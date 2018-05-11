Nathan Gonzales and Kimble Mahler qualified for the 2018 USA Diving Senior National Championships on Thursday and Friday at the qualifying meet.

“The men’s team performed more consistently Friday, but we are settling in for some greater competition at nationals,” BYU diving coach Tyce Routson said. “Every day they compete, it is raising their level of performance and confidence.”

The 2018 USA Diving Senior National Championships-National Qualifier meet took place on May 10-11, at Southern Methodist University in Dallas, Texas. This meet allowed divers to qualified for the Senior Nationals. The top 30 in each event moved on to compete with the rest of the previously qualified divers at the Senior National Championships.

On Thursday, Gonzales posted a 296.30 on the 3-meter springboard for 10th place. Mahler placed 23rd with a score of 238.40, as well. On Friday, Gonzales ended in seventh place, recording a score of 268.30 on the 1-meter springboard, while Mahler recorded a 230.80 for 22nd.

Kaela Call also competed at the qualifying meet. It was her first meet since returning from a mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints to Korea.

“I am happy that Kaela Call is back in diving mode,” Routson said. “We can look forward to greatness as her training time progresses for next season.”

Call posted a 168.05 for 35th on the 1-meter springboard and a 37th-place finish on the 3-meter with a score of 176.65.

Gonzales and Mahler will now compete at the 2018 USA Diving Senior National Championships held at SMU’s Lindley Aquatics Center in Dallas, Texas. The competition begins May 14, with the men’s 1-meter semi-finals at 10 a.m. CDT, and finals will follow at 6 p.m. The men’s 3-meter springboard kicks off with quarterfinals on May 15, at 10 a.m., followed by semifinals at 4 p.m. Finals for the 3-meter springboard will be held on May 19. Live stats can be found on divemeets.com.