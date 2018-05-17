MUSIC/DANCE

“Songs of the Heart,” Millennial Choirs and Orchestras, May 18, 5 and 8 p.m., Abravanel Hall, 123 W. South Temple, $25-$35 (801-355-2787 or artsaltlake.org)

“Orem Jive — Our 50 United States,” May 18-19, 6 and 8 p.m.; May 19, 2 p.m., Covey Center, 425 W. Center, Provo, $5-$10 (801-852-7007 or coveycenter.org)

Stampede, May 18, 6 p.m., Conestoga Ranch, 427 W. Paradise Parkway, Garden City, free (800-565-5267 or conestogaranch.com/events)

Austin Weyand Acoustic Band, May 18, 7:30 p.m., Brigham City Fine Arts Center, 58 S. 100 West, Brigham City, $12 for adults, $10 for seniors, $8 for students (435-723-0740 or bcfineartscenter.org)

Imperial Glee Club, May 18, 7:30 p.m., Assembly Hall, Temple Square, free (templesquare.com)

Johann Strauss' "Die Fledermaus," May 18, 7:30 p.m.; May 20, 2 p.m., Capitol Theatre, 50 W. 200 South, $15-$94 (801-355-2787 or artsaltlake.org)

Southwest Symphony Orchestra with Lisa Dondlinger, May 18, 7:30 p.m., Cox Performing Arts Center, DSU, St. George, $12-$24 (435-652-7500 or tickets.dsutix.com)

Spring Concert, May 18, 7:30 p.m., Juan Diego High School, 300 W. 11800 South, Draper, free (westjordansymphony.org)

Repertory Dance Theatre, May 18-19, 8 p.m., Egyptian Theatre, 328 Main, Park City, $10-$29 (435-649-9371 or egyptiantheatrecompany.org)

Silhouette Dance Studio, May 19, 2:30 and 6:30 p.m., Kingsbury Hall, U., $8 (801-581-7100 or tickets.utah.edu)

“Musicians Fight Hunger” benefit concert, May 19, 5 p.m., DeJoria Center, 970 N. State Road 32, Kamas, free with donation of non-perishable food items (435-783-3113 or dejoriacenter.com)

“The Greatest Show,” La Rae’s Dance Unlimited, May 19, 7 p.m., Peery’s Egyptian Theater, 2415 S. Washington Blvd., Ogden, free (866-472-4627 or egyptiantheaterogden.com)

Luis Miguel, May 19, 7:30 p.m., USANA Amphitheatre, 5150 Upper Ridge Road, West Valley City, $39.95-$500 (801-417-5343 or usana-amp.com)

“Mozart’s Coda,” Salt Lake Symphony and Utah Voices, May 19, 7:30 p.m., Libby Gardner Concert Hall, U., $12 (877-425-1537 or saltlakesymphony.org)

Sotto Voce Strings, May 19, 7:30 p.m., Assembly Hall, Temple Square, free (lds.org/events)

Salt City Saints with Doc Lloyd Miller, May 20, 4:30 p.m., Regent Street Black Box, 144 S. Regent St., free (801-355-2787 or artsaltlake.org)

The Eagles, May 20, 7 p.m., Vivint Arena, 301 W. South Temple, $56-$396 (801-325-7528 or vivintarena.com)

“Carmina Burana,” American West Symphony and Chorus of Sandy, May 21, 7:30 p.m., Libby Gardner Concert Hall, U., $12.50 for general, $6.50 for seniors, U. students and staff (801-581-6762 or music.utah.edu)

The John Clayton Jazz Show, May 21, 7:30 p.m., Capitol Theatre, 50 W. 200 South, $29.50 (801-355-2787 or artsaltlake.org)

“Riverton Jive — Our 50 United States,” May 22-23, 5 and 7 p.m., Covey Center, 425 W. Center, Provo, $5-$10 (801-852-7007 or coveycenter.org)

“All-Star Evening,” May 22, 7 p.m., Abravanel Hall, 123 W. South Temple, $12 (801-355-2787 or artsaltlake.org)

