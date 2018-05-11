We got up early, but you knew they weren’t out of it. They scrap, they made a comeback win yesterday, so you knew you had to grind it out the whole game.

MURRAY — Thanks to some early patience at the plate and a two-run fifth inning, the North Sevier Wolves staved off the Kanab Cowboys to advance to the 2A baseball state championship game.

Burke Mickelsen, Rocky Bringhurst and Rylan Crane all had RBIs in the 5-4 win over Kanab.

“Two really good teams. We had a lot of respect for Kanab. They’re a heck of a ball club. We got up early, but you knew they weren’t out of it. They scrap, they made a comeback win yesterday, so you knew you had to grind it out the whole game,” North Sevier head coach Joshua Robinson said. “Kids on both teams made plays and came up with big hits, we just got a few key hits when we needed to and it worked out for us today. I’m super excited for the team.”

North Sevier took an early 3-0 lead after an error and a bases-loaded walk drawn by Bringhurst. In the second inning, Mickelsen reached on a fielder’s choice as Hunter Higgs crossed home.

“We told them that we wanted to see a lot of pitches, make them throw a strike. If you get it, hit it, and if he doesn’t bring it to you, a walk is as good as a hit in the state tournament. You’ve got to have baserunners on, you put that pressure on, it can go a long way. The kids were very patient early, and it paid off,” Robinson said.

Kanab responded with an RBI double by Derek Houston and an RBI single by Marcus Fox to score two runs in the third inning. A wild pitch by the Wolves in the fourth inning tied the game at three. In the fifth, North Sevier scored two runs, which would be the difference maker in the contest. Crane got things started off with an RBI single, then Walker Burr, pinch running for Crane, scored on a wild pitch.

“Very big. It was good to get a hit. Our bats had quieted down, hadn’t really hit the ball well to that point. To see one fall and score a run, I think that ignited the kids and really gave them some extra confidence going to the plate going forward,” Robinson said.

In the sixth inning, the Cowboys scored a run on a sacrifice fly by Angel Moreno and were threatening to do more damage with the bases loaded and two outs. Robinson brought in Crane to pitch in a pressure-filled situation, and with the count full, Crane got a punchout to preserve the Wolves’ lead.

After walking the first batter he faced in the seventh inning, Crane induced three straight outs to send North Sevier to the championship game.

“Rylan Crane, he’s been clutch all year. Just a sophomore and he came up big. Big strikeout there with the bases loaded, one-run lead, and then smacks the double to try and get us some insurance. Can’t be more proud of him. He’s a gamer, plays a lot of baseball, and we’re super proud to have him,” Robinson said.

The Wolves will play Kanab again at 11 a.m. on Saturday, this time for the title. The Cowboys will need to win twice to win the championship. Kanab played in the one-loss bracket immediately following the game against North Sevier, defeating Enterprise 4-3 to punch its ticket to the championship game.

“They’re so excited. North Sevier has never won a state championship (in baseball). We’ve taken second and third a few times, but we’ve never won it. They’re super pumped, they’ll be ready to go. It’ll mean a lot for them to get there and finish it tomorrow,” Robinson said.