A busy week of region meets is in the rearview mirror, with the track & field season now shifting to the three-day state meet at BYU this Thursday-Saturday.

Three state records have fallen this year, and a couple more are in jeopardy to fall at BYU this weekend if the weather cooperates.

At last week’s region meets, there were a couple of season-best performances. On the boys side those marks were recorded by Desert Hills’ Carter Reynolds (110 hurdles), East’s Joshua Hartvigsen (long jump) and Dixie’s Matt Kitchen (javelin).

On the girls side the only season-best performance was recorded by North Sevier’s Mayci Torgersen in the high jump, as she cleared 5’07.

Here’s a run down of up to top 15 boys and girls track & field performances in each event three weeks into the track season.

Individuals are only listed once if they have multiple top-15 results in the same event and wind times are not included. Only performances at in-state sanctioned meets are included.

Note for coaches, if one of your athletes has a top-15 performance that isn’t listed, please contact prep editor James Edward at prepstats@desnews.com.

Boys top performances

100 meters

10.53 — Dallin Draper, Delta, Sr. (5/5 at BYU)

10.57 — Keivontae Washington, Snow Canyon, Sr. (5/5 at BYU)

10.61 — William Prettyman, East, Jr. (5/5 at BYU)

10.83 — Braiden Ivie, Emery, So. (4/20 at Carbon)

10.89 — Nathan Kaufusi, Syracuse, Jr. (5/10 at Region 1)

10.95 — Dominic Bentil, Lone Peak, Sr. (4/28 at Orem)

10.96 — Zachary Davis, Wasatch, Sr. (3/30 at Maple Mountain)

10.96 — Soujah Gasu, Cyprus, Sr. (5/10 at Region )

10.99 — Xakai Harry, Davis, Sr. (5/9 at Region 1)

11.00 — Caleb Christensen, Sky View, Jr. (5/4 at BYU)

11.01 — Colin Reid, Maple Mountain, Sr. (3/30 at Maple Mountain)

11.01 — Nathan Kaufusi, Syracuse, Jr. (4/28 at Davis)

11.01 — Coy Prows, Cyprus, So. (5/10 at Region 2)

11.06 — Payton Pace, Uintah, Sr. (4/27 at Salem Hills)

11.06 — Liam Post, Herriman, Jr. (5/10 at Region 3)

Note: State record is 10.47 by Murray’s Brian Hazelgren in 1981

200 meters

(SR) 21.12 — Dallin Draper, Delta, Sr. (5/5 at BYU)

21.34 — William Prettyman, East, Jr. (4/28 at Davis)

21.45 — Keivontae Washington, Snow Canyon, Sr. (5/5 at BYU)

21.73 — Nathan Kaufusi, Syracuse, Jr. (3/21 at Davis)

21.75 — Dominic Bentil, Lone Peak, Sr. (4/28 at Orem)

21.86 — Braiden Ivie, Emery, So. (5/8 at Region 15)

21.98 — Garrett Stone, Copper Hills, Sr. (4/28 at Davis)

22.01 — Zachary Marsden, Desert Hills, Jr. (5/4 at Herriman)

22.08 — Jace Jensen, Bountiful, Jr. (5/9 at Region 5)

22.23 — Brendan Redford, Davis, Jr. (3/21 at Davis)

22.24 — Josh Taylor, Skyridge, Jr. (5/5 at BYU)

22.26 — Nathan Mumford, American Fork, Sr. (5/5 at BYU)

22.28 — Liam Post, Herriman, Jr. (4/28 at Davis)

22.33 — Wyatt Curnow, Viewmont, So. (5/4 at Herriman)

22.34 — Trey Jackson, Lone Peak, Sr. (5/5 at BYU)

Note: Old state record was 21.17 by Syracuse’s Hunter Woodhall in 2017

400 meters

47.63 — Nathan Kaufusi, Syracuse, Jr. (4/28 at Davis)

47.66 — Jace Jensen, Bountiful, Jr. (4/28 at Davis)

47.74 — Josh Taylor, Skyridge, Jr. (5/5 at BYU)

48.55 — Trey Jackson, Lone Peak, Sr. (4/28 at Orem)

48.80 — Cameron Franklin, Valley, Jr. (5/5 at BYU)

48.98 — Eli Hazlett, Grand, So. (5/4 at BYU)

48.98 — Brandon Williams, Orem, Sr. (5/10 at Region 10)

49.28 — Dallin Anderson, Davis, Sr. (4/28 at Davis)

49.34 — Skyler Averett, Ridgeline, Sr. (5/5 at BYU)

49.62 — Jonathan Wellman, Maeser Prep, Sr. (5/4 at BYU)

49.63 — Zachary Winter, Fremont, Sr. (4/28 at Davis)

49.69 — Dawson Stokes, Maple Mountain, Sr. (5/5 at BYU)

49.70 — Kam Radebaugh, Orem, Jr. (3/31 at UVU)

49.74 — Dominic Bentil, Lone Peak, Sr. (5/4 at BYU)

49.88 — Andrei Hinkley, Wasatch, Sr. (5/4 at BYU)

49.92 — Kade Jensen, Richfield, Jr. (5/5 at BYU)

Note: State record is 46.24 by Syracuse’s Hunter Woodhall in 2017

800 meters

1:53.23 — Brandon Williams, Orem, Sr. (5/5 at BYU)

1:54.25 — Zachary Winter, Fremont, Sr. (4/20 at Box Elder)

1:54.40 — Devin Pancake, Springville, Sr. (5/5 at BYU)

1:55.27 — Joe Corbridge, American Fork, Jr. (4/14 at Salem Hills)

1:55.47 — Aiden Troutner, Timpview, Sr. (4/28 at Orem)

1:55.80 — Brennan Benson, Timpanogos, Sr. (4/14 at Salem Hills)

1:56.47 — Caleb Armstrong, Hurricane, Jr. (3/24 at Pine View)