Poison with Cheap Trick and Pop Evil, May 22, 7 p.m., USANA Amphitheatre, 5150 Upper Ridge Road, West Valley City, $25-$99.50 (801-417-5343 or usana-amp.com)

Timpanogos Big Band, May 22, 7:30 p.m., Gallivan Center, 239 S. Main, free (385-743-0146 or excellenceconcerts.org)

“The Lion King,” Performing Dance Center, May 23-24, 6 p.m., Kingsbury Hall, U., $15 (801-581-7100 or tickets.utah.edu)

The Devil Makes Three with The Wood Brothers and Murder By Death, May 23, 6:30 p.m., Red Butte Garden, 300 Wakara Way, $40-$45 (801-585-0556 or redbuttegarden.org)

Night on Broadway, May 24, 7:30 p.m., Gallivan Center, 239 S. Main, free (385-743-0146 or excellenceconcerts.org)

SALT Contemporary Dance, May 24-26, 7:30 p.m., Rose Wagner Performing Arts Center, 138 W. 300 South, $20 (801-355-2787 or artsaltlake.org)

National Choreographic Festival, through May 26, dates and times vary, Rose Wagner Performing Arts Center, 138 W. 300 South, $49.50 (801-355-2787 or artsaltlake.org)

GETTING OUT

Living Traditions Festival, May 18, 5-10 p.m.; May 19, noon-10 p.m.; May 20, noon-7 p.m., Washington Square and Library Square, 450 S. 200 East, free (801-596-5000 or livingtraditionsfestival.com)

“Glow Yoga to Led Zeppelin,” May 18-19, 8-10 p.m., Rose Wagner Performing Arts Center, 138 W. 300 South, $20, bring yoga mat (801-355-2787 or artsaltlake.org)

Caleb Chapman’s Soundhouse open house, May 19, 10 a.m.-1 p.m., Performance Studio, 555 E. Main, American Fork, free (801-763-0200 or ccsoundhouse.com)

Color Vibe 5K, May 19, 9 a.m., American West Heritage Center, 4025 S. Highway 89-91, Wellsville, $65 for adults, $10 for children ages 12 and younger, free registration for children ages 12 and younger with paid adult, up to two kids per paid adult (thecolorvibe.com/cachevalley.php)

BYU AstroFest, May 19, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., BYU Eyring Science Center, BYU, Provo, free (physics.byu.edu)

Norwegian Constitution Day, May 19, 11 a.m.-1 p.m., International Peace Gardens, 1000 S. 900 West, free (utah17mai.com)

“Bring Back Music Into Your Life,” May 19, 4-8 p.m., The Sanderson Center for the Deaf and Hard of Hearing, 5709 S. 1500 West, Taylorsville, free, for people and family members who are hard of hearing (801-266-4536 or deafservices.utah.gov)

Mural Fest, May 19, 5-10 p.m., Art Factory, 193 W. 2100 South, free (801-464-6757 or sslarts.org/muralfest)

"Nature's Ultimate Machines," through Sept. 3, dates and times vary, Natural History Museum of Utah, 301 Wakara Way, $14.95 for general, $12.95 for youths ages 13-24 and seniors, $9.95 for children ages 3-12, free for members, U. students and staff with ID (801-581-6927 or nhmu.utah.edu)

American folk dance lessons, Wednesdays, 7-9 p.m., Glendale Library, 1375 S. Concord St., free (801-414-4723)

Ballroom dance lessons, Fridays, 7:30 p.m., Murray Arts Centre, 4868 S. State, Murray, $7 (801-265-0707 or wrightwayenterprises.com)

THEATER

OPENING PRODUCTIONS

“The Full Monty,” May 24-June 3, dates and times vary, Egyptian Theatre, 328 Main, Park City, $23-$45, for ages 16 and older, contains mature subject matter, nudity and language, according to egyptiantheatrecompany.org (435-649-9371 or egyptiantheatrecompany.org)

CONTINUING PRODUCTIONS

"And Then There Were None," May 18-19, 7:30 p.m., Old Barn Community Theatre, 3605 Bigler Road, Collinston, Box Elder County, $8-$9 (435-458-2276 or oldbarn.org)

