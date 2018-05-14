BYU catcher Libby Sugg and pitcher Autumn Moffat have been named the West Coast Conference Softball Player and Pitcher of the Week, respectively, the conference office announced Monday.

This is the second time Sugg and Moffat have swept the weekly awards after doing so on April 9. It is also Sugg’s third honor this season.

Sugg batted a .429 in two games against Loyola Marymount with three hits and one run to help BYU clinch the WCC title and an automatic bid to the NCAA Regionals. She also recorded two RBIs and totaled 10 putouts catching behind the plate.

Moffat pitched a complete game and earned a shutout in the second matchup against LMU on Saturday. She allowed five hits and one walk in six innings while recording five strikeouts from the circle.

BYU will play in the Eugene Regional this week with its first matchup against Drake on Thursday at 3 p.m. PDT. The game will be televised live on ESPN3.