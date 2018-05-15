SALT LAKE CITY — Utah and Kentucky have agreed to a deal for basketball meetings in each of the next two seasons.

ESPN 700’s Bill Riley reports that the Utes and Wildcats, who played for the national championship in 1998, will square off at Rupp Arena in Lexington in 2018-19. They’ll meet again the following season at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

An official announcement is expected Wednesday.

Utah’s non-conference schedule also includes a road trip to Missouri and a home game against Tulsa, as well as an appearance in the Wooden Legacy tournament in Fullerton, California, on Nov. 22, 23 and 25. The Utes are joined in that field by Fresno State, Grand Canyon, Hawaii, LaSalle, Miami, Northwestern and Seton Hall.

The second annual Beehive Classic at Vivint Arena pits Utah against BYU on Dec. 8.

The Utes reached the NIT championship game last season and finished with a 23-12 record.