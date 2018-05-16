Utah Valley University men's basketball coach Mark Pope announced that University of New Mexico graduate transfer Connor MacDougall has signed a grant-in-aid award to play for the Wolverines.

"Connor is an extraordinary talent with a very high ceiling," said Pope. "We expect him to have an immediate impact on our program. He is a veteran player with a ton of experience under his belt. Connor has already proven he is capable (of) playing at the highest level. Normally, you think of graduate transfers as finished products, but Connor still has a lot of growth left in him. We could not be more excited for Connor to join our roster."

The 6-foot-9, 240-pound forward recently graduated from the University of New Mexico where he sat out his senior season due to a preseason injury. MacDougall played one year for the Lobos during the 2016-17 season, appearing in 27 games averaging 4.0 points and 1.9 rebounds per game. He played the 2015-16 season at South Mountain Community College where he played in 34 games, averaging 17.8 points, 11.9 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game. MacDougall earned NJCAA All-America honors at SMCC. He played his freshman season at Arizona State (2014-15) where he played in six games, averaging 2.0 points and 0.7 rebounds per game.

"It all fell into place as soon as I stepped off the plane for my official visit," said MacDougall. "I felt something really special at UVU and everything felt right. Coach Pope is obviously an exceptional coach, and his staff is high-class. I'm excited. I'll be able to go there and be myself, and the staff will help me grow my game. It was a combination of all these factors which led me to know that Utah Valley would be a good fit for me and that we could do something special together."

The Tempe, Arizona native prepped at Corona del Sol High School where he won a Division I state championship his senior season. He was rated the No. 107 player in the nation, according to Rivals.com. He was also ranked by Fox Sports Next as the 12th best center in the 2014 recruiting class.

Jason Erickson works in the communications office at the Utah Valley University athletic department. For more information on Wolverine athletics, visit GoUVU.com.