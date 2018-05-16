The BYU basketball program is working to upgrade its non-conference schedule. The Cougars have scheduled games against opponents like Mississippi State, Houston and San Diego State.

On Tuesday, Jon Rothstein reported that BYU will open the 2018-19 season at Nevada, which won the Mountain West Conference regular season and advanced to the Sweet 16 last year.

Quarterback rankings

Athlon ranked the quarterbacks at all 130 FBS teams. BYU's Tanner Mangum landed at No. 90.

Here's what Athlon had to say about Mangum:

"This ranking might be a little low for Mangum, but he’s coming back from a serious injury (Achilles tear) and isn’t guaranteed the starting job. Additionally, BYU’s offense struggled mightily last fall, averaging only 17.1 points a game. Mangum threw for 23 touchdowns and 3,377 yards in relief of an injured Taysom Hill in 2015 and worked behind him as the No. 2 quarterback in 2016. Before the season-ending injury, Mangum threw for 1,540 yards and eight touchdowns to nine interceptions in 2017. Freshman Zach Wilson, Beau Hoge and Joe Critchlow will push Mangum for the starting job."

Cougars playing overseas

Matt Carlino and Brandon Davies are among the former BYU players that had a great week, as reported by jmoneysports.com.

And finally ...

Rose Huang will represent No. 42 BYU at the women’s golf 2018 NCAA National Championships in Stillwater, Oklahoma, May 18-23.