1:56.65 — Christian Warren, Ogden, Sr. (4/20 at Dixie)

1:56.72 — Jima Rout, Olympus, Sr. (4/28 at Davis)

1:56.76 — McKennion Melton, Davis, Sr. (4/20 at Woods Cross)

1:56.82 — Dylan Tidwell, Bingham, Jr. (5/5 at BYU)

1:56.97 — Brandon Garnica, Springville, Sr. (5/10 at Region 8)

1:57.32 — Dallin Mason, Bountiful, Sr. (5/10 at Region 5)

1:57.42 — Josh Wintch, Stansbury, Sr. (4/28 at Orem)

1:57.44 — Hayden Harward, Richfield, So. (4/18 at Delta)

Note: State record is 1:49.77 by Davis’ Logan MacKay in 2016

1,600 meters

4:08.96 — Zachary Winter, Fremont, Sr. (5/5 at BYU)

4:11.09 — Aidan Troutner, Timpview, Sr. (3/31 at UVU)

4:13.50 — Bronson Winter, Fremont, Sr. (5/5 at BYU)

4:13.83 — Wyatt Evans, Spanish Fork, Jr. (5/5 at BYU)

4:15.01 — Ryan Raff, Lehi, Sr. (5/5 at BYU)

4:15.63 — Grant Gardner, Springville, Jr. (5/5 at BYU)

4:16.21 — Brandon Garnica, Springville, Sr. (5/5 at BYU)

4:16.46 — Luke Grundvig, American Fork, Jr. (5/5 at BYU)

4:17.25 — Dallin Mason, Bountiful, Sr. (5/5 at BYU)

4:17.49 — Robert Porras, Olympus, Sr. (5/5 at BYU)

4:18.24 — Devin Pancake, Springville, Sr. (4/28 at Orem)

4:18.75 — Jensen Lambert, Cedar, Sr. (4/21 at Dixie)

4:18.97 — Joe Corbridge, American Fork, Jr. (5/5 at BYU)

4:19.79 — Hayden Harward, Richfield, So. (5/5 at BYU)

4:19.91 — Dalton Brems, American Fork, Jr. (4/14 at Salem Hills)

Note: State record is 4:06.22 by American Fork’s Casey Clinger in 2017

3,200 meters

9:00.40 — Ryan Raff, Lehi, Sr. (5/4 at BYU)

9:05.80— Aidan Troutner, Timpview, Sr. (5/4 at BYU)

9:06.57 — Grant Gardner, Springville, Jr. (5/4 at BYU)

9:10.14 — Brandon Garnica, Springville, Sr. (5/4 at BYU)

9:17.25 — Luke Grundvig, American Fork, Jr. (5/4 at BYU)

9:18.86 — Wyatt Evans, Spanish Fork, Jr. (5/4 at BYU)

9:20.50 — Logan Anderson, Westlake (5/4 at BYU)

9:22.17 — Jensen Lambert, Cedar, Sr. (5/4 at BYU)

9:23.89 — Curt Crossley, Roy, Sr. (5/4 at BYU)

9:25.34 — Caleb Armstrong, Hurricane, Jr. (3/24 at Pine View)

9:27.51 — Garrett Faragher, Mountain View (3/17 at Timpanogos)

9:28.08 — Dalton Brems, American Fork, Jr. (5/4 at BYU)

9:30.31 — Josh Leatham, Viewmont, Sr. (4/14 at Logan)

9:30.42 — Carter Norton, Timpview, Sr. (5/4 at BYU)

9:31.21 — Joey Nokes, Riverton, Jr. (5/4 at BYU)

Note: State record is 8:49.08 by Park City’s Ben Saarel in 2013

110 hurdles

14.33 — Carter Reynolds, Desert Hills, Sr. (5/10 at Region 9)

14.37 — Andrew Simonsen, Davis, Sr. (5/10 at Region 1)

14.57 — Trenton Maurer, Cedar, Sr. (5/10 at Region 9)

14.60 — Caleb Kamalu, Davis, Sr. (5/10 at Region 1)

14.67 — Scott Davies, Syracuse, Sr. (5/10 at Region 1)

14.76 — Heath Hemming, Weber, Sr. (5/4 at BYU)

15.06 — Maxwell Swain, Viewmont, Sr. (5/4 at BYU)

15.09 — Bennet Hill, Wasatch, Sr. (5/5 at BYU)

15.17 — Zack Olsen, Davis, Sr. (5/5 at BYU)

15.21 — Harmon Hemming, Weber, So. (5/9 at Region 1)

15.24 — Devon Roberts, Bear River. Jr. (4/14 at Logan)

15.31 — Lawrence Lokonobei, Cottonwood, Jr. (5/4 at BYU)

15.31 — Joshua Hartvigsen, East, Jr. (5/5 at BYU)

15.32 — Colton Lefler, Herriman, Sr. (5/10 at Region 3)

Note: State record is 13.81 by West Jordan’s Jake Garlick in 2000

300 hurdles

37.94 — Andrew Simonsen, Davis, Sr. (5/4 at BYU)

38.20 — Carter Reynolds, Desert Hills, Sr. (5/4 at Herriman)

38.29 — Scott Davies, Syracuse, Sr. (5/10 at Region 1)

38.43 — Caleb Kamalu, Davis, Sr. (5/4 at BYU)

39.05 — Heath Hemming, Weber, Sr. (5/4 at Herriman)

39.39 — Jace Jensen, Bountiful, Jr. (5/10 at Region 5)

39.65 — Logan Orr, Corner Canyon, Sr. (3/24 at Pine View)

39.68 — Jake Hill, Wasatch, Jr. (5/5 at BYU)

39.91 — Jake McArthur, Pine View, Sr. (5/4 at Herriman)

39.80 — Brandon Slaugh, Uintah, Sr. (5/5 at BYU)

39.89 — Mcray Stevens, Juab, Sr. (5/5 at BYU)

