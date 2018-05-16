Utah golfer Blake Tomlinson wrapped up his freshman season by shooting a 5-under 211 to finish in a tie for ninth at the NCAA Regionals in Stockton, California on Wednesday.

Tomlinson, the first Ute to play in the NCAA Regionals since 2007, shot a 1-under 71 on the final day of the three-day tourney. He was on track to advance to the NCAA Championships until a double bogey at No. 17 and a bogey on the final hole left him short of moving on.

“Aside from the last two holes, I played great today,” Tomlinson said in a press release. “It was a great experience and I learned a lot this week. I will continue to keep working on my game and be better prepared for next season.”

Tomlinson’s 211 score is the second-lowest by a Utah golfer in NCAA Regionals action since Dustin Pimm’s 210 in 2007.

"As a staff we are exceptionally proud of what Blake accomplished this year,” Utah head golf coach Garrett Clegg said in a press release. "He had a phenomenal season and to cap it off with a top-10 finish in the NCAA Regional Championships is special. He has a bright future and will accomplish great things at the U.”