"The Full Monty," May 18-19, 7:30 p.m., Ziegfeld Theater, 3934 S. Washington Blvd., Ogden, $17-$20, contains strong language and nudity, parental discretion is strongly advised, according to theziegfeldtheater.com (855-944-2787 or theziegfeldtheater.com)

"Lucky Stiff," May 18-19, 7:30 p.m., Empress Theatre, 9104 W. 2700 South, Magna, $10-$12 (801-347-7373 or empresstheatre.com)

"9 to 5," through May 26, dates and times vary, Terrace Plaza Playhouse, 99 E. 4700 South, Ogden, $15-$17 for adults, $14-$16 for students, military and seniors, $10-$12 for children ages 12 and younger, no babes in arms (801-393-0070 or terraceplayhouse.com)

"Mamma Mia!" through May 26, dates and times vary, Pioneer Theatre Company, 300 S. 1400 East, $42-$69, contains a small amount of coarse language, according to pioneertheatre.org (801-581-6961 or pioneertheatre.org)

"Steel Magnolias," through May 26, dates and times vary, Covey Arts Center, 425 W. Center, Provo, $14-$16 (801-852-7007 or coveycenter.org)

"Jurassic Park City," through June 2, dates and times vary, The Off Broadway Theatre, 272 S. Main, $16 for adults, $12 for students, seniors and military, $10 for children ages 2-12 (801-355-4628 or theobt.org)

"Sense and Sensibility," through June 2, dates and times vary, Hale Center Theater Orem, 225 W. 400 North, Orem, $18-$24 for general, $14-$16 for children (801-226-8600 or haletheater.org)

"Monty Python's Spamalot," through June 9, The Grand Theatre, 1575 S. State, $9-$23 (801-957-3322 or grandtheatrecompany.com)

“The Music Man,” through June 9, dates and times vary, Hale Centre Theatre, 9900 S. Monroe St., Sandy, $40 for adults, $20 for youths in grades K-12, children under age 5 not permitted (801-984-9000 or hct.org)

"Bye Bye Birdie," through June 16, dates and times vary, Brigham’s Playhouse, 25 N. 300 West, Washington, $23 for adults, $21 for seniors, $17 for children ages 5-17 and students with ID, children under age 5 not admitted (435-251-8000 or brighamsplayhouse.com)

“Spamilton,” through June 22, dates and times vary, Desert Star, 4861 S. State, Murray, $24.95 for adults, $14.95 for children ages 11 and younger (801-266-2600 or desertstar.biz)

“Tuck Everlasting," through June 23, dates and times vary, Hale Centre Theatre, Jewel Box Stage, 9900 S. Monroe St., Sandy, $36-$40 for adults, $18-$20 for youths in grades K-12, children under age 5 not permitted (801-984-9000 or hct.org)

SPECIAL MOVIE SCREENINGS

“The Adventures of Baron Munchausen,” May 21, 6:30 p.m., Orem Library, 58 N. State, Orem, free (801-229-7050 or oremlibrary.org)

“The Benny Goodman Story,” May 22, 10 a.m., SCERA, 745 S. State, Orem, $2 for general, free for seniors, no kids allowed (scera.org)

“Dealt,” May 25, 6:30 p.m., Orem Library, 58 N. State, Orem, free (801-229-7050 or oremlibrary.org)

Filmexico, May 18-19, times vary, Broadway Centre Cinemas, 111 E. 300 South, free (801-321-0310 or saltlakefilmsociety.org)

“Godspeed: The Race Across America,” May 22, 7 p.m., select Cinemark Theatres, $12-$14 (cinemark.com)

“The Greatest Showman” singalong, May 18-24, 12:55 and 6:20 p.m., Movies 9, 9539 S. 700 East, Sandy, $1.25-$2.25 (cinemark.com)

“Llama Nation,” May 22, 7 p.m., Fulton Library Auditorium, UVU, Orem, free (utahfilmcenter.org)

“Maurizio Cattelan: Be Right Back,” May 23, 7 p.m., Utah Museum of Fine Arts, U., free (801-581-3580 or umfa.utah.edu)

“Porco Rosso,” May 20, 12:55 p.m.; May 21, 7 p.m.; May 23, 7 p.m., select Cinemark Theatres, $9.50-$11.50 (cinemark.com)

