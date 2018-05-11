Region 9

ST. GEORGE — Desert Hills swept the Region 9 titles at Dixie High School on Thursday.

The boys dominated with their depth, racking up 165 points to finish well ahead of the 100 points from Canyon View. The girls won just as impressively securing 199 points, followed by Cedar in second place.

Chloe Taylor (100 and 300 hurdles) and Madison Clark (high jump, long jump) were double winners for the Thunder. Cedar’s Jasie York was also a double winner as she swept the 200 and 400 meters.

On the boys side, Carter Reynolds swept the hurdles events in very impressive fashion. Reynolds won the 110 hurdles with a time of 14.33, narrowly ahead of the 14.57 ran by Cedar’s Trenton Maurer. The two times rank first and third in the entire state this season.

That wasn’t the only standout performance of the meet. Dixie’s Matt Kitchen won the javelin with a throw of 200’07, which is the top distance in the state this year. He also won the long jump.

Boys team scores

1. Desert Hills, 165; 2. Canyon View, 100; 3. Hurricane, 98.5; 4. Cedar, 84; 5. Pine View, 79; 6. Dixie, 51.5; 7. Snow Canyon, 37.

Individual boys region champions:

100 meters — Keivontae Washington, Snow Canyon, 10.77

200 meters — Mitchell Wright, Canyon View, 23.00

400 meters — Zachary Marsden, Desert Hills, 50.58

800 meters — Spencer Garate, Hurricane, 1:58.62

1,600 meters — Jensen Lambert, Cedar, 4:26.11

3,200 meters — Jensen Lambert, Cedar, 9:50.29

110 hurdles — Carter Reynolds, Desert Hills, 14.33

300 hurdles — Carter Reynolds, Desert Hills, 39.87

4x100 relay — Desert Hills, 43.61

4x400 relay — Canyon View, 3:28.65

Sprint medley relay — Canyon View, 3:37.24

High jump — Tyler Marz, Desert Hills, 6’04

Long jump — Matt Kitchen, Dixie, 20’08.50

Shot put — Robert Campbell, Hurricane, 52’06.50

Discus — Ryan Warner, Desert Hills, 148’08

Javelin — Matt Kitchen, Dixie, 200’07

Girls team scores

1. Desert Hills, 199; 2. Cedar, 147; 3. Pine View, 71; 4. Hurricane, 62; 5. Canyon View, 48; 6. Dixie, 44; 7. Snow Canyon, 43.

Individual girls region champions:

100 meters — Julia Hunt, Cedar, 12.53

200 meters — Jasie York, Cedar, 26.01

400 meters — Jasie York, Cedar, 57.28

800 meters — Alli Baker, Pine View, 2:19.84

1,600 meters — Mic Webster, Cedar, 5:06.41

3,200 meters — Samantha Nelson, Desert Hills, 11:27.57

100 hurdles — Chloe Taylor, Desert Hills, 15.62

300 hurdles — Chloe Taylor, Desert Hills, 45.88

4x100 relay — Desert Hills, 49.38

4x400 relay — Desert Hills, 4:10.85

Sprint medley relay — Cedar, 4:20.00

High jump — Madison Clark, Desert Hills, 5’02

Long jump — Madison Clark, Desert Hills, 16’10

Shot put — Ella Burrows, Dixie, 39’10

Discus — Brooke Shoop, Cedar, 102’09.50

Javelin — Celeste Fiame, Pine View, 121’09

Region 10

OREM — Orem’s boys won 13 of 16 events in a dominating display at the Region 10 championships on its home track on Thursday.

The Tigers tallied 219 team points to easily distance itself from second-place Salem Hills, which recorded 125 points.

Salem Hills’ girls team returned the favor by edging Orem for the team title, 158 to 147.

Miley Houghton led the way for Salem Hills as she won both the shot put and discus. Orem’s Taye Raymond had the top performance at the girls meet as she leapt 18’03 in the long jump, the fourth-best time in the entire state this season.

Orem’s boys had numerous elite level performances as well. Its sprint medley relay team won with a time of 3:30.13, the best mark in the state this season.

Cooper Legas won the javelin with a throw of 198’09, which ranks second in the state. Legas’ football teammate Puka Nacua had a sensational performance of his own in the long jump as he leapt 23’00.50, the fourth-best jump in the entire state.

Kam Radebaugh, Brandon Williams, Nathan Spencer and Matt Correa each won two events as well to pace the dominant Tigers.

