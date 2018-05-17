Utah State’s men’s cross-country program was recognized on Wednesday by the NCAA for its latest multi-year NCAA Division I Academic Progress Rate (APR), as it ranked in the top-10 percent in the nation with a perfect score of 1,000.

Overall, it is the first time that men’s cross-country has received public recognition from the NCAA and the 12th time that a Utah State program has been recognized for being ranked in the top-10 percent in the nation in regards to APR.

The APR is an annual scorecard of academic achievement calculated for all Division I sports teams and measures eligibility, graduation and retention each semester or academic term and provides a clear picture of the academic performance for each team in every sport. All teams must meet an academic threshold of 930 to qualify for the postseason and can face penalties for continued low academic performance.

The most recent APRs are multi-year rates based on scores from the 2013-14, 2014-15, 2015-16 and 2016-17 academic years.

APR scores for all Division I teams will be released May 23.

Doug Hoffman is the associate athletic director for Utah State University Athletic Media Relations.