"Speedy," May 18, 7:30 p.m., Organ Loft, 3331 Edison St., $5-$6 (801-485-9265 or edisonstreetevents.com)

“Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back,” May 19, 2 p.m., Corinne and Jack Sweet Library, 455 F St. East, free (slcpl.org)

“Summer in the Forest,” May 22, 7 p.m., Salt Lake Main Library, 210 E. 400 South, free (801-524-8200 or slcpl.org)

“Wonder,” May 23, 2 p.m., Salt Lake Main Library, 210 E. 400 South, free (801-524-8200 or slcpl.org)

BOOK SIGNINGS AND EVENTS

The King’s English Bookshop, 1511 S. 1500 East, “Meet Your Next Summer Romance” event with authors Lindsay B. Ferguson, Teri Harman, Josi S. Kilpack and Becca Wilhite, May 19, 4 p.m.; John Branch, author of “The Last Cowboys: A Pioneer Family in the New West,” May 19, 7 p.m.; Jeff Metcalf, author of “Back Cast: Fly Fishing and Other Such Matters,” May 23, 7 p.m.; and James Pogue, author of “Chosen Country: A Rebellion in the West,” May 24, 7 p.m. (801-484-9100 or kingsenglish.com)

Orem Library, 58 N. State, Orem, Greg Park, author of “Blood Seed,” May 22, 7 p.m. (801-229-7050 or oremlibrary.org)

The Printed Garden, 9445 S. Union Square, Suite A, Sandy, Rick Eckstein, author of “How College Athletics are Hurting Girls’ Sports,” May 24, 7 p.m. (385-695-2042 or theprintedgarden.com)

Provo Library, 550 N. University Ave., Provo, playwriting panel with Morag Shepherd, Marianne Hales Harding, Janine Sobeck Knighton and J. Scott Bronson, May 23, 7 p.m. (facebook.com/utahnewworkstheatreproject)

Sweet Library, 455 F St. East, Star Coulbrooke, co-author of “Logan Canyon Blend,” May 24, 7 p.m. (slcpl.org/events)

FOOD CLASSES

USU Extension Food Sense class, May 22, 9-10 a.m., Department of Workforce Services, 7292 S. State, Midvale, free (385-468-4820 or extension.usu.edu/saltlake)

ART GALLERIES AND CLASSES

OPENING EXHIBITIONS

Anderson-Foothill Library, 1135 S. 2100 East, “Exploring My Artistic Side,” by Laleh Ghotbi, opening reception May 24, 7 p.m.; on display May 24-July 5 (801-594-8611)

A Gallery, 1321 S. 2100 East, “A Part of Everything,” by Jena Schmidt, opening reception May 18, 6 p.m.; on display through June 1 (801-583-4800)

Art at the Main, 210 E. 400 South, art by Linda Kalmar and Joe Peretto, opening reception May 18, 6 p.m.; on display through June 9 (801-363-4088)

Bountiful Davis Art Center, 90 N. Main, Bountiful, art by Oonju Chun, Charles Lassiter, John Mack, Leslie D. Pippen, Havoc Hendricks and Amy Fairchild, opening reception May 18, 6 p.m.; on display May 18-June 22 (801-295-3618)

Brigham Young University Museum of Art, BYU, Provo, “Dignity: Tribes in Transition,” by Dana Gluckstein, “Refugee Trilogy,” by Rick Shaefer and “Albanian Stories,” by Adrian Paci; on display May 18-Sept. 29 (801-422-8287)

David Ericson Fine Art, 418 S. 200 West, art by David Meikle and Kathleen Peterson, opening reception May 18, 7 p.m.; on display through June 9 (801-533-8245)

Draw Inc. Gallery, 752 6th Ave.,”Read the Fine Print,” by Carl Carbonell, Timia Wardle, Nathanael Read and Andy Joy Chase, opening reception May 18, 6 p.m.; on display May 18-July 18 (801-893-2404)

Finch Lane and Park Galleries at the Art Barn, 1340 E. 100 South, “Darker Territory,” by Lenka Konopasek, and “Head Lands,” by Sarah Bown Roberts, opening reception May 18, 6 p.m.; on display through June 8 (801-596-5000)

