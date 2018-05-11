Region 13

MORGAN — Morgan swept the Region 13 championships on Thursday on its home track.

The girls tallied 139 points to win comfortably over Judge Memorial, which finished with 108 points. Morgan’s boys dominated en route to the title, more than doubling up second-place Grantsville 174 to 81.5.

Jakob Lenthe (100, 200), Ryan Devries (110, 300 hurdles) and Dillon Petty (shot put, discus) both won two events to lead the Trojans boys team.

Porter Whitworth was a triple winner for Grantsville as he won all three distance races.

On the girls side, Morgan’s Abbie Cox (100, 300 hurdles) and Marcie Stapley (shot put, discus) were also double winners for Morgan.

The top performance of the meet belonged to Morgan’s Logan Duran, who jumped 17’06.25 in the long jump. It ranks in the top 15 in the state this season.

Boys team scores

1. Morgan, 174; 2. Grantsville, 81.5; 3. South Summit, 44.5; 4. Judge Memorial, 31; 5. Summit Academy, 2.

Individual boys region champions:

100 meters — Jakob Lenthe, Morgan, 11.17

200 meters — Jakob Lenthe, Morgan, 23.37

400 meters — Karson Coker, Morgan, 52.44

800 meters — Porter Whitworth, Grantsville, 2:02.42

1,600 meters — Porter Whitworth, Grantsville, 4:46.49

3,200 meters — Porter Whitworth, Grantsville, 10:40.30

110 hurdles — Ryan Devries, Morgan, 16.37

300 hurdles — Ryan Devries, Morgan, 42.05

4x100 relay — Morgan, 43.81

4x400 relay — Morgan, 3:38.73

Sprint medley relay — Morgan, 3:44.64

High jump — Jeffrey Yadon, Grantsville, 5’10

Long jump — Fredrick Okongo, Judge Memorial, 21’04.50

Shot put — Dillon Petty, Morgan, 52’00

Discus — Dillon Petty, Morgan, 143’00

Javelin — Bremmer Bennett, Morgan, 162’03

Girls team scores

1. Morgan, 139; 2. Judge Memorial, 108; 3. Grantsville, 80; 4. South Summit, 2.

Individual girls region champions:

100 meters — Kaya Heideman, Judge Memorial, 12.81

200 meters — Kaya Heideman, Judge Memorial, 26.85

400 meters — Madi Tartaro, Judge Memorial, 1:01.33

800 meters — Aubree Adams, Morgan, 2:33.09

1,600 meters — Sabrina Allen, Grantsville, 5:35.64

3,200 meters — Sabrina Allen, Grantsville, 12:11.62

100 hurdles — Abbie Cox, Morgan, 15.83

300 hurdles — Abbie Cox, Morgan, 49.81

4x100 relay — Morgan, 50.79

4x400 relay — Judge Memorial, 4:20.54

Sprint medley relay — Judge Memorial, 4:27.99

High jump — Ellie Wilson, Grantsville, 5’00

Long jump — Logan Duran, Morgan, 17’06.25

Shot put — Marcie Stapley, Morgan, 38’01

Discus — Marcie Stapley, Morgan, 117’09

Javelin — Millee Breshears, Morgan, 106’03

Region 14

PRICE — Delta’s boys narrowly edged Juab to claim the Region 14 state championship on Thursday, while Juab’s girls edged Carbon to claim its own title.

Led by Jaymen Brough who won the high jump and the 110 and 300 hurdles, Delta tallied 130 points to narrowly beat second-place Juab, which finished with 126 points.

Chase Fowles (discus) and Dallin Draper (100 meters) also won events for the Rabbits.

The top individual performance of the meet belonged to Carbon’s Derek Hillam, who won the long jump with a top 10 jump of 22’1.50.

On the girls side, Juab’s Ronnie Walker won three events (100, 200, long jump) as the Wasps’ racked up 131 points for the title. Carbon finished second with 116 points.

Lillian Reese was Juab’s other individual region champ as she won the high jump.

Union’s Kennedy Powell was a triple winner as she swept all three distance races.

