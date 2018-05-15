It’s really exciting to see a bunch of girls come out together and shoot good scores for three years in a row.

Having won back-to-back 4A state titles, there was no way Charger seniors Cristiana Ciasca, Emma Winfree, Kali Barlow and Makenna Kartchner were going to give up a 20-shot lead. The Corner Canyon girls made it three straight state titles, this time as 5A champs.

Ciasca, a University of Wyoming signee, and teammate Jamie Connell tied for Tuesday’s low round (73) and talked about the end of a very long and successful journey.

“It’s really exciting to see a bunch of girls come out together and shoot good scores for three years in a row,” Ciasca said. “Just to be out here and be part of the team and enjoy the moment and see people succeed along side, that’s what makes it special.”

Corner Canyon coach Ryan Kartchner took delight in watching his seven seniors and 29-member squad celebrate following the three-peat.

“That first year I had six girls out and they went out and recruited five more for the junior varsity,” Kartchner said. “We’ve grown as a group, and the success has been so much about the camaraderie, all of the pre-tournament meals and the crazy bus rides we took together.”

The coach said his girls are kids who can always have fun but get serious when they need to. Freshman Savannah Romney carded a two-day total of 157.

“The senior leadership has been really important,” Kartchner said. “This is these girls’ third straight championship, and it's been fun watching them grow together.”

On Tuesday, Kartchner said his team stuck to what they’ve been doing all year.

“We’re just extremely deep, and the round today posting 73-73-74-78 is tough to hang with,” said Kartchner. “I thought the course set up perfectly for us, and we went out and executed the game plan."

Corner Canyon's 615 was 37 strokes better than Bountiful's 652. Alta was third at 702, Skyline with 709 and Brighton at 735 to round out the top five.

After posting a 74 on Monday, Bountiful senior Jobi Einerson got another 74 Tuesday to earn 2018 5A medalist honors with 148.

“I shortened up my swing just a bit to improve consistency,” Einerson said.

Playing in Tuesday’s final group, Einerson felt the pressure from the opening tee shot.

“I was so nervous,” Einerson said. “Coming down the stretch, I can’t even put into words how it felt coming down that last hole.”

Her 148 was one shot better than Corner Canyon’s Connell and Alta’s Cora Mickelsen, who led after day one with a 72.

“I am honestly on Cloud Nine, and I couldn’t be happier right now,” Einerson said. “I was so excited knowing that all my hard work finally paid off.”

As a bonus, Einerson got to share the experience with her Bountiful teammates and their second-place team results.

“I’m really proud of them,” she said. “This is one of the best seasons ever, and I love them all so much.”

5A girls golf team scores:

Corner Canyon 615, Bountiful 652, Alta 702, Skyline 709, Brighton 735, Woods Cross 757, Viewmont 760, East 761, Cottonwood 768

Individual top 5

First — Jobi Einerson, Bountiful — 148

Second (tie) — Jamie Connell, Corner Canyon, and Cora Mickelsen, Alta — 149

Fourth — Cristiana Ciasca, Corner Canyon — 151

Fifth — Whitney Banz, West — 154