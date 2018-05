Sunday, May 13, 2018

TELEVISION

BASEBALL

Kansas at Kansas St., Fox Sports 1, 11 a.m.

Texas A&M at Arkansas, ESPN2, 11 a.m.

Teams TBA, MLBN, noon

Brewers at Rockies, AT&T SportsNet, 1 p.m.

Nationals at Diamondbacks, ESPN, 6 p.m.

BOWLING

Elias Cup, ESPN, 11 a.m.

CYCLING

Tour of California: Stage 1, NBCSN, 2 p.m.

GOLF

Players Championship, NBC, noon

Rocco Forte Open, GOLF, 2:30 p.m.

HOCKEY

IIHF: U.S. vs. Norway, NHLTV, 8 a.m.

IIHF: Sweden vs. Switzerland, NHLTV, noon

Capitals at Lightning, NBCSN, 6 p.m.

LACROSSE

NCAA first round, ESPNU, 10 a.m., 12:15 p.m., 3 p.m., 5:15 p.m.

MLL: Bayhawks at Outlaws, ALT, 8 p.m. (delay)

MOTORSPORTS

Grand Prix of Spain, ESPN2, 7 a.m.

NBA

Cavaliers at Celtics, ABC, 1:30 p.m.

RUGBY

Legion at Raptors, AT&T SportsNet, 6 p.m.

SOCCER

Crystal Palace vs. West Brom, OXYGEN, 8 a.m.

Huddersfield vs. Arsenal, MSNBC, 8 a.m.

Liverpool vs. Brighton, NBC, 8 a.m.

Manchester United vs. Watford, USA, 8 a.m.

Newcastle vs. Chelsea, NBCSN, 8 a.m.

Southampton vs. Manchester City, Syfy, 8 a.m.

Swansea vs. Stoke, CNBC, 8 a.m.

Tottenham vs. Leicester, BRAVO, 8 a.m.

West Ham vs. Everton, E!, 8 a.m.

Timbers vs. Sounders, ESPN, 2 p.m.

Orlando City vs. Atlanta United, Fox Sports 1, 4 p.m.

Los Angeles FC vs. New York City, Fox Sports 1, 6:30 p.m.

SOFTBALL

NCAA Selection Special, ESPN2, 8 p.m.

TRACK

Pac-12 championship, Pac-12, 4 p.m.

RADIO

BASEBALL

Bees at Grizzlies, AM-1280, 2 p.m.

Nationals at Diamondbacks, AM-700, 6 p.m.

NBA

Cavaliers at Celtics, AM-700, 1:30 p.m.

Monday, May 14, 2018

TELEVISION

BASEBALL

Braves at Cubs, MLBN, noon

Georgia Tech at Virginia, ESPNU, 5 p.m.

Rays at Royals, ESPN, 5 p.m.

Rockies at Padres, AT&T SportsNet, 8 p.m.

Teams TBA, MLBN, 8 p.m.

CYCLING

Tour of California: Stage 2, NBCSN, 2 p.m.

HOCKEY

IIHF: Slovakia vs. Russia, NHLTV, 8 a.m.

IIHF: Latvia vs. Canada, NHLTV, noon

Golden Knights at Jets, NBCSN, 6 p.m.

NBA

Warriors at Rockets, TNT, 7 p.m.

RADIO

MINORS

Bees at Grizzlies, AM-1280, 7:30 p.m.

NBA

Warriors at Rockets, AM-700, 7 p.m.

Tuesday, May 15, 2018

TELEVISION

BASEBALL

Rockies at Padres, AT&T SportsNet, 1:30 p.m.

Cardinals at Twins, Fox Sports 1, 6 p.m.

San Diego at Oregon St., Pac-12, 6:30 p.m.

Gonzaga at Washington St., Pac-12, 10:30 p.m. (delay)

CYCLING

Tour of California: Stage 3, NBCSN, 2:30 p.m.

HOCKEY

IIHF: U.S. vs. Finland, NHLTV, 4 a.m.

