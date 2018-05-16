The Utah Jazz Summer League will be returning for a fourth season.

The Jazz announced Wednesday morning that it will be joined by three teams for a four-day event July 2-5. Along with Utah, the San Antonio Spurs will make a return appearance, while the Atlanta Hawks and Memphis Grizzlies will participate for the first time.

After the league was played at the Huntsman Center last year because of the renovations taking place at Vivint Arena, it will return to the Jazz's home this year.

Per the results of Tuesday night's NBA Draft Lottery, the third and fourth picks of the June 21 draft are slated to participate in the Utah Jazz Summer League, with the Hawks owning the third pick and the Grizzlies the fourth.

Atlanta also owns the 19th and 30th picks of the first round. The Spurs have the 18th pick and Utah has the 21st.

Each team will play in three games over the four days. None will be played on July 4.

A 3on3 Tournament for the community will also be held July 2 across the street from Vivint Arena.