Dixie State freshman infielder Alec Flemetakis was named the Pacific West Conference Baseball Freshman of the Week on Monday for his performances in the Trailblazers' season-ending series win over No. 18 California Baptist last week. Flemetakis is the third Trailblazer to earn the league’s weekly freshman award, along with Tyler Hollow and Jagun Leavitt who each earned the nod on separate weeks in April.

Flemetakis played in all four games with three starts at shortstop and batted .308 (4-for-13) for the series with two extra-base hits, six RBIs and two runs scored. Flemetakis saved his best for last in the series finale vs. the Lancers, against which he went 3-for-5 with his first collegiate grand slam and a career-high five RBIs in DSU’s come-from-behind 15-13 walk-off win last Thursday.

The freshman finished the year with a .290 average, five doubles, five home runs, 27 RBIs and 33 runs scored.

Dixie State wrapped up the 2018 season with a 25-25 overall record, which included a 21-19 mark and a tied for fourth place finish in its final season of PacWest play.

Steve Johnson is the Associate Athletic Director for Media Relations and Collegiate Licensing at Dixie State University. For more DSU Athletics news, please visit www.dixiestateathletics.com and follow Dixie State on Twitter at @DixieAthletics.