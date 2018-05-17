SALT LAKE CITY — Two longtime men's college basketball powerhouses have agreed to play each other durning the next two seasons.

Utah and Kentucky announced that they will play at Rupp Arena in Lexington, Kentucky, on Saturday, Dec. 15, 2018. The Utes and Wildcats will then meet the following season at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019.

The Utes and Wildcats have faced off 12 previous times, including the NCAA Championship game in 1998, but this will be their first matchup since the Sweet 16 in 2005.

"We feel that this will be a great opportunity to challenge our team early in the season," Krystkowiak said in a Thursday news release. "This is one of the elite programs in the nation, who year-in and year-out, are ranked No. 1 in attendance. This will be a good experience for us to compete at a high level and help us prepare for league play."

Utah’s non-conference schedule also includes a road trip to Missouri and a home game against Tulsa, as well as an appearance in the Wooden Legacy tournament in Fullerton, California, on Nov. 22, 23 and 25. The Utes are joined in that field by Fresno State, Grand Canyon, Hawaii, LaSalle, Miami, Northwestern and Seton Hall.