Former Utah State safety Dallin Leavitt made a strong enough impression at the Oakland Raiders rookie minicamp to earn further consideration from the team.

The Raiders announced Monday they have signed Leavitt, after he competed on a tryout basis at Oakland’s rookie camp May 4-6.

Leavitt becomes the second former Aggie rookie to sign a free-agent deal, after cornerback Jalen Davis signed with the Miami Dolphins following the NFL draft last month. Another USU player, wide receiver Braelon Roberts, also went to Raiders camp on a tryout basis.

The 5-foot-10, 205-pound Leavitt played two seasons at USU after transferring from BYU and earned honorable mention All-Mountain West Conference honors as a senior in 2017. He started all 13 games for USU last year and had 94 tackles, four interceptions and five pass deflections.

Leavitt is the second local rookie to sign with an NFL squad after trying out with a team. Last week, former BYU center Tejan Koroma signed with the Kansas City Chiefs.

CUTS: The news wasn’t as good for a pair of other Utah ties Monday, as the Arizona Cardinals released former BYU wide receiver Jonah Trinnaman (with an injury settlement, according to the NFL transaction list) and former Southern Utah linebacker Mike Needham to make way for tryout players the Cardinals signed. Both Trinnaman and Needham signed rookie free-agent deals with Arizona after the draft.