Four BYU men’s volleyball players have been named Volleyball Magazine All-Americans, the organization announced Thursday.

Freshman opposite Gabi Garcia Fernandez was honored as the Volleyball Magazine Freshman of the Year and named a Volleyball Magazine Second-Team All-American, along with senior setter Leo Durkin.

Senior outside hitter Brenden Sander collected Volleyball Magazine First-Team All-America honors, while Price Jarman received Volleyball Magazine All-America Honorable Mention accolades.

Fernandez led BYU this season in kills (387), digs (150), aces (51), blocks (90) and points (484.5). He was previously honored as the MPSF Freshman of the Year, the AVCA Newcomer of the Year and named an AVCA Third-Team All-American in addition to collecting VolleyMob All-America Honorable Mention accolades.

Sander collected 367 kills this season to go with 103 digs, 75 blocks and 41 aces. He was previously honored as an AVCA First-Team All-American, as well as a VolleyMob Third-Team All-American.

Durkin set the team this season with a .312 hitting percentage while contributing 10.11 assists per set, 1.30 digs per set and 0.70 blocks per set. He also collected AVCA All-America Honorable Mention honors this year.

Jarman averaged 1.13 blocks per set while hitting at a .432 clip (115-19-222) despite an injury midway through the season. He was also named AVCA All-America Honorable Mention and VolleyMob All-America Honorable Mention.

To see the complete list of All-Americans, visit Volleyball Magazine’s website.

Royce Hinton is the men's and women's volleyball sports information director for BYU Athletic Communications.