar Peterson/Eli Hall, Weber def. Brandon Hoang/Calvin Mai, Granger, 6-0, 6-0

Austin Cox/Ben Crane, Bingham def. Brandon Hovi/Nate Bennett, Herriman, 6-1, 6-1

Lower bracket

Angel Guzmen/Spencer Salisbury, Fremont def. John McElroy/Ian Tsai, Hillcrest, 6-2, 3-6, 6-2

Alex Miller/Josh Weichers, Lone Peak def. David Church/Azeem Mohammed, Taylorsville, 6-0, 6-1

Jacob Wimmer/Adam Norton, Pleasant Grove def. Pierce Schouten/Jeremiah Stone, Riverton, 6-1, 6-2

Kaden Falk/Bronson Shaw, Layton def. Thomas Sanders/Jonah Hall, Hunter, 6-1, 6-1

Second doubles quarterfinals

Sobotka and Crowther def. Feigleson and Renstrom, 6-1, 6-1

Cox and Crane def. Peterson and Hall, 6-3, 6-0

Miller and Weichers def. Guzmen and Salisbury, 6-1, 6-0

Wimmer and Norton def. Falk and Shaw, 7-5, 6-3