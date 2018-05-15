ROGER THAT

Donovan Mitchell’s rim-wrecking playoff put-back against Houston drew widespread attention, particularly since it was on national TV.

“I just happened to be up there,” the Jazz rookie explained, “so I figured why not come down with it?”

And they say America’s space program is dead.

ORANGE THEORY

Dennis Rodman claims it was his negotiating skill that paved the way for Kim Jong-un’s summit with Donald Trump.

Maybe. Or maybe the North Korean leader just works well with orange-haired men.

KING’S COURT

Ex-Jazz wing Rodney Hood’s refusal to enter a Cavs’ game brought swift response on social media. But Hood said he was just trying to get some playing time for teammate Jose Calderon.

News flash for Hood: Only LeBron gets to decide who plays, and when.

GIDDY-UP!

USA Today’s For the Win listed a string of “Seinfeld” baseball tie-ins, including a photo of Triple-A players Kevin Kramer and Kevin Newman, side by side.

If you recognize none of these surnames, go back and study the film, son. Go back and study the film.

A POP-ULAR JOB

Spurs coach Gregg Popovich has gone on record saying coaching in the NBA is “the easiest job anybody could have.”

Second-easiest job: predicting the Spurs will make the playoffs.

GONE GAMES

The LDS Church has parted ways with the Boy Scouts, henceforth known as Scouts BSA.

Great. There goes America’s feeder program for these pending Olympic events: capture the flag, rope climbing, orienteering, fire-starting, bugling and wedgie administration.

FIGHT CLUB

Several players and their coach have been suspended a combined 23 games after a fight during a women’s soccer match in Australia.

The Age newspaper says charges included “violent conduct” and “bringing the game into disrepute.”

In other words, becoming the XFL.

DEPLORABLE

Weird week for Dwane Casey. On Wednesday he was named Coach of the Year by the National Basketball Coaches Association. Friday he got fired by the Toronto Raptors.

It’s hard to imagine. He was on top of the world, and then …

Hillary is thinking: “Tell me about it.”

NO RUSH

Jennifer Lopez says there’s “no pressure” on Alex Rodriguez to propose.

Good thing, because she might have to wait … and wait. Remember how long it took for him to admit he used PEDs?

SIR SNARK

TV analyst Kenny Smith says he’ll be an NBA head coach in fewer than five years.

At that point, it would be just too awesome for co-host Charles Barkley to sagely shake his head and say, “That’s a turrible choice. Just turrible.”