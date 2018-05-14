Former Utah defensive tackle Lowell Lotulelei’s time with the Denver Broncos is over, as the team waived the rookie Monday, according to the official NFL transaction list.

NFL Draft Analyst’s Tony Pauline reported that Lotulelei is retiring.

Lowell Lotulelei/DT/Utah has informed the Denver Broncos he is retiring from football. Lotulelei, who signed a UDFA contract with Denver, hopes to get into coaching. — Tony Pauline (@TonyPauline) May 14, 2018

Lotulelei signed with the Broncos after going undrafted in last month’s NFL draft. He spent the past weekend participating in Denver’s rookie mini-camp.

The 6-foot-2, 320-pound Lotulelei received a $15,000 signing bonus from the Broncos, according to 9News’ Mike Klis.

Lotulelei, who prepped at Bingham High, was a four-year starter for the Utes. He was named a first-team Freshman All-American by USA Today in 2014 and earned All-Pac-12 first-team honors in 2015. He finished his college career with 103 tackles, 21.5 tackles for loss, 10 sacks, two forced fumbles and two pass deflections.

Lotulelei is the younger brother of six-year NFL veteran defensive tackle Star Lotulelei, who signed with the Buffalo Bills this offseason after five years with the Carolina Panthers.