Below are brief recaps of all eight games during day one of the NJCAA National Softball Tournament in St. George, Utah. The higher seeded team won all eight contests during the day.

Games will continue at the Canyons Softball Complex on Thursday at 2:30 p.m. MT.

Game 1

No. 1 Florida SouthWestern State 5, No. 16 South Georgia State 1

Kelsi Collins struck out 10 in six innings of hitless action en route to leading the top-seeded Florida SouthWestern State Buccaneers to a 5-1 victory over No. 16 South Georgia State in the opening game of the NJCAA National Softball Tournament.

Riley Russell paced the Buccaneers at the plate by going 3-for-4 with a run scored, while her teammate Madison Johnson drove in a pair of runs. South Georgia State mustered just three hits in the ballgame.

Game 2

No. 8 Seminole State (Oklahoma) 8, No. 9 Howard (Texas) 5

Eighth-seeded Seminole State advanced with an 8-5 opening-round victory over No. 9 Howard. The Trojans jumped out to an 8-0 lead, thanks to a seven-run second inning, and managed to hang on late to earn the victory.

Kristen Prieto and Emily Richardson each homered in the game for Seminole State, and Richardson and Hayley Reibenspies led the offensive charge by recording two hits apiece. Evelyn Loyola paced Howard by going a perfect 3-for-3 with two RBIs and a run scored.

Game 3

No. 5 Southern Idaho 8, No. 12 Three Rivers (Missouri) 0

The fifth-seeded College of Southern Idaho Golden Eagles moved on with an 8-0 run-rule victory over No. 12 Three Rivers in the opening round of the NJCAA National Softball Tournament. CSI’s Stenani Zimmerman struck out three and allowed just one hit on her way to recording a one-hit complete-game shutout.

Anjalee Batchelor led the Golden Eagles at the plate by going 2-for-3 with a pair of doubles and three runs batted in. Kristen Loman broke up the no-hit bid by going 1-for-2 with a fifth-inning single.

Game 4

No. 4 Butler (Kansas) 9, Walters State (Tennessee) 1

The fourth-seeded and defending national champion Butler Grizzlies advanced with a 9-1 run-rule victory over No. 13 Walter State. Butler scored five in the first and three more in the second en route to holding on for eight-run victory.

Abie Cole paced the Grizzlies offensively by going 2-for-3 with four RBIs and a run scored. Shalee Brantley and Caylie Kifer also added two hits apiece. Lexi McDowell paced Walters State with a 1-for-2 outing with a run batted in.

Game 5

No. 3 Temple (Texas) 7, No. 14 Lake Land (Illinois)

The third-seeded Temple Leopards jumped out to a 7-1 advantage and managed to hold off a late comeback attempt by No. 14 Lake Land on their way to recording a 7-4 opening-round victory.

Temple scored two in the first, four in the second and one in the third en route to recording the win. Tiara Lee paced the Leopards with a 2-for-3 outing with two runs scored, while Kelsie Murie went 1-for-3 with a two-run homer. Haylee Short led Lake Land with a 1-for-3 performance and two runs batted in.

Game 6

No. 6 Tyler (Texas) 6, No. 11 Wallace State (Alabama) 5

Makenzie Goswick drove home the winning run in the last of the eighth inning with a walk-off double to help propel the sixth-seeded Tyler Apaches to a 6-5 extra-inning win over No. 11 Wallace State.

Goswick led the Apaches on the night by going 3-for-5 with an RBI and a run scored, while her teammates Briana Paysinger, Courtnie Heller and Kaycie Moore added two hits apiece. Katie Burden led Wallace State by going 2-for-3 with a pair of runs scored.

Game 7

No. 7 Eastern Arizona 5, No. 10 Galveston 1

The seventh-seeded Eastern Arizona Gila Monsters overcame an early deficit on their way to earning a 5-1 come-from-behind victory over No. 10 Galveston.

Eastern Arizona’s Kendall Rauk allowed just one unearned run on four hits on her way to recording a complete-game victory, while Sala Pedebone paced the Gila Monsters at the plate by going 1-for-2 with two runs driven in and a homer. Kayla Shaw led Galveston by going 2-for-3.

Game 8

No. 2 Chipola (Florida) 15, Central Alabama 0

The second-seeded Chipola Indians scored multiple runs in every inning en route to posting a 15-0 run-rule opening-round victory over Central Alabama.

Chipla’s Krystal Goodman gave up just two hits and no runs in 3.1 innings of action, and Morgan Goree pitched 1 2/3 inning of scoreless relief. Alexis Grampp led the way at the plate by going 3-for-4 with five RBIs and three runs scored.

James Warnick is an assistant sports information director at Utah Valley University. For more information about Wolverine athletics, visit GoUVU.com.