IIHF: Germany vs. Canada, NHLTV, 8 a.m.

IIHF: Sweden vs. Russia, NHLTV, noon

Lightning at Capitals, NBCSN, 6 p.m.

NBA

Draft lottery, ESPN, 5:30 p.m.

Cavaliers at Celtics, ESPN, 6:30 p.m.

RADIO

BASEBALL

Bees at Grizzlies, AM-1280, noon

BYU at Stanford, AM-960/FM-94.5, 3 p.m.

NBA

Cavaliers at Celtics, AM-700, 6:30 p.m.

Wednesday, May 16, 2018

TELEVISION

CYCLING

Tour of California: Stage 4, NBCSN, 2:30 p.m.

MLB

Teams TBA, MLBN, 11 a.m., 2 p.m.

Yankees at Nationals, ESPN, 5 p.m.

Astros at Angels, MLBN, 8 p.m.

NBA

Warriors at Rockets, TNT, 7 p.m.

NHL

Jets at Golden Knights, NBCSN, 6 p.m.

SOCCER

Marseille vs. Atletico Madrid, Fox Sports 1, 12:30 p.m.

RADIO

NBA

Warriors at Rockets, AM-700, 7 p.m.

Thursday, May 17, 2018

TELEVISION

BASEBALL

Dodgers at Marlins, MLBN, 10 a.m.

Washington at Utah, Pac-12, 11:30 a.m.

LSU at Auburn, ESPNU, 5 p.m.

TCU at Texas, Fox Sports 1, 5:30 p.m.

Teams TBA, MLBN, 5:30 p.m.

Pacific at BYU, BYUtv, 6 p.m.

Arizona St. at Arizona, Pac-12, 7 p.m.

Rockies at Giants, AT&T SportsNet, 8 p.m.

BOXING

Duno vs. Gonzalez, ESPN2, 8 p.m.

CYCLING

Tour of California: Stage 5, NBCSN, 2:30 p.m.

GOLF

Belgian Knockout, GOLF, 3 a.m., 7 a.m.

Kingsmill Championship, GOLF, 8:30 a.m.

Regions Tradition, GOLF, 10:30 a.m.

AT&T Byron Nelson, GOLF, 2 p.m.

BMW Charity Pro-Am, GOLF, 5 p.m.

HOCKEY

IIHF quarterfinals, NHLTV, 8 a.m., noon

Lightning at Capitals, NBCSN, 6 p.m.

NBA

Draft combine, ESPN2, 1 p.m.

SOCCER

Teams TBA, Fox Sports 1, 12:30 p.m.

RADIO

BASEBALL

Pacific at BYU, AM-960/FM-94.5, 6 p.m.

River Cats at Bees, AM-1280, 6:30 p.m.

Friday, May 18, 2018

TELEVISION

BASEBALL

Washington at Utah, Pac-12, 11:30 a.m.

Texas Tech at Oklahoma St., ESPNU, noon

Butler at St. John’s, CBSSN, 2 p.m.

Florida at Mississippi St., ESPNU, 5 p.m.

Oregon at UCLA, Pac-12, 5 p.m.

Teams TBA, MLBN, 5 p.m.

Cal at Creighton, CBSSN, 5:30 p.m.

Pacific at BYU, BYUtv, 6 p.m.

Oregon St. at USC, Pac-12, 8 p.m.

Rockies at Giants, AT&T SportsNet, 8 p.m.

CYCLING

Tour of California: Stage 6, NBCSN, 3 p.m.

GOLF

Belgian Knockout, GOLF, 3 a.m., 7 a.m.

Kingsmill Championship, GOLF, 8:30 a.m.

Regions Tradition, GOLF, 10:30 a.m.

AT&T Byron Nelson, GOLF, 2 p.m.

BMW Charity Pro-Am, GOLF, 5 p.m.

HORSE RACING

Black-Eyed Susan, NBCSN, 1 p.m.

MOTORSPORTS

All-Star qualifying, Fox Sports 1, 4 p.m.

