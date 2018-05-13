BYU snagged a big commitment on Sunday.

Jacob Conover — a 6-foot-1, 185-pound quarterback prospect out of Chandler, Arizona — announced Sunday via Twitter that he's verbally committed to playing collegiately for the Cougars.

Conover had numerous scholarship offers on the table, including from Alabama, Arizona State, Arizona, Northwestern, South Carolina, Ole Miss, Oregon State, Washington State and Utah State, among others, according to Rivals.

Conover was a high school teammate at Chandler High of wide receiver Gunner Romney, a four-star prospect who committed to BYU in its 2018 recruiting class.

Conover — who was also seriously considering hometown school Arizona State — is part of the 2019 recruiting class, and he told 247Sports' Chris Karpman last week that he will serve an LDS Church mission after high school.

"I've been praying really hard and I received the answer that I'm going on the mission so that's 100 percent now," Conover told Karpman. "I've talked with both schools (ASU and BYU) and they're both willing to hold scholarships so I appreciate that and feel good about it."

Conover is rated a four-star prospect by ESPN, 247Sports and Rivals, and is currently rated No. 108 on ESPN's Top 300 prospects for the 2019 class.

As a junior, Conover completed 66.1 percent of his passes for 3,077 yards, 32 touchdowns and two interceptions, according to MaxPreps, and has high school career numbers of 6,792 passing yards, 64 touchdowns and seven interceptions while completing 68.2 percent of his passes.