Boys team scores

1. Delta, 130; 2. Juab, 126; 3. Carbon, 111; 4. Union, 87; 5. Maeser Prep, 30; 6. American Leadership, 5.

Individual boys region champions:

100 meters — Dallin Draper, Delta, 11.32

200 meters — Jaylen Reary, Union, 23.49

400 meters — Jaylen Reary, Union, 50.64

800 meters — Jaylen Reary, Union, 2:03.48

1,600 meters — Evan Allred, Maeser Prep, 4:40.65

3,200 meters — James Bryner, Carbon, 10:56.86

110 hurdles — Jaymen Brough, Delta, 15.96

300 hurdles — Jaymen Brough, Delta, 40.60

4x100 relay —Carbon, 44.69

4x400 relay — Carbon, 3:35.58

Sprint medley relay — Delta, 3:45.29

High jump — Jaymen Brough, Delta, 6’04

Long jump — Derek Hillam, Carbon, 22’01.50

Shot put — Reese Darrington, Juab, 44’03.75

Discus — Chase Fowles, Delta, 127’03

Javelin — Parley Kay, Juab, 159’09

Girls team scores

1. Juab, 131; 2. Carbon, 116; 3. Delta, 114; 4. Union, 98; 5. American Leadership, 21; 6. Maeser Prep, 8.

Individual girls region champions:

100 meters — Ronnie Walker, Juab, 12.92

200 meters — Ronnie Walker, Juab, 26.38

400 meters — Shannon Baker, Carbon, 1:00.31

800 meters — Kennedy Powell, Union, 2:24.46

1,600 meters — Kennedy Powell, Union, 5:20.84

3,200 meters — Kennedy Powell, Union, 11:46.67

100 hurdles — Stephanie Tervort, American Leadership, 15.34

300 hurdles — Savannah Nielson, Delta, 48.35

4x100 relay — Delta, 50.95

4x400 relay — Delta, 4:10.72

Sprint medley relay — Union, 4:17.44

High jump — Lillian Reese, Juab, 5’03

Long jump — Ronnie Walker, Juab, 17’01.50

Shot put — Jodi Noyes, Carbon, 32’05

Discus — Bekah Carroll, American Leadership, 93’05

Javelin — Asha Anderson, Delta, 109’00

Region 15

Boys team scores

1. Grand County, 161.5; 2. Richfield, 137; 3. Emery, 116; 4. Manti, 103.5; 5. North Sanpete, 51; 6. San Juan, 37; 7. South Sevier, 6.

Individual boys region champions:

100 meters — Braiden Ivie, Emery, 10.89

200 meters — Braiden Ivie, Emery, 22.05

400 meters — Eli Hazlett, Grand County, 48.71

800 meters — Hayden Harward, Richfield, 2:00.43

1,600 meters — Hayden Harward, Richfield, 4:25.81

3,200 meters — Hayden Harward, Richfield, 9:53.17

110 hurdles — Ian Bate, Richfield, 16.15

300 hurdles — Connor Guerrero, Grand County, 41.64

4x100 relay — San Juan, 44.77

4x400 relay — Richfield, 3:31.81

Sprint medley relay — Manti, 3:40.90

High jump — Jayden Dowd, Grand County, 6’00

Long jump — Mike Mahlstrom, Manti 19’04

Shot put — Cayden Acord, Richfield, 46’10.50

Discus — Jarom Shumway, Grand County, 119’03

Javelin — Cale Allred, Emery, 157’01

Girls team scores

1. Richfield, 163; 2. Grand County, 126.5; 3. San Juan, 76; 4. Manti, 75; 5(tie). North Sanpete, Emery, 58; 7. South Sevier, 53.5.

Individual girls region champions:

100 meters — Isabelle Hightower, North Sanpete, 12.70

200 meters — Brianna Davis-Mitchell, Richfield, 27.60

400 meters — Passion Reitz, Richfield, 1:00.65

800 meters — Kylah Ricks, Grand County, 2:27.13

1,600 meters — Kylah Ricks, Grand County, 5:32.59

3,200 meters — Kylah Ricks, Grand County, 12:29.29

100 hurdles — Melissa Crane, Richfield, 16.19

300 hurdles — Passion Reitz, Richfield, 48.62

4x100 relay — San Juan, 52.78

4x400 relay — Manti, 4:17.07

Sprint medley relay — Grand County, 4:26.15

High jump — Mackenzie Jones, South Sevier, 4’11

Long jump — Melissa Crane, Richfield, 16’10.50

Shot put — Veda Gritts, Grand County, 34’10.50

Discus — Veda Gritts, Grand County, 106’06.50

Javelin — Abigail Woolsey, Richfield, 106’02