North Carolina Education Lottery 200, Fox Sports 1, 6:30 p.m. (Qualifying, Fox Sports 1, 2:30 p.m.)

NBA

Draft combine, ESPN2, 1 p.m.

NHL

Jets at Golden Knights, NBCSN, 6 p.m.

SOFTBALL

NCAA regionals, ESPN2, 10 a.m., 5 p.m., 7 p.m. (ESPNU, 10 a.m., 3 p.m.; ESPN, 5 p.m., 7 p.m., 9 p.m.)

RADIO

BASEBALL

Pacific at BYU, AM-960/FM-94.5, 6 p.m.

River Cats at Bees, AM-1280, 6:30 p.m.

Saturday, May 19, 2018

TELEVISION

AFL

Empire at Soul, CBSSN, 4 p.m.

BASEBALL

Athletics at Blue Jays, Fox Sports 1, 11 a.m.

Washington at Utah, Pac-12, 11:30 a.m.

Pacific at BYU, BYUtv, 1 p.m.

Rockies at Giants, AT&T SportsNet, 2 p.m.

Teams TBA, MLBN, 2 p.m., 5 p.m., 8 p.m.

Florida at Mississippi St., ESPNU, 2:30 p.m.

Oregon St. at USC, Pac-12, 2:30 p.m.

Arizona St. at Arizona, Pac-12, 5:30 p.m.

Penn St. at Iowa, ESPNU, 5:30 p.m.

BASKETBALL

WNBA: Sky at Fever, NBATV, 11 a.m.

Celtics at Cavaliers, ESPN, 6:30 p.m.

CYCLING

Tour of California: Stage 7, NBC, 1 p.m.

EXTREME SPORTS

UFC: Maia vs. Usman, Fox Sports 1, 8 p.m.

GOLF

Belgian Knockout, GOLF, 5 a.m.

AT&T Byron Nelson, GOLF, 11 a.m. (CBS, 1 p.m.)

Regions Tradition, GOLF, 1 p.m.

Kingsmill Championship, GOLF, 3 p.m.

BMW Charity Pro-Am, GOLF, 5 p.m.

HOCKEY

IIHF semifinals, NHLTV, 7 a.m., 11 a.m.

Memorial Cup, NHLTV, 2 p.m.

Capitals at Lightning, NBC, 5:15 p.m. (if necessary)

HORSE RACING

Preakness Stakes, NBC, 3 p.m. (Post time: 4:20 p.m.)

Fran’s Valentine, ALT, 5:30 p.m.

LACROSSE

NCAA tournament, ESPNU, 10 a.m.

MOTORSPORTS

Indy 500 qualifying, ABC, 2 p.m.

All-Star Race, Fox Sports 1, 6 p.m.

Hangtown Classic, NBCSN, 6:30 p.m.

RUGBY

Premiership semifinals, NBCSN, 5:30 a.m., 8:30 a.m.

Gold vs. Sabercats, CBSSN, 2 p.m.

SOCCER

Chelsea vs. Manchester United, FOX, 10 a.m.

New York City vs. Rapids, ALT, 11 a.m.

Los Angeles FC vs. Timbers, FOX, 1 p.m.

Dash at Royals, LIFE, 1:30 p.m.

Real Salt Lake at Union, KMYU, 5:30 p.m.

SOFTBALL

NCAA regionals, ESPN, 10 a.m., 3 p.m. (ESPN2, 10 a.m., 3 p.m., 5 p.m., 7:30 p.m.)

SWIMMING

USA Indianapolis, NBCSN, 5 p.m.

RADIO

BASEBALL

Washington at Utah, AM-700, 11:30 a.m.

Pacific at BYU, AM-960/FM-94.5, 1 p.m.

River Cats at Bees, AM-1280, 6:30 p.m.

NBA

Celtics at Cavaliers, AM-700 (JIP following RSL)

SOCCER

Dash at Royals, AM-700, 1:30 p.m.

Real Salt Lake at Union, AM-700/FM-104.7, 5:30 p.m.