Boys team scores

1. Orem, 219; 2. Salem Hills, 125; 3. Spanish Fork, 97; 4. Uintah, 69; 5. Lehi, 62; 6. Mountain View, 22.5; 7. Payson, 19.5.

Individual boys region champions:

100 meters — Kam Radebaugh, Orem, 11.15

200 meters — Kam Radebaugh, Orem, 22.35

400 meters — Brandon Williams, Orem, 48.98

800 meters — Brandon Williams, Orem, 1:59.34

1,600 meters — Nathan Spencer, Orem, 4:32.26

3,200 meters — Nathan Spencer, Orem, 9:59.67

110 hurdles — Matt Correa, Orem, 16.01

300 hurdles — Matt Correa, Orem, 40.57

4x100 relay — Orem, 43.60

4x400 relay — Orem, 3:28.98

Sprint medley relay — Orem, 3:30.13

High jump — Max Wallentine, Salem Hills, 6'00

Long jump — Puka Nacua, Orem, 23'00.50

Shot put — Trey Andersen, Lehi, 49’09

Discus — Junior Iketau, Spanish Fork, 147'02

Javelin — Cooper Legas, Orem, 198’09

Girls team scores

1. Salem Hills, 158; 2. Orem, 147; 3. Spanish Fork, 89; 4. Lehi, 81; 5. Mountain View, 73; 6. Uintah, 45; 7. Payson, 20.

Individual girls region champions:

100 meters — Amy Ballard, Lehi, 12.30

200 meters — Amy Ballard, Lehi, 25.88

400 meters — Kimmie Winward, Orem, 59.94

800 meters — Anna Martin, Lehi, 2:24.82

1,600 meters — Allison Warner, Mountain View, 5:29.99

3,200 meters — Kelsi Lindley, Mountain View, 11:57.47

110 hurdles — Kimball Clements, Spanish Fork, 15.59

300 hurdles — Adelaide Johnson, Orem, 48.58

4x100 relay — Orem, 49.38

4x400 relay — Orem, 4:07.05

Sprint medley relay — Orem, 4:33.38

High jump — Jennah Lee, Salem Hills, 5'02

Long jump — Taye Raymond, Orem, 18’03

Shot put — Miley Houghton, Salem Hills, 40'04

Discus — Miley Houghton, Salem Hills, 115’10

Javelin — Brinley Michelsen, Salem Hills, 116'08.00

Region 11

OGDEN — Stanbury’s boys dominated the Region 11 championships on Thursday at Ben Lomond High School, while Park City’s girls edged Stansbury to claim the region title.

Stansbury’s boys won five events and then swept the three relays to claim the title. Jacob Medsker led the way for the Stallions by winning both the 110 and 300 hurdles.

The top performance of the meet was recorded by Juan Diego’s Kyle Abundo, who won the shot put with a throw of 52’11.00 — which ranks as the eighth-best in the state this season.

On the girls side, Park City’s only individual winner en route to the team title was Jaynie Glasmann in the javelin.

Ben Lomond’s Taylor Abbott was the top performer at the meet as she won the 100 hurdles, high jump and long jump.

Boys team scores

1. Stansbury, 219.5; 2. Bonneville, 105; 3. Ogden, 81.5; 4. Park City, 67; 5. Ben Lomond, 58; 6. Tooele, 52; 7. Juan Diego, 33.

Individual boys region champions:

100 meters — Tayshon Doss, Ben Lomond, 11.24

200 meters — Silas Young, Stansbury, 22.73

400 meters — Xander Littlefield, Stansbury, 50.37

800 meters — Christian Warren, Ogden, 1:58.62

1,600 meters — Andrew Blackham, Ogden, 4:28.23

3,200 meters — Josh Oblad, Stansbury, 9:56.6

110 hurdles — Jacob Medsker, Stansbury, 15.78

300 hurdles — Jacob Medsker, Stansbury, 40.83

4x100 relay — Stansbury, 43.71

4x400 relay — Stansbury, 3:30.07

Sprint medley relay — Stansbury, 3:41.76

High jump — Josh Beckwith, Bonneville, 5’10

Long jump — Jason Gibson, Ben Lomond, 20’03.75

Shot put — Kyle Abundo, Juan Diego, 52’11

Discus — Lucas Walton, Bonneville, 134’06

Javelin — Kade Harrop, Ben Lomond, 148’02.50

Girls team scores

1. Park City, 136.5; 2. Stansbury, 112; 3. Bonneville, 101; 4. Ogden, 87.5; 5. Tooele, 82.5; 6. Ben Lomond, 72.5; 7. Juan Diego, 20.

