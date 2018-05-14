Four-star quarterback prospect Jacob Conover created a stir amongst BYU fans Sunday when he announced via Twitter he’s verbally committed to play for the Cougars.
That also sparked a little rivalry banter later from an old teammate. Former Chandler High (Arizona) running back TJ Green, who redshirted as a true freshman for Utah last season, shared his congratulations on Twitter for his former high school backfield mate, and the two jokingly went back and forth on which team is best in the state of Utah.
If the two ever have the opportunity to play each other in the BYU-Utah rivalry game, it will be awhile.
Conover is a member of the 2019 recruiting class and told 247Sports recently he plans to serve a two-year LDS Church mission after high school, meaning his first college season would likely be 2021. By then, since he’s already used a redshirt season, Green would be a senior at Utah.
Brayden Liebrock, another Chandler High 2019 class prospect who committed to Texas last week, shared his congratulations as well.
Several others also turned to social media to share their thoughts on Conover committing to the Cougars.
Among those to congratulate Conover was Cash Peterman, a kicker from Chandler High who also is headed to BYU. He also tagged wide receiver Gunner Romney, the four-star Chandler prospect who was a part of BYU’s 2018 recruiting class.
Fitts a perfect fit?
The Chicago Tribune caught up with Utah head coach Kyle Whittingham to talk about edge rusher Kylie Fitts after the Chicago Bears selected the former Utah defender in the sixth round of this year's NFL draft.
Whittingham addressed, among other topics, Fitts' athleticism, his durability concerns and what attributes make him a strong NFL prospect.
"I think he can be a starter in the NFL for a lot of years. He can make a big impact. I don’t want to get too far ahead of things; he just got drafted. But on paper and from his physical skill set, he has everything he needs to succeed in that league," Whittingham told the Tribune's Dan Wiederer.
Not only did BYU's softball team sweep Loyola Marymount on Saturday to earn the West Coast Conference title and the league's automatic NCAA bid — the Cougars are headed to the Eugene Regional — but Caitlyn Alldredge's game-clinching out to seal Game 1 against the Lions made the top 10 plays on "SportsCenter."