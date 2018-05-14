Led by a 1-under-par 71 by Patrick Fishburn, No. 39 BYU men’s golf ended the first round of the NCAA Norman Regional tied for ninth on Monday.

"We are still in the game, but we did not start out well," BYU head coach Bruce Brockbank said. "We struggled and played the first hole 6-over par. We need a really strong round tomorrow to climb back in the contention for one of the spots to advance."

The Cougars recorded a 295 (+7) team score in the first round, tying WCC foe No. 33 Pepperdine for ninth place. One stroke behind Nevada, BYU is only seven strokes behind three teams tied for second: No. 10 Auburn, No. 15 Arkansas and No. 27 North Florida. No. 3 Oklahoma leads all teams at 283 (-5).

Fishburn, who is ranked No. 37 nationally, finished the first round strong, birdying the final two holes to end the day at -1. Tied for 11th, he birdied a total of four holes in the first round: 8, 13, 17 and 18.

Peter Kuest carded a 74 (+2) on the first day of the NCAA tournament. He was consistent throughout the day, finishing tied for 28th.

CJ Lee and Rhett Rasmussen both fired a 75 (+3) to tie for 36th in the first round. Lee and Rasmussen each birdied back-to-back holes, as well as the 16th par-4 hole. Spencer Dunaway ended the first round in 72nd place.

The Cougars continue the tournament Tuesday, May 15, at Jimmie Austin Golf Club. BYU tees off at 8:55 a.m. CDT. Links to live scoring can be found of the BYU men’s golf schedule page.