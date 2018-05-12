These four books highlight the value of mothers and women and includes messages from LDS leaders.

“CERTAIN WOMEN,” by Linda K. Burton, Deseret Book, $15.99, 58 pages (nf)

"Certain Women" by is by Sister Linda K. Burton. | Deseret Book

“Certain Women” shares encouragement about women in the New Testament, in the early days of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and now who help serve and minister to each other despite the challenges in their own circumstances.

The term “certain women” comes from the New Testament during Luke’s account of the Savior’s ministry where it’s noted “certain women … Mary called Magdalene … and Joanna … and Susanna, and many others ministered unto him” (see Luke 8:1-3).

And also, when Jesus Christ was resurrected, it was “certain women” who shared that the tomb was empty in Luke 22.

“Consider these synonyms of one meaning of the word certain as connected to faithful, certain women: ‘convinced,’ ‘positive,’ ‘confident,’ ‘firm,’ ‘definite,’ ‘assured’ and ‘dependable,’” Sister Burton writes.

As she shares about the experiences of women, including Lazarus’ sister Martha, the women who helped with the Kirtland and Nauvoo temples, and experiences from several women she knows who have health challenges, Sister Burton writes about the lessons from these women — how they are “centered on hope,” how “covenant-keeping discipleship requires our willingness to sacrifice” and to remember the Savior.

Sister Burton encourages women to draw on the Savior’s Atonement and to “accept the Lord’s invitation to drink of his living water, as did the certain woman at the well, inviting others to do the same as we bear our own certain witness.”

“Certain Women” is empowering and shares encouragement for women as they face life’s challenges.

Art, photos and other images are scattered throughout the book, including several by J. Kirk Richards.

The book is largely based on one of the last talks Sister Burton gave as general Relief Society president in the general women’s meeting in spring 2017 by the same title.

Sister Burton served as general Relief Society president from 2012-2017 and served in South Korea with her husband, Craig P. Burton, when he was the mission president of the Korea Seoul West Mission. They have six children and 29 grandchildren.

— Christine Rappleye

"YOU ARE MORE THAN ENOUGH: YOU ARE MAGNIFICENT,” by Ganel-Lyn Condie, Covenant Communications, $16.99, 238 pages (nf)

"You Are More Than Enough: You Are Magnificent" is by Ganel-Lyn Condie. | Covenant Communications

Ganel-Lyn Condie’s latest book, “You Are More Than Enough: You Are Magnificent,” is a collection of inspirational essays written for women, especially those who are members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

This is not another self-help book, Condie states in the prologue, but a book of thoughts “that can help reveal what is already working right within you — not what needs altering.” She says holding on to fears of not being enough “is like drilling a hole in a bucket and then frantically trying to keep the bucket filled with water. It won’t work.”

"Enough" love, beauty, divinity, time, strength, grace, kindness, value, patience and faith — the author delves into these 10 topics using stories from her own life, the lives of other faithful women, messages from LDS Church leaders and scripture examples with a hope-filled, upbeat, often humorous approach.

At the end of each chapter, Condie offers a “takeaway” — a nutshell version of the concepts presented in the chapter. The book concludes with an easy-to-remember list of these takeaways, which include “Love: Daily Quiet Time,” “Beauty: Watch Your Self-Talk” and “Faith: Be a Scripture Collector.”

The lovely cover design by Christina Marcano, which portrays a multitude of angels reaching down to bless and strengthen a mortal woman, fits the book’s message perfectly — an affirmation of the divine nature and role of women. Although the book contains no illustrations, there are pullouts emphasizing key ideas in each chapter. Its compact size makes the book easy to read and take along tucked into a bag or purse.

The author, a member of the LDS Church, is a popular presenter and consultant who graduated from Arizona State University with a bachelor's degree in elementary education and psychology. A former editor of Wasatch Woman, she now writes a newspaper column. She and her family live in Lehi, Utah. Her website is at ganellyn.com.

— Rosemarie Howard

"MOMS WHO STAY AND FIGHT: How to Raise the Next Generation of Heroes," by Kristyn Trimble, Cedar Fort, $14.99, 192 pages (nf)

"Moms Who Stay and Fight: How to Raise the Next Generation of Heroes" is by Kristyn Trimble. | Cedar Fort

Greg Trimble, author and tech start-up CEO, wrote "Dads Who Stay and Fight: How to be a Hero for Your Family" last spring. Now his wife, Kristyn Trimble, has written a companion book titled "Moms Who Stay and Fight: How to Raise the Next Generation of Heroes." Like its predecessor, "Moms Who Stay and Fight" uses humor, spiritual insights and anecdotes to uplift and encourage mothers to value their divine role and to become more effective as parents.

"Moms Who Stay and Fight" is approachably and warmly written, reading like a letter from a big sister. Trimble addresses 18 different aspects of motherhood, including finding one's purpose, feelings of inadequacy and loneliness, marriage, stepparenting, wayward children, teaching, being a good example and discipline.

She also includes a section on preparing for motherhood, which makes this book relevant for young women as well.

Trimble, a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, shares scriptures and quotes from church leaders frequently, and discusses church doctrine throughout the book. Readers from any religion will likely relate to Trimble's message.

Trimble is a Southern California native, regular contributor to her husband's blog at gregtrimble.com, a homeschooling mom of two children, and a volunteer for the Millennial Choirs and Orchestras. She also leads the Women of Faith council in her region and participates in other interfaith committees and activities. This is her first book.

— Rachel Chipman

"WORTH: Divine Beginnings, Happy Endings," by Wendy Ellison, Covenant Communications, $11.99, 121 pages (nf)

"Worth: Divine Beginnings, Happy Endings" is by Wendy Ellison. | Covenant Communications

Wendy Ellison's debut book, "Worth: Divine Beginnings, Happy Endings," provides inspiration for women of all ages, backgrounds and circumstances to remember their divine identity as daughters of God.

Ellison begins her narrative by describing an experience where she overheard a little girl who was no more than 4 years old express her conviction about her identity as a princess. Upon hearing this expression, a woman nearby replied, "I know you are … I could tell right away."

This particular experience sets the tone for the rest of the book, restating how every woman is indeed a princess, and that not only do women need to recognize it in others, but they also need to perceive it within themselves.

Ellison goes on to contemplate how that conviction often shared by many 4-year-olds diminishes as time passes. Real life often gets in the way, with its trials, hardships and unfulfilled dreams. The mundane activities that accompany everyday life can often squeeze out the belief of women's divine identity as princesses, daughters of a Heavenly King.

Yet, as Ellison points out, Heavenly Father often provides reminders of women's divine worth through small "tender mercies." Ellison interweaves personal experiences with scripture references and quotes from apostles and prophets of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

The chapters are quick and to the point. The inspiration and encouragement can be beneficial to young women, new mothers and those entering their golden years.

— Lauren McAfee