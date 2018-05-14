Four-star quarterback prospect Jacob Conover created a stir amongst BYU fans Sunday when he announced via Twitter he’s verbally committed to play for the Cougars.

That also sparked a little rivalry banter later from an old teammate. Former Chandler High (Arizona) running back TJ Green, who redshirted as a true freshman for Utah last season, shared his congratulations on Twitter for his former high school backfield mate, and the two jokingly went back and forth on which team is best in the state of Utah.

As much as I hate seeing this🙄 Congrats lil bro it’s only up from here!💯 All love✊🏾 https://t.co/4uPlMz4bjl — Tj Green (@tjgotemmcoach) May 13, 2018

Haha thanks G 🤙🏽 best team in Utah 🤫 — Jacob Conover (@jacob_conover17) May 13, 2018

That’s cute😅 — Tj Green (@tjgotemmcoach) May 13, 2018

Guess we’ll find out 🤷🏼‍♂️ — Jacob Conover (@jacob_conover17) May 13, 2018

8🤫 — Tj Green (@tjgotemmcoach) May 13, 2018

If the two ever have the opportunity to play each other in the BYU-Utah rivalry game, it will be awhile.

Conover is a member of the 2019 recruiting class and told 247Sports recently he plans to serve a two-year LDS Church mission after high school, meaning his first college season would likely be 2021. By then, since he’s already used a redshirt season, Green would be a senior at Utah.

Brayden Liebrock, another Chandler High 2019 class prospect who committed to Texas last week, shared his congratulations as well.

Proud of my bro. One of the hardest workers i know. You deserve it.💯💯 https://t.co/BU1q9mpJIA — Brayden Liebrock (@LiebrockBrayden) May 14, 2018

Several others also turned to social media to share their thoughts on Conover committing to the Cougars.

I know kids change minds too much these days, but Conover commitment feels like it will stick for a couple of big reasons: 1. Mission first; 2. Comes after BYU was spectacularly bad offensively. Shows he believes in the process and relishes the environment — Brandon Gurney (@BrandonCGurney) May 14, 2018

Congrats @jacob_conover17 on your decision to commit to #BYU huge pick up for #BYU 4-Star QB gonna light up the scoreboards in 2021! pic.twitter.com/8KhwmDKaDy — Tre Ofahengaue (@treofa) May 14, 2018

“You’re going to hang up your cleats one day and #BYU is the school I know can shape me in to the best man I can be,” Conover told us Saturday following the Vegas Elite 11 camp https://t.co/0MiNUFmu31 — Greg Biggins (@GregBiggins) May 13, 2018

I am not discrediting that this isnt a big get for BYU but I want to point out that BYU has been his dream ever since he started playing. Yes the Alabama’s of the world can and will pull some people from one dream (school) towards another (success). This says a lot about him. — Trevor Shields (@trevornkristin) May 14, 2018

Congrats to the first QB I ever coached @jacob_conover17 on your commitment to BYU. I remember as a freshman you told me your dream school was BYU. Your hard work made it happen. Proud of you Jacob. — Kerry Taylor (@KerryTaylor15) May 14, 2018

Huge pickup for BYU! I remember working with @jacob_conover17 weekly when he lived in Oregon. Kid was a gym rat, loved to work. #QBmafia https://t.co/dcfO5nNNmn — Taylor Barton (@TaylorBarton12) May 14, 2018

BIG time. Conover had all kinds of options. There isn't much analysis needed... the kid can flat play. https://t.co/OqUYNGVreV — Jeff Hansen (@rakoto10) May 13, 2018

Oh WOW!!! BYU lands a HUGE commitment from 4🌟 QB extraordinaire, Jacob Conover. Huge, huge pick-up! #GoCougs https://t.co/b9Ejy7FukV — Terrell Williams (@4hill2015) May 14, 2018

Among those to congratulate Conover was Cash Peterman, a kicker from Chandler High who also is headed to BYU. He also tagged wide receiver Gunner Romney, the four-star Chandler prospect who was a part of BYU’s 2018 recruiting class.

Went to watch a Chandler game last year to see @gunnerromney2, but came away equally in awe of @jacob_conover17. Never thought we’d get him. Be excited Cougar Nation. These two are legit ballers. — Danny (@dahomes) May 13, 2018

Fitts a perfect fit?

The Chicago Tribune caught up with Utah head coach Kyle Whittingham to talk about edge rusher Kylie Fitts after the Chicago Bears selected the former Utah defender in the sixth round of this year's NFL draft.

Whittingham addressed, among other topics, Fitts' athleticism, his durability concerns and what attributes make him a strong NFL prospect.

"I think he can be a starter in the NFL for a lot of years. He can make a big impact. I don’t want to get too far ahead of things; he just got drafted. But on paper and from his physical skill set, he has everything he needs to succeed in that league," Whittingham told the Tribune's Dan Wiederer.

And finally ...

Not only did BYU's softball team sweep Loyola Marymount on Saturday to earn the West Coast Conference title and the league's automatic NCAA bid — the Cougars are headed to the Eugene Regional — but Caitlyn Alldredge's game-clinching out to seal Game 1 against the Lions made the top 10 plays on "SportsCenter."