40.16 — Porter Ellis, Lone Peak, Jr. (4/28 at Orem)

40.32 — Connor Guerrero, Grand, Jr. (5/5 at BYU)

40.34 — Kanyon Lamb, Panguitch, Jr. (5/5 at BYU)

40.40 — Parker Farnworth, Maple Mountain, Jr. (3/30 at Maple Mountain)

Note: State record is 36.30 by Woods Cross’ Cam Dopp in 2013

4x100 Relay

41.80 — Riverton (5/5 at BYU)

42.04 — Davis (5/10 at Region 1)

42.22 — Lone Peak (5/5 at BYU)

42.44 — Herriman (5/10 at Region 3)

42.68 — Skyridge (4/28 at Orem)

42.75 — Syracuse (4/20 at Woods Cross)

43.06 — Maple Mountain (3/30 at Maple Mountain)

43.12 — Orem (5/5 at BYU)

43.30 — Snow Canyon (5/5 at BYU)

43.31 — Springville (5/5 at BYU)

43.32 — American Fork (5/5 at BYU)

43.37 — Sky View (5/5 at BYU)

43.45 — Weber (5/10 at Region 1)

43.47 — Stansbury (5/5 at BYU)

43.49 — Cyprus (5/5 at BYU)

Note: State record is 41.46 by Orem in 2015

4x400 Relay

3:18.95 — Syracuse (5/10 at Region 1)

3:19.92 — Skyridge (5/10 at Region 8)

3:23.18 — Orem (5/5 at BYU)

3:20.91 — Davis (5/10 at Region 1)

3:23.69 — Richfield (5/5 at BYU)

3:24.99 — Lone Peak (4/14 at Salem Hills)

3:25.50 — American Fork (4/28 at Orem)

3:25.55 — Snow Canyon (5/5 at BYU)

3:26.35 — Stansbury (5/5 at BYU)

3:26.46 — Fremont (4/20 at Box Elder)

3:26.78 — Bingham (5/10 at Region 4)

3:27.04 — Herriman (5/10 at Region 3)

3:27.65 — Olympus (5/5 at BYU)

3:28.16 — Northridge (4/20 at Box Elder)

3:28.43 — Canyon View (3/31 at UVU)

Note: State record is 3:16.19 by Syracuse in 2017

Sprint Medley Relay

3:30.13 — Orem (5/10 at Region 10)

3:33.99 — American Fork (3/31 at UVU)

3:34.26 — Wasatch (5/5 at BYU)

3:35.04 — Lone Peak (4/28 at Orem)

3:36.29 — Springville (5/10 at Region 8)

3:36.95 — Syracuse (4/20 at Woods Cross)

3:37.09 — Stansbury (4/21 at Stansbury)

3:37.24 — Canyon View (5/10 at Region 9)

3:37.87 — Skyridge (5/5 at BYU)

3:37.92 — Hurricane (3/24 at Pine View)

3:37.94 — Timpanogos (3/24 at Pine View)

3:38.25 — Timpview (4/14 at Salem Hills)

3:38.26 — Snow Canyon (4/13 at Desert Hills)

3:38.82 — Bingham (4/14 at Taylorsville)

3:38.82 — Orem (5/5 at BYU)

Note: State record is 3:28.73 by Davis in 2016

High jump

6’08 — Austin Child, Skyridge, Jr. (5/5 at BYU)

6’08 — Logan Tittle, Fremont, So. (3/27 at Ogden)

6’07 — Xakai Harry, Davis, Sr. (3/21 at Davis)

6’07 — Kale Thomas, Davis, So. (4/28 at Davis)

6’06 — Chris Ohman, Springville, Sr. (5/10 at Region 8)

6’05 — Jonathan Holman, Springville, So. (3/30 at Maple Mountain)

6’05 — Kinnen Clark, Rich, Sr. (4/14 at Logan)

6’05 — Ethan Sailors, Dixie, Fr. (4/20 at Dixie)

6’05 — Jesse Boggess, Pleasant Grove, Sr. (4/28 at Orem)

6’05 — Justin Brown, Clearfield, Sr. (5/10 at Region 1)

6’05 — Edward Burton, Syracuse, Jr. (5/10 at Region 1)

6’04 — Max Wallentine, Salem Hills, Sr. (3/30 at Maple Mountain)

6’04 — Jaymen Brough, Delta, Jr. (4/6 at Manti)

6’04 — Jacob Dowdell, Olympus, Sr. (4/14 at Taylorsville)

6’04 — Tyler Marz, Desert Hills, Sr. (5/10 at Region 9)

6’04 — Ben Hoffman, Green Canyon, Sr. (4/14 at Logan)

6’04 — Kayden Hossfeld, Olympus, Sr. (5/10 at Region 6)

6’04 — Bo Stearns, Logan, So. (5/10 at Region 12)

Note: State record is 7’2.00 by Snow Canyon’s Adam Timo in 2008.

Long jump

23’02.00 — Joshua Hartvigsen, East, Jr. (5/10 at Region 6)

23’01.50 — Xakai Harry, Davis, Sr. (5/4 at BYU)

23’01.00 — Caleb Christensen, Sky View, Jr. (3/28 at Box Elder)

23’00.50 — Puka Nacua, Orem, Jr. (5/10 at Region 10)

22’07.00 — Kayden Hossfeld, Olympus, Sr. (5/10 at Region 6)

22’07.00 — Zachary Davis, Wasatch, Sr. (5/10 at Region 8)

22’04.00 — William Prettyman, East, Jr. (4/5 at Utah)

22’01.50 — Kyle Henderson, Uintah, Sr. (4/28 at Orem)

22’01.50 — Derek Hillam, Carbon, Jr. (5/10 at Region 14)

21’11.00 — Carson Smith, Layton, Sr. (3/21 at Davis)

21’11.00 — Parker Farnsworth, Maple Mountain, Jr. (3/23 at Juab)

21’08.75 — Cole Marshall, Beaver, Sr. (5/8 at Region 18)

21’07.00 — Allan Ahanonu, West Jordan (3/17 at Timpanogos)

21’07.00 — Hyrum Parry, Box Elder, Sr. (4/14 at Logan)

21’07.00 — Payton Pace, Uintah, Sr. (4/6 at Uintah)

Note: State record is 23’10.50 by Davis’ Xakai Harry in 2017.

