After two weeks off, we’re back, and we tackle all the big issues, like is a hot dog a sandwich and what might we say to Elijah Bryant if we saw him on a plane. We also talk about Fred Warner in the NFL, softball in the NCAAs, and Jackson Emery’s bad day on Twitter. Our guest this week is Jarom Jordan of BYUtv, and I talk with him about men’s volleyball and which QB has the best shot at starting against Arizona.

Check out this week's show on Deseret News Podcasts, subscribe to the show on iTunes or listen below.

Check out the Rise & Shout Podcast at iTunes: https://itunes.apple.com/us/podcast/rise-shout/id404706109?mt=2 or on Podbean: http://ajmangum.podbean.com/