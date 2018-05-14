Senior infielder Nate Favero of BYU has been named the Rawlings West Coast Conference Player of the Week.

No. 3 Stanford hosts Favero and BYU baseball on Tuesday at 1 p.m. PDT, in the Cougars’ final road game of the season.

Last week, Favero batted 9-for-13 for a .692 average in the three-game series at San Francisco for a slugging percentage of 1.231. He improved his batting average from .245 to .277 in all games and from .237 to .303 in league games.

The Cougar first baseman doubled and hit three singles in five at-bats in the 9-2 win in game one at USF. The senior from Vienna, Virginia, singled, doubled and belted a two-run towering homer well above the right-field ribbon netting in four at-bats of the 9-7 win in game two against the Dons. He doubled and singled, tying for the team lead, with a pair of hits in the 6-2 loss in game three at USF.

Following Tuesday’s Stanford game, Favero and his teammates prepare for BYU’s final home games of the season in a three-game series starting Thursday against the University of the Pacific. Thursday and Friday’s games will be at 6 p.m., while Saturday’s game celebrating Favero and four other seniors will start at 1 p.m.

The BYU game against the Cardinal will have a live video stream on Stanford’s website. All three of the BYU games vs. Pacific will be televised live by BYUtv. ESPN 960 AM Radio and BYU Radio will have live broadcasts of all four Cougar games this week.