Shot put

65’05.00 — Austin Carter, Beaver, Sr. (5/4 at BYU)

60’02.00 — Jaren Kump, Herriman, Sr. (3/21 at Davis)

59’03.00 — Blake Freeland, Herriman, Jr. (5/4 at Herriman)

54’07.00 — Karter Shaw, Herriman, Sr. (5/4 at Herriman)

53’07.00 — Easton Payne, Bear River, Sr. (4/28 at Davis)

53’03.25 — Robert Campbell, Hurricane, Sr. (5/4 at BYU)

53’03.00 — Trey Andersen, Lehi, Jr. (5/4 at BYU)

52’11.00 — Kyle Abundo, Juan Diego, Sr. (5/10 at Region 11)

52’02.00 — Karter Shaw, Herriman, Sr. (3/31 at Copper Hills)

52’00.00 — Dillon Petty, Morgan, Sr. (3/24 at Pine View)

51’10.00 — Hunter Greer, Timpanogos, Sr. (5/4 at BYU)

51’00.00 — Jay Wadley, Viewmont, Sr. (3/28 at Syracuse)

50’11.00 — Connor Ware, Grantsville, Sr. (5/10 at Region 12)

50’01.50 — Jackson Cravens, Timpview, Sr. (5/10 at Region 7)

50’00.50 — Onesi Ngalo, West Jordan, Jr. (5/4 at BYU)

Note: State record is 66’06.50 by Mountain View’s Leif Arrhenius in 2004

Discus

168’00.00 — Austin Carter, Beaver, Sr. (4/27 at Cedar)

166’04.00 — Jay Wadley, Viewmont, Sr. (4/20 at Woods Cross)

165’05.00 — Jaren Kump, Herriman, Sr. (5/10 at Region 3)

165’03.00 — Ryan Warner, Desert Hills, Jr. (4/27 at Cedar)

160’02.00 — Karter Shaw, Herriman, Sr. (5/10 at Region 3)

159’06.00 — Easton Payne, Bear River, Sr. (5/10 at Region 12)

156’10.50 — Garrett Ford, Northridge, Sr. (4/14 at Logan)

156’01.25 — Dillon Petty, Morgan, Sr. (5/4 at BYU)

154’09.00 — Ryan Warner, Desert Hills, Jr. (5/4 at Herriman)

154’07.00 — Robert Campbell, Hurricane, Sr. (5/5 at BYU)

154’01.00 — Blake Freeland, Herriman, Jr. (4/14 at Taylorsville)

150’05.00 — Carson Merrill, Copper Hills, Sr. (5/10 at Region 3)

149’03.00 — Lucas Walton, Bonneville, So. (4/20 at Box Elder)

149’02.00 — Joseph Johnson, Fremont, Sr. (4/20 at Box Elder)

147’02.00 — Junior Iketau, Spanish Fork (5/10 at Region 10)

Note: State record is 225’05.00 by Mountain View’s Nik Arrhenius in 2001

Javelin

200’07.00 — Matt Kitchen, Dixie, Sr. (5/10 at Region 9)

198’09.00 — Cooper Legas, Orem, Jr. (5/10 at Region 10)

187’09.00 — Isaac Tribett, Salem Hills, Sr. (3/23 at Juab)

177’09.75 — Cody Canard, West Jordan, Jr. (5/4 at BYU)

177’09.00 — Drake Fakahua, Cedar, Jr. (4/20 at Dixie)

174’08.00 — Jackson Rowley, Juab, Sr. (4/20 at Carbon)

173’05.00 — Caleb Wurthrich, Davis, So. (4/28 at Davis)

173’04.00 — Blake Freeland, Herriman, Jr. (5/10 at Region 3)

172’06.00 — Devoni Hopkins, Logan, Sr. (4/28 at Davis)

172’04.50 — Josh Trafny, Spanish Fork, Jr. (5/4 at BYU)

170’05.75 — Isaac Semadeni, Logan, Sr. (5/4 at BYU)

167’02.00 — Logan Wilkey, Timapnogos, Sr. (5/10 at Region 8)

166’04.00 — Preston Huntsman, Hurricane, Sr. (3/24 at Pine View)

166’02.00 — Jake Nelson, Canyon View, Jr. (3/24 at Pine View)

166’00.00 — Remi Hill, Orem (5/10 at Region 10)

Note: State record is 217’09.50 by Jordan’s Austin Kafentzis in 2014

Pole vault

15’02.00 — Trenton James, Riverton, Sr. (4/21 at Stansbury)

15’00.00 — Robbie Walker, Riverton, Jr. (4/28 at Davis)

14’08.00 — Porter Westerlind, Bingham, Sr. (5/10 at Region 4)

14’03.25 — D.A. Marcyes, Davis, Jr. (5/10 at Region 1)

14’00.00 — Isaac Semadeni, Logan, Sr. (4/14 at Logan)

13’08.00 — Carson Smith, Layton, Sr. (5/10 at Region 1)

13’08.00 — Alex Cottam, Davis, Sr. (5/10 at Region 1)

13’06.00 — Jackson Morley, Viewmont, Jr. (4/20 at Woods Cross)

13’03.00 — Hayden Conrad, Davis, Jr. (4/20 at Woods Cross)

13’02.25 — Ethan MacKay, Spanish Fork, Sr. (5/5 at BYU)

13’00.00 — Ben Taylor, Taylorsville, Jr. (4/14 at Taylorsville)

