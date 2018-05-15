The Utah Jazz's season may be over, but a few days ago, Bleacher Report put together a video of some of rookie sensation Donovan Mitchell's best highlights of what was an incredibly special campaign for the 21-year-old.

The video, which runs 2 minutes, 18 seconds, is made up of primarily dunks with TV announcers' calls of them accompanying the footage.

"Donovan Mitchell is the real deal," analyst and former player Kenny Smith is heard saying at one point. "You have to treat him not like any rookie. You have to treat him as the game plan."

"You have to treat him like the game plan."@spidadmitchell showed out this year for an iconic rookie season 🕷️ pic.twitter.com/bWgjopRwKN — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) May 11, 2018

Game 6 of the 1998 NBA Finals revisited

On the not-so-bright side for Jazz fans, SB Nation last week took a deep dive into the closing minutes of Game 6 of the 1998 NBA Finals between Utah and Michael Jordan's Chicago Bulls.

The video, which runs 7:34, details the series up to that point and notes how the Jazz were in good position to win Game 6 and thus force a Game 7 until the final seconds when Jordan took over to give the Bulls the win and thus the championship.

You probably remember Jordan’s iconic final shot over the Jazz in the ‘98 Finals. But do you remember what happened before it?



We take a look back in our new series... REWINDER! pic.twitter.com/roBM3QGa5j — SB Nation (@SBNation) May 8, 2018

Other links

And finally...

Last week, HoopsHype published a video highlighting some of the NBA's worst hairstyles in recent memory, and a few players with local ties make the ... cut.

Former Utah Jazz All-Star Andrei Kirilenko and his many styles are on the list, as are former Utah Runnin' Ute Andre Miller and Scot Pollard, whose family has ties to the Beehive State.