Utah State head men’s basketball coach Craig Smith announced Thursday that Ke’Sean Davis has signed a National Letter of Intent to compete for the Aggies beginning in the 2018-19 season. Davis will have two years of eligibility remaining.

Davis, a 6-foot-7, 225-pound forward from Seward County Community College earned second-team all-Jayhawk Conference honors as a sophomore for the Saints this past season as he averaged 13.4 points, 6.3 rebounds and 1.2 assists per game, while shooting 49.7 percent (149-of-300) from the field, 41.0 percent (43-of-105) from 3-point range and 66.7 percent (60-of-90) at the free-throw line.

Furthermore, Davis added 16 steals and 10 blocked shots on the year and averaged 29.1 minutes per outing, as he helped Seward County CC to an 18-14 record and to the quarterfinals of the Region VI Tournament for the first time since 2014.

“We are thrilled to add Ke'Sean to the Aggie family,” said Smith. “He is a versatile player that can score in a variety of ways. His athleticism combined with his skill level makes him a threat offensively, while his ability to defend multiple positions makes him a huge asset on the defensive end. Ke'Sean is a winner and someone that will represent our program well on and off the floor.”

During his sophomore year at Seward County CC, Davis scored in double figures 21 times, including four 20-point games, which included a season-high 27 points against Neosho County CC, as he shot 12-of-15 from the field, including 3-of-4 from behind the arc.

Davis also added double-digit rebounds in five games during the 2017-18 season, including three double-doubles, as he had a season-high 10 boards in each of those contests.

Davis prepped at Taft Charter High School in Los Angeles, California, where he earned first-team all-conference honors following his senior season as he averaged 20.0 points, 7.0 rebounds, 5.0 assists and 2.0 blocks per game.

Davis becomes the fourth player to sign with Utah State this spring, joining sophomore guard John Knight III (Southwest Mississippi CC), freshman center Ben Fakira (Sydney, Australia) and freshman guard Tauriawn Knight (Edmond, Oklahoma).