13’00.00 — Garett MacArthur, Fremont, Sr. (4/28 at Davis)

13’00.00 — Colton Schmitz, Copper Hills, Jr. (4/28 at Davis)

13’00.00 — Paden Howard, Box Elder, Sr. (5/10 at Region 5)

Note: State record is 16’2.25 by Davis’ Dixon Brown in 1995

Girls top performances

100 meters

11.84 — Jaslyn Gardner, Enterprise, Sr. (5/5 at BYU)

12.21 — Krista Farley, Weber, Sr. (5/4 at Herriman)

12.35 — Julia Hunt, Cedar, Sr. (5/5 at BYU)

12.30 — Amy Ballard, Lehi, Jr. (4/28 at Orem)

12.42 — Meghan Hunter, Provo, Jr. (3/31 at UVU)

12.42 — Ashlynn Campos, Weber, Jr. (5/10 at Region 1)

12.44 — Brittany Cardall, Syracuse, Jr. (5/10 at Region 1)

12.47 — Pajge Rasmussen, Corner Canyon, Fr. (4/21 at Stansbury)

12.47 — Abby Tycksen, Herriman, Sr. (5/10 at Region 3)

12.49 — Sarah Wynn, Syracuse, Fr. (5/10 at Region 1)

12.53 — Emily Ellis, Lone Peak, Sr. (5/4 at BYU)

12.58 — Kamryn Wiese, Syracuse, So. (5/10 at Region 1)

12.58 — Jada Ragin, Lone Peak, Sr. (5/10 at Region 4)

12.59 — Nicole Critchfield, Corner Canyon, Sr. (5/5 at BYU)

12.60 — Mckinley Gallyer, Altamont, Jr. (4/27 at Uintah)

12.60 — Isabelle Hightower, North Sanpete, So. (5/4 at BYU)

Note: State record is 11.68 by Herriman’s Kaysha Love in 2014

200 meters

24.20 — Meghan Hunter, Provo, Jr. (5/4 at BYU)

24.56 — Jaslyn Gardner, Enterprise, Sr. (5/8 at Region 18)

24.98 — Nicole Critchfield, Corner Canyon, Sr. (5/5 at BYU)

25.09 — Brittany Cardall, Syracuse, Jr. (5/9 at Region 1)

25.23 — Emily Ellis, Lone Peak, Sr. (5/5 at BYU)

25.49 — Krista Farley, Weber, Sr. (5/1 at Region 1)

25.54 — Sarah Wynn, Syracuse, Fr. (5/4 at BYU)

25.55 — Jasie York, Cedar, Jr. (4/13 at Desert Hills)

25.58 — Ashlynn Campos, Weber, Jr. (4/28 at Davis)

25.59 — Amy Ballard, Lehi, Jr. (5/4 at BYU)

25.60 — Kelsey Steed, Syracuse, So. (4/28 at Davis)

25.62 — Paje Rasmussen, Corner Canyon, Fr. (5/5 at BYU)

25.65 — Amy Ballard, Lehi, Jr. (5/5 at BYU)

25.75 — Kamryn Wiese, Syracuse, So. (5/9 at Region 1)

25.80 — Mckinley Gallyer, Altamont, Jr. (5/5 at BYU)

Note: State record is 23.75 by Enterprise’s Jaslyn Gardner in 2017

400 meters

(SR) 52.59 — Meghan Hunter, Provo, Jr. (4/28 at Davis)

55.63 — Jasie York, Cedar, Jr. (5/5 at BYU)

56.49 — Alison Richter, Lone Peak, Fr. (3/31 at UVU)

56.95 — Annie Murdock, Highland, So. (5/5 at BYU)

57.13 — Emily Ellis, Lone Peak, Sr. (4/14 at Salem Hills)

57.59 — Larissa Dabb, Canyon View, Jr. (5/4 at BYU)

57.61 — Myley Alexander, Westlake, Jr. (3/31 at UVU)

57.90 — Haylee Mather, Riverton, Sr. (5/10 at Region 3)

57.91 — Nicole Critchfield, Corner Canyon, Sr. (4/28 at Orem)

57.93 — Elizabeth Butler, Clearfield, So. (5/9 at Region 1)

58.31 — Kennedy Peck, Desert Hills, Jr. (5/4 at Herriman)

58.37 — Alissa Fielding, Mountain View, Sr. (4/21 at Stansbury)

58.34 — Abby Beus, Ogden, Fr. (5/10 at Region 10)

58.40 — Kelsey Steed, Syracuse, So. (4/28 at Davis)

58.41 — Madison Hooper, Hillcrest, Sr. (4/28 at Davis)

Note: Old state record was 53.39 by Spanish Fork’s Natalie Stewart in 2008

800 meters

2:10.83 — Carlee Hansen, Woods Cross, Fr. (4/28 at Davis)

2:11.59 — Sadie Sargent, North Summit, Sr. (5/9 at Region 16)

2:12.30 — Meghan Hunter, Provo, Jr. (4/14 at Salem Hills)

2:12.86 — Alissa Fielding, Mountain View, Sr. (5/5 at BYU)

2:13.53 — Ali Bybee, Lone Peak, Jr. (5/5 at BYU)

2:13.83 — Abby Jensen, Westlake, Jr. (4/28 at Davis)

2:14.05 — Madison Moffit, Timpanogos, Sr. (4/14 at Salem Hills)

2:15.85 — Alli Baker, Pine View, Fr. (4/20 at Dixie)

2:16.48 — Katie Duckworth, Olympus, Sr. (4/14 at Taylorsville)

2:16.48 — Jasie York, Cedar, Jr. (4/20 at Dixie)

2:16.46 — Heidi Sumsion, Springville, Sr. (4/28 at Orem)

2:17.11 — Abby Rasmussen, Olympus, Jr. (4/28 at Davis)

2:17.12 — Mazzie Melaney, Fremont, Sr. (5/4 at Herriman)

