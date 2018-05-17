Lowell Lotulelei’s decision to retire from football is chronicled by CBS 4 in Denver. The former Ute, who signed with the Denver Broncos as an undrafted free agent, reportedly wants to pursue a career in coaching.

“He’s the first member of the team’s 2018 class to get the ax, and it was swung at his discretion,” reads the article.

Lotulelei’s NFL.com scouting report was also cited.

“Scouts have serious concerns about Lotulelei’s love of football and overall work ethic. He was slow and sloppy this season and his quickness suffered badly because of it,” it read. “Teams looking to draft him will have to be leaning on his 2015 or 2016 tape because he was a reject in 2017. If he doesn’t commit himself to the work it takes to be a pro, he will have a hard time sticking around.”

