Dixie State landed three players on the 2018 All-Pacific West Conference Baseball Team, as announced on Wednesday by the conference office based on voting completed by the league’s head coaches.

Senior catcher Jake Davison was voted the conference’s co-Defensive Player of the Year and was named to the league’s third team, while senior infielder Kyle Hoffman and junior utility player Joe Raymond also collected third-team honors.

Davison, who was a third-team all-PacWest selection in 2017, started in 47-of-48 games played and posted a near-perfect .997 fielding percentage. He committed just one error in 309 total chances with 45 total assists and threw out 19-of-45 possible base stealers. Offensively, Davison batted .259 with nine extra-base hits, 30 RBIs and 20 runs scored. He hit safely in 30 of his 47 starts with 12 multi-hit outings, including a 4-for-5 effort with a home run and career-high six RBIs in a home win over Hawai’i Pacific.

Hoffman started in 42-of-45 games in his lone season in a Trailblazer uniform and batted .305 with two home runs, 24 RBIs and 30 runs scored. He posted 13 multi-hit games, which included consecutive three-hit games against Hawai’i Hilo — the second of which he legged out three doubles to go with three RBIs. Overall, Hoffman finished with 11 extra-base hits and five multi-RBI games.

Raymond played in 37 games with 29 starts and batted .327 with 11 doubles, one home run, 23 RBIs and 31 runs scored. He started at six different positions overall on the year, including a season-high nine starts at both third base and right field. Raymond hit safely in 27-of-37 games played with six multi-hit games and finished the season with an eight-game hitting streak. He belted his first collegiate home run as part of a two-hit, three-RBI night in a home win over Fresno Pacific (13-3) on April 5.

Dixie State wrapped up the 2018 season with a 25-25 overall record, which included a 21-19 mark and a tied for fourth place finish in its final season of PacWest play.

California Baptist utility player Andrew Bash was tabbed as PacWest Player of the Year, while Point Loma’s Garrett Irvin was voted the league’s Pitcher and Freshman of the Year and Azusa Pacific’s Paul Svagdis was named Coach of the Year. In addition, PLNU’s Adam Rios shared the conference’s Defensive Player of the Year award with Davison, and APU’s Isaiah Carranza picked up Newcomer of the Year accolades.

Steve Johnson is the Associate Athletic Director for Media Relations and Collegiate Licensing at Dixie State University. For more DSU Athletics news, please visit www.dixiestateathletics.com and follow Dixie State on Twitter at @DixieAthletics.