2:17.47 — Abby Beus, Ogden, Fr. (5/5 at BYU)

2:17.98 — Laurie Murphy, Bountiful, Jr. (4/28 at Davis)

Note: State record is 2:08.45 by Davis’ Shea Martinez in 2013

1,600 meters

4:50.04 — Sadie Sargent, North Summit, Sr. (4/21 at Morgan)

4:55.00 — Carlee Hansen, Woods Cross, Fr. (5/5 at BYU)

4:57.35 — Alissa Fielding, Mountain View, Sr. (5/5 at BYU)

4:59.03 — Abby Jensen, Westlake, Jr. (5/5 at BYU)

4:59.06 — Mic Webster, Cedar, Jr. (5/5 at BYU)

5:02.33 — Heidi Sumsion, Springville, Fr. (5/5 at BYU)

5:02.96 — Camille Winterton, Skyline, Sr. (4/14 at Taylorsville)

5:03.06 — Madison Moffitt, Timpanogos, Sr. (5/5 at BYU)

5:03.68 — Helena Miyazawa, Mountain View, Jr. (5/5 at BYU)

5:03.58 — Anna Martin, Lehi, So. (4/28 at Orem)

5:05.05 — Mica Rivera, Herriman, Sr. (4/28 at Davis)

5:06.05 — Mazzie Melaney, Fremont, Sr. (4/28 at Davis)

5:06.37 — Kennedy Powell, Union, Sr. (5/5 at BYU)

5:06.91 — Alli Baker, Pine View, Fr. (4/21 at Stansbury)

5:07.37 — Ali Bybee, Lone Peak, Jr. (3/31 at UVU)

Note: State record is 4:45.13 by Ogden’s Sarah Feeny in 2014

3,200 meters

10:35.59 — Sadie Sargent, North Summit, Sr. (5/4 at BYU)

10:45.01 — Anna Martin, Lehi, So. (5/4 at BYU)

10:45.01 — Abby Jensen, Westlake, Jr. (5/4 at BYU)

10:53.32 — Camille Winterton, Skyline, Sr. (3/24 at Pine View)

10:54.99 — Mic Webster, Cedar, Jr. (5/4 at BYU)

10:57.89 — Alissa Fielding, Mountain View, Sr. (5/4 at BYU)

11:01.81 — Reagan Gardner, Lone Peak, Fr. (5/4 at BYU)

11:01.84 — Helena Miyazawa, Mountain View, Jr. (5/4 at BYU)

11:02.86 — Samantha Nelson, Desert Hills, Jr. (4/21 at Stansbury)

11:02.90 — Carlee Hansen, Woods Cross, Fr. (3/24 at Pine View)

11:03.74 — Abby West, Wasatch, Sr. (3/24 at Pine View)

11:04.00 — Bailey Brinkerhoff, Desert Hills, Jr. (4/21 at Stansbury)

11:04.21 — Karli Branch, Corner Canyon, Jr. (5/4 at BYU)

11:05.35 — Harley Taylor, Cedar, Jr. (4/21 at Stansbury)

11:05.39 — Samantha Nelson, Desert Hills, Jr. (3/24 at Pine View)

Note: State record is 10:13.86 by Ogden’s Sarah Feeny in 2014

100 hurdles

14.64 — Lindsey Middleton, Timpview, Sr. (5/5 at BYU)

14.75 — Emma Aldred, American Fork, Sr. (5/5 at BYU)

14.76 — Katrina Broadhead, Layton, Sr. (4/28 at Davis)

14.77 — Brianna White, West, Sr. (4/28 at Davis)

14.93 — Alexis Koetitz, Box Elder, Sr. (5/5 at BYU)

15.14 — Lizzie Mitton, Timpview, Sr. (5/10 at Region 7)

15.22 — Grace Cobabe, Hillcrest, Sr. (5/10 at Region 2)

15.23 — Jessica Reddish, Weber, Jr. (5/10 at Region 1)

15.28 — Taylor Abbott, Ben Lomond, Sr. (5/5 at BYU)

15.29 — Halle Livingston, Ridgeline, Jr. (5/5 at BYU)

15.30 — Madeline Martin, Hillcrest, Sr. (5/4 at Herriman)

15.52 — Kimball Clements, Spanish Fork, Jr. (5/5 at BYU)

15.53 — Hannah Stuart, Desert Hills, Fr. (4/6 at Hurricane)

15.62 — Chloe Taylor, Desert Hills, Jr. (5/10 at Region 9)

15.64 — Abbie Cox, Morgan, So. (5/4 at BYU)

Note: State record is 14.08 by East’s Sue DeVries in 1983

300 hurdles

43.60 — Brittany Cardall, Syracuse, Jr. (5/4 at Herriman)

43.67 — Madeline Martin, Hillcrest, Sr. (5/4 at Herriman)

44.58 — Alexis Koetitz, Box Elder, Sr. (5/4 at BYU)

45.17 — Chloe Taylor, Desert Hills, Jr. (5/4 at Herriman)

45.23 — Gwyn Romrell, Riverton, Sr. (4/28 at Davis)

45.30 — Emma Aldred, American Fork, Sr. (4/28 at Orem)

45.68 — Becky Swanson, Davis, Sr. (5/4 at BYU)

45.78 — Kayla Butterfield, Herriman, Jr. (5/10 at Region 3)

45.92 — Mayci Torgerson, North Sevier, So. (5/4 at BYU)

46.17 — Julia Hunt, Cedar, Sr. (4/27 at Cedar)

46.20 — Lindsey Middleton, Timpview, Sr. (4/28 at Orem)

46.36 — Kimball Clements, Spanish Fork, Jr. (5/4 at BYU)

46.42 — Daisy Barker, Layton, Sr. (5/10 at Region 1)

46.43 — Ally Gomm, Provo, Jr. (3/31 at UVU)

46.50 — Maddie Edwards, American Fork, So. (4/28 at Orem)

