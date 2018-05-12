Starter Landen Bourassa handcuffed BYU baseball for eight shutout innings on Saturday as San Francisco went on to win, 6-2.

Bourassa improved his record to 7-4 as the Dons finished their West Coast Conference season with a 10-14 record and take 26-26 overall record into four non-league games next week. BYU drops to 21-25 and 10-14, with a Tuesday afternoon game at No. 1 Stanford before finishing the season with a three-game home stand against Pacific.

The Dons’ right-hander held his shutout until David Clawson’s one-out double plated Brock Hale and Nate Favero in the ninth, causing the Canadian junior to vacate the mound. Hale and Favero were the only two Cougars to get a pair of hits on the afternoon.

Favero’s sixth-inning double was one of a couple two-out opportunities the Cougars couldn’t cash in as USF avoided a sweep in the three-game series. Another two-out chance came earlier in the fifth inning when Cougar freshman Koby Kelton tripled.

USF jumped off to a great start from a three-run homer in the first inning by cleanup batter Riley Helland.