Flow Art Space, 363 S. 500 East, art by Erik Olson, artist reception May 18, 5 p.m. (612-242-8796)

Glass House, 3910 S. Highland Drive, Millcreek, art by David Louis Jones, opening reception May 18, 6 p.m. (801-666-8968)

God Hates Robots, 314 W. 300 South, “Always Elsewhere,” by Mike Murdock, opening reception May 18, 6 p.m.; on display May 18-June 8 (801-596-3370)

Modern West Fine Art, 177 E. 200 South, art by Beatrice Mandelman and Louis Ribak, opening reception May 18, 6 p.m.; on display through June 9; and art by John Berry; on display May 18-July 14 (801-355-3383)

Phillips Gallery, 444 E. 200 South, art by Teresa Jordan, Claudia Sisemore and Evan Smith, opening reception May 18, 6 p.m.; on display May 18-June 8 (801-364-8284)

Salt Lake City Main Library, 210 E. 400 South, “Inside Bolivia,” by Hadley Rampton, opening reception May 21, 6:30 p.m.; on display through June 17 (801-651-3937)

Utah Museum of Contemporary Art, 20 S. West Temple, “Seven Deadly Sins: 2018 Spectacle Art Auction,” on display May 18-June 9 (801-328-4201)

CONTINUING EXHIBITIONS IN SALT LAKE COUNTY

Chapman Library, 577 S. 900 West, Chapman Library 100th Birthday Historical Photo Exhibit, through June 28 (801-594-8623)

Chase Home Museum of Utah Folk Arts, Liberty Park, 600 E. 900 South, “Play On,” by various artists, through June 29 (801-533-5760)

Church History Museum, 45 N. West Temple, art by Jorge Cocco Santangelo, through Oct. 9; and art by Cody Bell and Leslie Nilsson, through January 2019 (801-240-3310)

Corinne and Jack Sweet Library, 455 F St. East, art by Bryant Middle School students, through June 23 (801-594-8651)

Cottonwood Heights City Building, 2277 Bengal Blvd., Cottonwood Heights, “The Resurrection,” by Carin Fausett, on display through May 31 (carinfausett.com)

Craft Lake City and Temporary Museum of Permanent Change, 300 S. 200 West, “Celebration of the Hand,” by Alyce Carrier, through June 17 (craftlakecity.com)

David Ericson Fine Art, 418 S. 200 West, “Paintings by Friends,” by Michael Workman and Zach Proctor, through May 18 (801-533-8245)

George S. and Dolores Dore Eccles Gallery, 1575 S. State, “The Ability to Create,” by artists from TURN City Center for the Arts, through May 29; and “Seeing in Color,” by Bea Hurd, through June 5 (801-957-4073)

Horne Fine Art, 142 E. 800 South, “April Showers, May Flowers,” by Karen Horne, Ryan Cannon and Phyllis Horne, through May 31 (801-910-2088)

Loge Gallery at Pioneer Theatre, 300 S. 1400 East, art by The Glass Art Guild of Utah, through May 26 (801-581-6961)

Marmalade Library, 280 W. 500 North, “People, Places, Things,” by David Estes, through June 2 (801-594-8680)

Millcreek Library, 2266 E. 3435 South, art by Alexandria Shankweiler, through May 31 (801-943-4636)

The Printed Garden, 9445 S. Union Square, Suite A, Sandy, “Spring of Serenity,” by Ora Barlow, through May 18 (385-695-2042 or theprintedgarden.com)

Red Butte Garden, 300 Wakara Way, art by Carol Bold, through May 20 (801-585-0556)

Salt Lake City Main Library, 210 E. 400 South, “In/Out,” by Clayton Middle School students, through May 18; “Piecing Together Mental Illness,” by undergraduates in the University of Utah’s BlockU Medical Humanities program, through May 20; and “Ditchbank,” by Heidi Moller Somsen and Downy Doxey-Marshall, through June 15 (801-524-8200)