Note: State record is 41.54 by Sky View’s Brenna Porter in 2013

4x100 Relay

47.71 — Syracuse (4/28 at Davis)

47.83 — Lone Peak (5/5 at BYU)

48.32 — Weber (5/10 at Region 1)

48.62 — Corner Canyon (5/5 at BYU)

49.19 — Orem (4/28 at Orem)

49.38 — Desert Hills (5/10 at Region 9)

49.48 — West (5/10 at Region 6)

49.51 — Herriman (5/10 at Region 3)

49.74 — Davis (4/28 at Davis)

49.90 — Tooele (5/5 at BYU)

49.95 — Hillcrest (5/10 at Region 2)

49.97 — Ridgeline (5/10 at Region 12)

50.00 — Provo (3/17 at Timpanogos)

50.01 — Box Elder (5/5 at BYU)

50.33 — North Summit (5/5 at BYU)

50.37 — Skyridge (5/10 at Region 8)

Note: State record is 47.33 by Herriman in 2014

4x400 Relay

3:52.92 — Cedar (5/5 at BYU)

3:56.01 — Provo (5/5 at BYU)

3:57.83 — Lone Peak (5/5 at BYU)

3:58.43 — Riverton (5/5 at BYU)

4:01.38 — Syracuse (4/28 at Davis)

4:01.54 — Woods Cross (5/5 at BYU)

4:02.67 — Maple Mountain (5/5 at BYU)

4:02.71 — Park City (5/5 at BYU)

4:03.26 — Weber (5/10 at Region 1)

4:03.98 — West Jordan (5/10 at Region 3)

4:04.61 — Davis (4/20 at Woods Cross)

4:05.33 — North Summit (5/5 at BYU)

4:05.42 — Hillcrest (5/4 at Herriman)

4:05.71 — Desert Hills (4/13 at Desert Hills)

4:05.91 — Orem (5/5 at BYU)

Note: State record is 3:50.70 by Spanish Fork in 2005

Sprint Medley Relay

4:04.88 — Provo (5/10 at Region 8)

4:07.05 — Lone Peak (5/10 at Region 4)

4:12.40 — Timpanogos (4/20 at Skyridge)

4:15.51 — Westlake (3/31 at UVU)

4:16.09 — Woods Cross (3/24 at Pine View)

4:16.11 — Davis (5/10 at Region 1)

4:16.12 — Maple Mountain (5/5 at BYU)

4:16.30 — Mountain View (4/21 at Stansbury)

4:18.53 — Bear River (5/5 at BYU)

4:19.57 — Weber (5/10 at Region 1)

4:18.91 — Park City (5/5 at BYU)

4:18.92 — American Fork (3/31 at UVU)

4:19.61 — Olympus (5/10 at Region 6)

4:22.40 — Herriman (3/31 at Copper Hills)

4:22.23 — Snow Canyon (5/10 at Region 9)

Note: State record is 3:50.92 by Spanish Fork in 2008

High jump

5’07 — Mayci Torgersen, North Sevier, So. (5/8 at Region 18)

5’05 — Jayde Moon, Duchesne, Jr. (5/9 at Region 16)

5’05 — Kapri Orton, Panguitch, Jr. (5/9 at Region 20)

5’04 — Lauren Rawlings, American Fork, So. (4/28 at Orem)

5’04 — Halle Livingston, Ridgeline, Jr. (5/4 at BYU)

5’04 — Taylor Abbott, Ben Lomond, Sr. (5/4 at BYU)

5’04 — Alexis Martin, Hurricane, Jr. (5/4 at BYU)

5’04 — Abby Triplett, Weber, Fr. (5/10 at Region 1)

5’04 — Kamryn Wiese, Syracuse, So. (5/10 at Region 1)

5’03 — Kenda Middleton, Timpanogos, Sr. (3/17 at Timpanogos)

5’03 — Brooke Vance, Salem Hills, So. (3/30 at Maple Mountain)

5’03 — Rachel Garner, Bonneville, Sr. (3/31 at UVU)

5’03 — Abby Meck, Skyridge (4/20 at Skyridge)

5’03 — Teesha Richins, North Summit, So. (4/28 at Orem)

5’03 — Lillian Reese, Juab, Sr. (5/10 at Region 14)

Note: State record is 6’1.25 by Mountain View’s Julie Waters in 1981

Long jump

18’07.00 — Jaslyn Gardner, Enterprise, Sr. (4/19 at Kanab)

18’03.50 — Julia Hunt, Cedar, Sr. (4/13 at Desert Hills)

18’03.00 — Brianna White, West, Sr. (4/5 at Utah)

18’03.00 — Taye Raymond, Orem, So. (5/10 at Region 10)

18’00.50 — Krista Farley, Weber, Sr. (5/4 at Herriman)

17’10.50 — Daisy Barker, Layton, Sr. (5/4 at Herriman)

17’09.00 — Taylor Abbott, Ben Lomond, Sr. (4/14 at Logan)

17’08.75 — Mandy Beus, Lone Peak, Jr. (4/28 at Orem)

17’08.50 — Kelsey Steed, Syracuse, So. (4/14 at Logan)

17’07.50 — Alisabeth Apedaile, Mountain Crest, Fr. (4/21 at Sky View)

17’06.50 — Taygin DeHart, Olympus, Jr. (5/10 at Region 6)

17’06.50 — Lizzie Mitton, Timpview, Sr. (5/10 at Region 7)

17’06.50 — Paisley Ballard, Salem Hills (5/10 at Region 10)

17’06.25 — Logan Duran, Morgan, Sr. (5/10 at Region 13)

17’06.00 — Katrina Broadhead, Layton, Sr. (4/14 at Logan)

Note: State record is 19’04.75 by Alta’s Amy Menlove in 2001

Shot put

46’02.00 — Losa Latu, Herriman, Sr. (4/28 at Davis)