Individual girls region champions:

100 meters — McKenna McCloy, Tooele, 12.92

200 meters — McKenna McCloy, Tooele, 25.86

400 meters — Abby Beus, Ogden, 58.34

800 meters — Hope Preston, Bonneville, 2:22.87

1,600 meters — Hope Preston, Bonneville, 5:23.28

3,200 meters — Zoe Hales, Stansbury, 11:53.27

100 hurdles — Taylor Abbot, Ben Lomond, 15.38

300 hurdles — Kayla Alvey, Stansbury, 47.15

4x100 relay — Tooele, 50.02

4x400 relay — Stansbury, 4:11.72

Sprint medley relay — Ogden, 4:26.07

High jump — Taylor Abbott, Ben Lomond, 5’02

Long jump — Taylor Abbott, Ben Lomond, 17’01.25

Shot put — McKenna Sargent, Stansbury, 34’07

Discus — Sammy Thomas, Tooele, 104’03

Javelin — Jaynie Glasmann, Park City, 107’05

Region 12

MILLVILLE — Sky View’s boys and Bear River’s girls claimed the Region 12 championships in impressive fashion at Ridgeline High School on Thursday.

Caleb Christensen won the 100 meters and long jump to pace Sky View, which record 169 team points to knock off second-place Bear River.

Joe Hansen (200) and Jared Hunt (3,200) also won individual events for the Bobcats.

Easton Payne had a tremendous meet for the runner-up Bears winning both the shot put and discus. His throw of 159’06 in the discus ranks as the sixth-best throw in the entire state this season.

Bear River’s girls easily won the title ahead of second-place Logan, finishing with 188.5 team points. Rachel Fronk helped pave the way to the title by winning the 100 and 200 meters, while Natalie Cottle was also a double winner for Bear River in the shot put and javelin.

Boys team scores

1. Sky View, 169; 2. Bear River, 131; 3. Logan, 111; 4. Ridgeline, 101.5; 5. Green Canyon, 62.5; 6. Mountain Crest, 36.

Individual boys region champions:

100 meters — Caleb Christensen, Sky View, 11.17

200 meters — Jon Hansen, Sky View, 22.77

400 meters — Skyler Averett, Ridgeline, 51.49

800 meters — Stockton Porter, Green Canyon, 2:00.52

1,600 meters — Colby Hamson, Bear River, 4:32.84

3,200 meters — Jared Hunt, Sky View, 10:06.50

110 hurdles — Devon Roberts, Bear River, 15.50

300 hurdles — Devon Roberts, Bear River, 40.22

4x100 relay — Sky View, 43.41

4x400 relay — Bear River, 3:33.19

Sprint medley relay — Bear River, 3:40.24

High jump — Bo Stearns, Logan, 6’04

Long jump — Caleb Christensen, Sky View, 21’09

Shot put — Easton Payne, Bear River, 53’02

Discus — Easton Payne, Bear River, 159’06

Javelin — Isaac Semadeni, Logan, 168’10

Pole vault — Isaac Semadeni, Logan, 13’06

Girls team scores

1. Bear River, 188.5; 2. Logan, 119; 3. Ridgeline, 115; 4. Sky View, 78.5; 5. Green Canyon, 60; 6. Mountain Crest, 53.

Individual girls region champions:

100 meters — Rachel Fronk, Bear River, 12.90

200 meters — Rachel Fronk, Bear River, 26.30

400 meters — Shannon Jensen, Logan, 1:00.20

800 meters — Arianna Stiener, Sky View, 2:18.58

1,600 meters — Elizabeth, Needham, Logan, 5:15.63

3,200 meters — Lindsay Schow, Bear River, 12:06.17

100 hurdles — Halle Livingston, Ridgeline, 15.44

300 hurdles — Olivia Smith, Ridgeline, 46.97

4x100 relay — Ridgeline, 49.97

4x400 relay — Bear River, 4:10.62

Sprint medley relay — Bear River, 4:20.45

High jump — Halle Livingston, Ridgeline, 5’04

Long jump — Alisabeth Apedaile, Mountain Crest, 16’06.50

Shot put — Natalie Cottle, Bear River, 36’01.50

Discus — Shaelyn Garside, Sky View, 100’03

Javelin — Natalie Cottle, Bear River, 98’08

Pole vault — Tabitha Hansen, Logan, 9’00