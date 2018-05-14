For the most part, I think that we did exactly what we were trying to do, which is play our game.

SOUTH JORDAN — All season, Corner Canyon girls golf coach Ryan Kartchner has been telling his squad to be aggressive. On Monday, during day one of the Utah 5A girls state championships at the Glenmoor Golf Course in South Jordan, it was swing away and keep the pedal to the metal.

Despite windy conditions and some light rain late in the day, the Chargers used scores of 76, 78, 80 and 83 to post a first-round total of 317, 20 shots better than second-place Bountiful.

“For the most part, I think that we did exactly what we were trying to do, which is play our game,” Kartchner said.

Jamie Connell led the way for Corner Canyon with a 76. Teammates Cristiana Ciasca shot 78, Emma Winfree an 80 and Savannah Romney an 83 for the four scores that counted in the team race.

Kartchner said his team will continue to be aggressive Tuesday, despite some of his top performers not being happy with their scores.

“The makeup of our team is we have so many good players, and that’s an advantage for us,” Kartchner said. “A lot of the other teams, if they have one player kind of fall apart, it hurts their chances, where we have six solid players, and even if we slip a little, we’ll still be OK.”

Trailing by 20 strokes, Bountiful coach Jenny Hathaway will come back Tuesday telling her squad they are still in the tournament.

“There is still a lot of golf tomorrow, so hopefully they’ll come out loose,” Hathaway said. “Jobi Einerson is still right there for medalist, and we have some girls that can post really good scores, so we’re hoping that tomorrow can be their day.”

While Corner Canyon has the lead, the battle for team placing on Tuesday could be spectacular as Bountiful, Alta and Skyline are all within striking distance.

Team scores for 5A after day one were: Corner Canyon 317, Bountiful 337, Alta 344, Skyline 354, Brighton 373, Woods Cross 381, Viewmont 383, Cottonwood 383, East 391.

While those who golfed in the final pairings ran into wind and weather, Boise State-bound Alta senior Cora Mickelsen got to the clubhouse early and leads the tournament with an even-par 72.

“My round started off a little shaky, but I got into a groove throughout the round,” Mickelsen said. “I never had any amazing holes nor any bad ones, lots of pars.”

Completing her round 90 minutes before the final pairings came in, Mickelsen had a long wait to see who she would be paired with on Tuesday.

“Yeah, it’s a little nerve-wracking because people can come in super high or super low, so after you post a score you really don’t have any control over it,” she said.

Bountiful’s Einerson is two shots back while Connell of Corner Canyon and West sophomore Whitney Banz are four shots back after firing 76s.

West coach Mike Matheson said Banz has been battling a virus since her basketball season ended.

“She hasn’t really felt 100 percent all season, and she didn’t feel 100 percent today, so we’ll see what happens tomorrow,” Matheson said.

Action in the 5A state golf tournament resumes Tuesday morning at Glenmoor.