42’00.75 — Ella Burrows, Dixie, Sr. (5/5 at BYU)

40’10.50 — Miley Houghton, Salem Hills, Sr. (3/30 at Maple Mountain)

40’05.00 — Lilena Ahoafi-Noa, Highland, Sr. (5/5 at BYU)

39’00.00 — Pele Fa, Layton, Jr. (3/28 at Syracuse)

38’06.00 — Marcie Stapley, Morgan, Sr. (4/14 at Logan)

38’03.50 — Make Taufa, Herriman, Sr. (4/28 at Davis)

38’03.00 — Josie Williams, Roy, Sr. (5/5 at BYU)

38’00.00 — Leia Lapuaho, Herriman, Sr. (5/4 at Herriman)

37’10.00 — Maezzi Mund, Box Elder, Jr. (5/5 at BYU)

37’09.50 — Misini Fifita, Highland, Sr. (5/5 at BYU)

37’07.00 — Taylee Allen, Hillcrest, Sr. (5/4 at Herriman)

36’09.00 — Jalyn VanDyke, Herriman, Jr. (5/4 at Herriman)

36’07.75 — Kenzie Mason, North Sevier, Sr. (5/5 at BYU)

36’02.00 — Rachel Deherrera, Syracuse, Sr. (5/4 at Herriman)

Note: State record is 49’06.00 by Davis’ Kelli Burton in 2002

Discus

136’00.00 — Pele Fa, Layton, Jr. (3/28 at Syracuse)

129’09.00 — Jaimee Paletta, Maple Mountain, Sr. (4/20 at Woods Cross)

125’08.75 — Miley Houghton, Salem Hills, Sr. (5/4 at BYU)

121’02.00 — Tashena Ashby, Bountiful, Jr. (3/28 at Syracuse)

119’09.75 — Charity Brower, Murray, Sr. (5/4 at BYU)

119’06.00 — Losa Latu, Herriman, Sr. (4/28 at Davis)

119’05.00 — Marcie Stapley, Morgan, Sr. (5/5 at BYU)

117’03.00 — Lauren Olsen, Woods Cross, Sr. (3/24 at Pine View)

115’10.00 — Virginia Tomon, St. Joseph, Jr. (4/28 at Davis)

114’07.00 — Maezzi Mund, Box Elder, Jr. (4/20 at Box Elder)

114’07.00 — Alyssa Hansen, Weber, So. (5/4 at Herriman)

114’04.00 — Pele Fa, Layton, Jr. (4/28 at Davis)

114’00.50 — Brinley Michelsen, Salem Hills (4/20 at Skyridge)

112’04.00 — Kambri Curtis, Box Elder, Sr. (4/27 at Cedar)

111’07.00 — Hokulani Sagapolu, Fremont, Fr. (5/4 at Herriman)

Note: State record is 160’10.00 by Clearfield’s Candice Workman in 2000

Javelin

138’02.00 — Nicole Freestone, Jordan, Sr. (4/28 at Davis)

137’09.50 — Lauren Olsen, Woods Cross, Sr. (5/10 at Region 5)

128’11.50 — Celeste Fiame, Pine View, Sr. (4/28 at Orem)

124’06.50 — Liliena Ahoafi-Noa, Highland, Sr. (5/5 at BYU)

124’05.00 — Brynnli Nelson, Wayne, Jr. (4/27 at Cedar)

123’04.25 — Brinley Michelsen, Salem Hills, Jr. (5/5 at BYU)

121’02.75 — Linley White, Beaver, Sr. (3/31 at UVU)

120’09.50 — Aubrie Paulson, Orem, Sr. (5/5 at BYU)

115’11.75 — Kenzie Mason, North Sevier, Sr. (5/4 at BYU)

115’11.00 — Cristal Elias, Canyon View, Sr. (5/10 at Region 9)

115’09.00 — Monica Kauffman, Skyridge, So. (5/5 at BYU)

115’01.00 — Kayla Jones, Enterprise, Sr. (5/8 at Region 18)

114’03.00 — Ashlee McUne, Green Canyon, Jr. (3/23 at Box Elder)

114’02.00 — Abigail Woolsey, Richfield, Sr. (5/4 at BYU)

113’10.00 — Isabel George, Millard, Sr. (4/14 at Logan)

113’05.00 — Asha Anderson, Delta, Jr. (4/6 at Manti)

Note: State record is 160’06.00 by Park City’s Chrissy Glasmann in 2014

Pole vault

(SR) 12’00 — Hannah Stetler, Bingham, So. (5/4 at Herriman)

(SR) 12’00 — Lexi Wightman, Syracuse, Sr. (5/4 at Herriman)

11’04 — Tara Sharp, Hillcrest, Sr. (5/10 at Region 2)

11’03 — Anna Parkinson, Riverton, Sr. (5/4 at Herriman)

10’09 — Maysen Rollo, Riverton, Sr. (5/4 at Herriman)

10’06 — Ali Horsfall, Syracuse, Sr. (5/10 at Region 1)

10’03 — Catherine Nemelka, Timpview, Sr. (4/28 at Orem)

10’03 — Mariah Jenkins, Davis, Jr. (5/10 at Region 1)

10’00 — Lindsay Akagi, Corner Canyon, Sr. (5/4 at BYU)

9’09 — Raigan Jones, Fremont, Jr. (4/20 at Box Elder)

9’09 — Summer Steeneck, Riverton, So. (5/10 at Region 3)

9’07 — Robyn Hoki, Davis, Jr. (5/4 at BYU)

9’03 — Olivia Finlayson, Hillcrest, Sr. (5/4 at Herriman)

9’03 — Kylee Kimball, Riverton, So. (4/28 at Davis)

9’03 — Teralyn Bach, Copper Hills, So. (5/10 at Region 3)

Note: Old state record was 11’11.75 by Westlake’s Adara Christensen and Bingham’s Hannah Stetler in 2017