Utah Museum of Contemporary Art, 20 S. West Temple, “Dream: Egyptian Theatre YouTheatre,” through May 19; “Desire Lines,” by various artists, through May 26; and “Landscape Painting,” by Julius von Bismarck, through May 26 (801-328-4201)

Utah Museum of Fine Arts, University of Utah, South Campus Drive, “Salt 13,” by Katie Paterson, through May 20; photography by Marilyn Bridges, through June 1; “Our Futures,” by Utah-based organization Epicenter, through July 1; and “Great Salt Lake and Vicinity,” by Spencer Finch, through July (801-581-7332)

Viridian Event Center, 8030 S. 1825 West, West Jordan, Jordan School District art contest, through May 31 (801-948-7858)

Whitmore Library, 2197 Fort Union Blvd., Cottonwood Heights, Senior Art Exhibit, through May 31 (801-943-4636)

CONTINUING EXHIBITIONS OUTSIDE SALT LAKE COUNTY

American Fork Library, 64 S. 100 East, American Fork, art by Lorie Estes, through May 31 (801-763-3070)

Arrowhead Gallery ETC, Electric Theater Center, 68 E. Tabernacle St., St. George, art by Ken Church and Hazel Janet White, through May 31 (801-628-9592)

Brigham Young University Museum of Art, BYU, Provo, “Other Worlds,” by M.C. Escher, through May 19; and “Curiouser,” by Nina Katchadourian, through Aug. 11 (801-422-8287)

Kimball Art Center, 1401 Kearns Blvd., Park City, “Art and the Environment,” Wasatch Back Student Art Show, and “In Bloom,” by Mark Crenshaw, through May 27 (435-649-8882)

Maynard Dixon Home, 2200 S. State, Mount Carmel, Kane County, “The Utah Tribes,” photographs by John (Jack) Hillers, through Nov. 15, $5, by appointment (thunderbirdfoundation.com)

Mountain Place Gallery, 123 N. Main, Logan, “Cactus Flower,” by Russ Fjeldsted and local artists, through June (435-752-0211)

Red Cliff Gallery, 220 N. 200 East, St. George, “Every Piece Has a Story,” by Southern Utah Art Guild members, through Aug. 30 (redcliffgallerysuag.com)

Springville Museum of Art, 126 E. 400 South, Springville, “Wit and Whimsy: Off the Deep End,” by local artists, through May 19; 94th annual Spring Salon, through July 7; and “Round Up: Icons of the American West,” by various artists, through June 19, 2021 (801-489-2727)

ART CLASSES AND EVENTS

Brigham Young University Museum of Art, BYU, Provo, “Dignity: Tribes in Transition” lecture by Dana Gluckstein, May 18, 7 p.m. (801-422-8287 or moa.byu.edu)

Modern West Fine Art, 177 E. 200 South, panel discussion with Preeya Seth, Geoff Wichert and Nancy Stoaks, May 18, 6:30 p.m., free (801-355-3383 or modernwestfineart.com)

Utah Museum of Contemporary Art, 20 S. West Temple, “Saturday Art Hike,” May 19, 2 p.m., $15, registration required (801-328-4201, ext. 124 or [email protected])

Utah Museum of Fine Arts, 410 Campus Center Drive, “Third Saturday for Families: Still Lifes,” May 19, 1-4 p.m.; and “Obata’s Cosmopolitan California” with ShiPu Wang, May 24, 7 p.m., free (801-581-3580 or umfa.utah.edu)

Brigham Young University Museum of Art, BYU, Provo, Gallery Talk with Dana Gluckstein, Rick Shaefer and Adrian Paci, May 23, 12:10 p.m. (801-422-8287 or moa.byu.edu)

FAMILY ACTIVITIES

“Getting to Know … The Sound of Music,” May 18-25, dates and times vary, Hale Center Theater Orem, 225 W. 400 North, Orem, $9 for adults, $7 for children ages 3-11 (801-226-8600 or haletheater.org)

"The Parent Trap,” through May 26, dates and times very, Utah Children’s Theatre, 3605 S. State, $16, no babies or toddlers permitted (801-532-6000 or uctheatre.org)

