Rose Huang will represent No. 42 BYU at the women’s golf 2018 NCAA National Championships in Stillwater, Oklahoma, on May 18-23.

At the NCAA Austin Regional, Huang fired a 212 (-4) in three rounds tying for fourth place. She then played a five-hole playoff to advance as an individual at the NCAA Championship.

The junior from Honolulu, Hawai’i, competed in 12 events throughout the 2017-2018 season, finished in the top 20 10 times and maintained a 73.28 stroke average. She finished in first place at the West Coast Conference Championships in April.

The NCAA Championships include 12 individuals and 24 teams. To exclude Sunday play, Huang will complete her shotgun practice round on Wednesday, May 15, while the other 11 individuals will practice on Thursday. Huang will then play her third round on Thursday, May 16, to count as her third round Sunday score. All 12 individuals and 24 teams will play their first round on Friday, May 18.

For the first round, Huang will tee off at 1:05 p.m. CDT, on the first tee. Links to live scoring can be found on the women’s schedule page.