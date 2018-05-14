The Provo High School football program is doing its First Annual Lift-A-Thon to raise money for the football program. The event will take place 7:30-9 p.m. Friday, May 18, at Bulldog Stadium.

The Provo High football players are getting donations from a penny to a quarter for each pound a player lifts during the event. The players will do two basic power lifts: the squat and bench press.

Those interested can make a straight donation to the program at the event or online by visiting the school's web page.

The event should be some good fun; it is free and open to the public and will be held under the lights on the football field.

Brian Preece is a freelance prep sportswriter. He was also the head wrestling coach at Provo High School from 1994-2006. Preece was named at the Utah Coach of the Year by the National Wrestling Coaches Association in 2006.