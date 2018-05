PROVO — Yoeli Childs is returning to the BYU basketball team after working out for a few NBA teams. On Thursday the junior forward explained his decision to reporters.

The Deseret News' Jeff Call was there.

Just finished up a press conference with BYU's Yoeli Childs, discussing his decision to return to BYU for his junior season. He had NBA workouts with Boston, OKC and Brooklyn. — Jeff Call (@AJeffreyCall) May 17, 2018

The feedback @yochilds22 received was that he probably wouldn't be drafted and that it would be in his best interest to return to BYU. "Being part of BYU basketball is special," Childs said. — Jeff Call (@AJeffreyCall) May 17, 2018

During the process, Childs talked a lot with teammate Elijah Bryant and former teammate Eric Mika. He said BYU's coaches were very supportive of his decision to test the NBA waters. — Jeff Call (@AJeffreyCall) May 17, 2018

Based on specific feedback from teams, Childs was told he needs to be a more consistent shooter, especially from 3-point range; he needs to stretch the floor better and learn to guard multiple positions. — Jeff Call (@AJeffreyCall) May 17, 2018

All those things Childs was told to work on can be done within BYU's offensive scheme. "It's a perfect fit," he said. — Jeff Call (@AJeffreyCall) May 17, 2018

Childs said he received offers from foreign teams during the process. He added that seeing Mika and other former Cougars succeed overseas proves that BYU is a good launching pad for a professional career. — Jeff Call (@AJeffreyCall) May 17, 2018

Childs said expectations for next season include winning a conference championship and going to the NCAA Tournament. "This is the best team I've been on in three years here," Childs said of next year's squad. — Jeff Call (@AJeffreyCall) May 17, 2018

Childs said he's excited to play with Nick @NickEmery04 again. He said Rylan Bergerson will have a "breakout season" and is looking forward to what TJ Haws and others will accomplish. — Jeff Call (@AJeffreyCall) May 17, 2018

Childs raved about Gavin Baxter. The two played together for two years on an AAU team. "He's an electrifying player," Childs said of Baxter. — Jeff Call (@AJeffreyCall) May 17, 2018

Childs is glad that he declared for the draft, without hiring an agent. He said every player who has a good season should do it to know how to improve their game and to get motivation for the future. — Jeff Call (@AJeffreyCall) May 17, 2018

Before the presser, @yochilds22, as usual, greeted everyone attending. He was gregarious even before the presser started, talking about beard cards, the Honor Code and his Vegan diet. — Jeff Call (@AJeffreyCall) May 17, 2018

Childs said, "They should make a 30 for 30 about the (BYU) Honor Code." He detailed the ordeal it was to try to get a beard card because of his sensitive skin. He was denied. — Jeff Call (@AJeffreyCall) May 17, 2018

This story will be updated.