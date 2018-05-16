We’re coming together at the right time and these guys have a tendency to make each other better.

WEST JORDAN — The Panguitch Bobcats and Valley Buffaloes have a long history in their sports rivalry.

Located about 45 miles apart from each other along Highway 89 — in golf terms, that’s 79,200 yards, by the way — the two teams trekked north to add another chapter to their rivalry and are only one shot apart at the 1A boys state golf tournament, which concluded its first day Wednesday at Mountain View Golf Course.

Led by Acey Orton, Bosten Englestead and Remington Veater, Panguitch held a one-stroke lead over the Buffaloes and seven other of Utah’s smallest high schools on a sunny, warm and rare windless day. The final round is scheduled to be played Thursday — combined with the 1A girls — beginning at about 9 a.m.

“All I had to do is go out there (on the golf course) and get them some water and keep them going,” said Panguitch coach Brandin Hatch. “We’re coming together at the right time and these guys have a tendency to make each other better.”

Panguitch finished the first day with 340 points, followed by Valley (341), Manila (350), Rich (352), Monticello (364), Milford and Diamond Ranch (367 each), Piute (377) and Green River (387).

While Carsen Hinkhouse of Manila carded the day’s best score of 79, while Orton, Rich’s Nick Jarman and Green River's Tyson Giles each shot 80. Englestead (84) and Veater (85) also had good days, giving Panguitch three of the top nine scores. Chevy Spencer of Valley led his squad with an 82.

Because of their proximity, Valley and Panguitch’s players all know each other and frequently play the same courses. Their favorites are the nine-hole Mount Carmel course in Orderville and the 18-hole Cove View course in Richfield.

“The Richfield course is more like this one (Mountain View),” said Hatch. “It’s wide open and the big hitters have an advantage. The strength of our team is we have some guys who can hit it well, but their short game was pretty good today, too.”

Hatch praised his other players — Dakota Hatch and Dakota Englestead — who each shot 91. Valley showed good depth, too, as Chevy Spencer (82), Casey Reck (86), Jerry Gerard (86) and Gavin Hoyt (87) were among the leaders.

“Those are good scores for those boys,” Hatch said. “It puts us right where we want to be. We’ll need to get a good night’s sleep. Tomorrow (Thursday) will be interesting because we’re capable of shooting even better, but so are those Valley boys.”

1A BOYS GOLF STATE TOURNAMENT

At Mountain View Golf Course, West Jordan

Wednesday’s results

Team scores: 1, Panguitch 340. 2, Valley 341. 3, Manila 350. 4, Rich 352. 5, Monticello 364. 6, Milford 367. 7, Diamond Ranch 367. 8, Piute 377. 9, Green River 387.

Individual leaders: 1, Carsen Hinkhouse (Manila) 79. 2, Acey Orton (Panguitch), Nick Jarman (Rich), Tyson Giles (Green River) 80. 5, Chevy Spencer (Valley) 82. 6, Jordan Stacey (Rich) 83. 7, Bosten Englestead (Panguitch), Brody Schofield (Manila) 84. 9, Remington Veater (Panguitch) 85. 10, Casey Reck (Valley), Jerry Gerard (Valley), Riley Wilson (Pinnacle Canyon) 86. 13, Gavin Hoyt (Valley), Bowden Hunter (Monticello), Kyler Wunderlich (Milford) 87. 16, Kesler Blood (Piute), Britton Brewer (Monticello) 88. 18, Jared Anderson (Rich) 89. 19, Garrett Slaugh (Manila), Zach Sherwood (Milford), Jason Grane (Diamond Ranch) 90. 23, Dakota Hatch (Panguitch), Dallas Englestead (Panguitch), Logan Dean (Valley), Weston Finch (Milford), Gates Fullmer (Piute) 91. 28, Sam Corrigan (Green River), David Whitney (Tintic) 92. 30, Peyton Hill (Diamond Ranch) 93. 31, Dylan Bird (Monticello) 94. 32, Josh Holman (Panguitch), Justin Cecil (Monticello) 95. 34, Ryan Bird (Monticello), Wyatt Fulmer (Monticello) 96. 36, Tanner Anderson (Manila), Shandon Bagley (Piute) 97. 38, Ryan Mayer (Milford), Parker Larsen (Milford), Mitch Tanner (Diamond Ranch) 99. 41, Landon Hunting (Rich) 100. 42, Garrett Spencer (Valley), Kasey Pearson (Piute) 101. 44, Colton Robinson (Milford) 103. 45, Reagan Huefner (Rich) 105. 46, Beau Sylvester (Piute) 106. 47, Kole Hunt (Green River) 107. 48, Payton Romero (Green River) 108. 49, Braxton Moldenhauer (Rich) 109. 50, Rad Hughes (Green River) 112. 51, Dalton Taylor (Manila) 114. 52, Daxton Millett (Piute) 115. 53, Andrew Collett (Manila) 126.