“Willy Wonka Jr.,” CenterPoint Academy, through May 26, dates and times vary, CenterPoint Theatre, Leishman Performance Hall, 525 N. 400 West, Centerville, $7 (801-298-1302 or centerpointtheatre.org)

LIBRARIES

Riverton Library, 12877 S. 1830 West, Riverton, “The Boy Who Cried Wolf” puppet show, May 18, 10:30 a.m. (801-943-4636)

Anderson-Foothill Library, 1135 S. 2100 East, “Total Toy Annihilation” craft for teens, May 18, 4 p.m. (801-594-8611)

West Valley Library, 2880 W. 2650 South, West Valley City, washi tape clipboards for teens, May 18, 4 p.m.; and read to a dog, May 19, 4 p.m. (801-943-4636)

Draper Library, 1136 E. Pioneer Road, Draper, read to a dog, May 19, 10:30 a.m.; and string art for teens and adults, May 19, 3 p.m., register online (801-943-4636)

Sandy Library, 10100 Petunia Way, Sandy, read to a dog, May 19, 10:30 a.m. (801-943-4636)

Millcreek Library, 2266 E. Evergreen Ave., East Millcreek, read to a dog, May 19, 11 a.m. (801-943-4636)

West Jordan Library, 8030 S. 1825 West, West Jordan, Dazzle Dogzz, May 19, 11 a.m. (801-943-4636)

Salt Lake City Main Library, 210 E. 400 South, “Leap Into Science: Design It, Build It,” May 19, 1 p.m.; and “Outdoor Watercolor: Pine Trees” for teens, May 19, 11 a.m. (801-524-8200)

Whitmore Library, 2197 E. Fort Union Blvd., Cottonwood Heights, read to a dog, May 19, 1 p.m. (801-943-4636)

Orem Library, 58 N. State, Orem, Star Wars party for teens, May 19, 5:30 p.m. (801-229-7050)

COMMUNITY BRIEFS

Pioneer Theatre Company, 300 S. 1400 East, will host auditions for “Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street,” Friday, May 18, noon-5 p.m. Auditions for Actors’ Equity members will be noon-1 p.m. Actors should come prepared with a Sondheim musical theater selection or something in the style of the show. An accompanist will be provided. All roles are available. Auditioners should bring a headshot and resume to the audition. Callbacks will be Saturday, May 19, by invitation only. Auditioners can sign up for an audition time in Room 325 at the theater. Rehearsal dates for the production will be Oct. 1-25, and performance dates will be Oct. 26-Nov. 10. Visit pioneertheatre.org/contact-us/ audition-information for more details.

CoreLife Eatery, with locations across the U.S., will open its third Utah location Friday at 3215 E. 3300 South, Millcreek. The active lifestyle restaurant will offer a variety of greens, grains and broth-based dishes, according to a news release. Menu items include rice bowls, protein plates, green bowls, grain bowls and bone broth. All foods are free of trans fat, artificial colors, sweeteners, other artificial additives and GMOs, according to the news release. Visit corelifeeatery.com or call 385-528-0524 for more information.

Dave and Buster’s, 140 S. Rio Grande St., opened its first Utah location Monday, May 14, at The Gateway. According to a news release, the restaurant and entertainment destination includes nearly 45,000 square feet of arcade games, sports viewing and food and drink offerings. Andy Oreskovich, general manager of Dave and Buster’s Salt Lake City, said guests can experience hundreds of arcade games, innovative menu options and a sports bar with large HDTV screens. The restaurant menu includes American fare offerings with “Appy Hour” specials Monday-Friday, 3-6 p.m. and late night “Appy Hour” specials Monday-Thursday, 9 p.m.-close. Featured items include half-priced appetizers of spinach dip, crispy natural white cheddar cheese bites, chicken quesadillas and boneless wings. Two for Tuesday will include $2 tacos and two free game plays with the purchase of a $10 power card or re-load. On Wednesdays all games will be half price. The Salt Lake location is the 113th location for the Dallas-based company. Dave and Buster's will be open the following hours: Sunday-Thursday, 11 a.m.-midnight; and Friday-Saturday, 11 a.m.-1 a.m. Visit daveandbusters.com or call 385-285-7320 for more information.

Email: [email protected]