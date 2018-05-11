Oklahoma made quick work of Utah in the NCAA men’s tennis tournament, as the Sooners beat the Utes 4-0 Friday.

It was Utah’s first trip to the NCAAs in 21 years.

Utah fell first in the doubles point. Russell Benkaim and Randy Cory lost 6-4 to Oklahoma pair Alex Bakshi and Jake van Embargo in one of the closest matchups of the day. The duo of Dan Little and Azat Hankuliyev also lost in doubles play, 6-1.

The Utes then dropped three singles matches to give the Sooners the win, though Utah’s Egbert Wavering and Cory each won the first set 6-1 in their singles matchups before Oklahoma sealed the victory.

"Congratulations to Oklahoma on the win today and for being fantastic hosts," Utah head coach Roeland Brateanu said in a press release. "We competed like lions today and made it a match but came up a little short against a very good Sooner team. We learned what it was like to be back on the big stage and will take these valuable experiences into next season."