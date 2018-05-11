SALT LAKE CITY — After a rainy day filled with delays, site changes and adjustments, Ken Wade’s Waterford Ravens find themselves in familiar territory. Waterford advanced all of its singles players and both its doubles teams into Saturday’s 3A state tennis tournament semifinals. Waterford leads with 10 points, followed by Grantsville and Rowland Hall with nine apiece.

A week ago, Wade and his Ravens, the five-time defending Class B 2A champions, were upset 4-1 by Rowland Hall in region 13 play. Wade said the loss was a wake-up call.

“It definitely got our attention and I hope that it ends up making them play better,” Wade said after seeing his three singles players, Leif Thulin, Tucker Lee and Peter Chase advance to Saturday’s semis.

When play resumes Saturday morning, the contenders go head-to-head with some big, early matches.

Grantsville’s Seth Beckett takes on Rowland Hall senior, Leif Thulin in a No. 1 singles semifinal. Judge Memorial’s Luke Pearson battles Waterford junior Lansing Jenkins in the other.

Jenkins, who dropped just two games in two matches Friday, ended up playing indoors, and it took a minute to find his game.

“Being indoors changes things,” Jenkins said. “It is a lot darker in here and it took a minute to adjust.”

Rowland Hall lost its No. 1 doubles team but all three singles teams and the doubles tandem of Soren Feola, Sr. and Justin Peng are still playing.

Winged Lions coach Tim Sleeper says his team's late-season charge has been fueled by some tinkering with his doubles lineups.

“Our first two singles guys have been great all year,” Sleeper said. “The next five on the ladder were pretty even and we matched some different people together and threw them into tough situations to find out who had the spark.”

With Thulin, Tucker Lee and Peter Chase all reaching the singles semis, Sleeper knows the importance of every match Saturday.

“You just gotta come out and put your best foot out there and really play your hardest,” Sleeper said. “Tonight I’m going to tell them to get some sleep and come ready to go tomorrow because we’re going to need every point we can get.”

The tournament, originally scheduled to be played at Liberty Park, split sites, sending the singles players to the Salt Lake Tennis Club and the doubles squads to the Eccles Tennis Center.

The change in sites proved to be good for the Judge Memorial singles players, Luke Pearson and Tony Robinson, with both players advancing to No. 1 and No. 2 singles semis.

“I thought we did fantastic," Judge Memorial coach Long Le said. “Luke won pretty easily but Tony really had to fight hard to win his second match.”

Saturday’s 4A and 3A tournaments are scheduled for Saturday morning at Liberty Park, weather permitting.

3A state tennis team scores:

Waterford 10, Grantsville 9, Rowland Hall 9, Richfield 6, Manti 5, Judge Memorial 4, Union 4, Grand 3, North Sanpete 3, Gunnison 2, Morgan 2, Juab 1, San Juan 1

3A state tournament

Friday at Liberty Park

First singles

Upper bracket

Konner Clark Manti def. Josh Christensen, Draper APA def. Konner 6-0, 6-1

Luke Pearson, Judge def. Brian Spencer, Union def. 6-1, 6-2

Lansing Jenkins, Waterford def. Russell Madsen, North Sanpete 6-1, 6-0

Ashton Lyons, Juab def. Lyle Palmer, San Juan (6-0, 6-2)

Lower bracket

Tim Stewart, Gunnison def. Josh Hopkin, Morgan 6-1, 6-2

Seth Beckett, Grantsville def. Elton Kunze-Jones, Grand 7-5, 6-1

TJ Gadd, Richfield def. Carter Arris, Wasatch Academy – No score

Leif Thulin, Rowland Hall def. Trenton Howard, Maeser Prep 6-0, 6-0

First singles quarterfinals

Pearson def. Clark 6-0, 6-3

Jenkins def. Lyons 6-1, 6-0

Beckett def. Stewart 7-5, 6-4

Thulin def. Gadd 6-0, 6-0

Second singles

Upper bracket

Tucker Lee, Rowland Hall def. Jason Fowles, Delta 6-1, 6-0

Kasey Kemp, Grand def. Carson Martines, Carbon 7-5, 6-2

Peter Kurtz, Grantsville def. Alexander Stewart, Gunnison 6-1, 6-1

Emmett Hinck, Richfield def. Dannion Nelson, Draper APA 6-1, 6-1

Lower bracket

Kevin Clark, Manti def. Kayleb Squire, Juab 6-0, 6-0

Shilp Shah, Waterford def. William Wang, Wasatch Academy 6-0, 6-0

Tony Robinson, Judge def. Luke Palmer, San Juan 6-1, 6-1

Reid Price, Union def. Garrett Jones, South Sevier 6-3, 6-4

Second singles quarterfinals

Lee def. Kemp 6-0, 6-1

Kurtz def. Hinck 6-3, 6-1

Shah def. Clark 6-3, 6-2

Robinson def. Price 6-4, 7-6 (8)

Third singles

Upper bracket

Gabriel Jensen, Gunnison def. Kean Poyer, San Juan 6-3, 6-2

Ford Christenson, Waterford def. Trevor Ence, North Sanpete 6-1, 6-1

Kai Wainer, Grand def. Ethan Jorgensen, Union 6-0, 6-0

Porter Whitworth, Grantsville def. Adam Fun, Wasatch Academy 6-1, 6-1

Lower bracket

Peter Chase, Rowland Hall def. Ryker Roundy, South Sevier 6-0, 6-0

Jacob Ross, Richfield def. Jarom Robinson, Juab 6-1, 7-5

Brinton Winn, Morgan def. Hayden Lee, Delta 6-3, 6-0

Conner Bushnell, Manti def. Austin Hills, St. Joseph vs. 6-1, 7-6

3A singles quarterfinals

Christensen def. Jensen 6-0, 6-0

Whitworth def. Wainer 6-3, 3-6, 6-1

Chase def. Ross 6-1, 7-5

Bushnell def. Hills 6-1, 7-5

First doubles

Upper bracket

Joe Garlick/Kendall Grsteit, North Sanpete def Simon Briesacher/Carter Titmus, Judge 6-2, 6-0

Josh Kesling/Noah Edgar, Rowland Hall def. Teylor Pollack/Ethan Hammond, Gunnison 6-1, 6-7, 6-1

Andrew Dalton/Jase Wilson, Grantsville def. Dallin Cox/Mason Thompson, Manti 6-0, 6-1

Tanner Mascaro/Braxten Pierce, Grand def. Canden Stockdale/Jackson Rosier, Carbon 6-1, 6-7, 6-1

Lower bracket

Evan Percival/Chase Birchell, Union def. Philip Buttschardt/Arturo Cuesta, St. Joseph 6-4, 2-6, 6-2

Parker Achenbach/Dillon Blackner, Richfield def. Brayden Wilkinson/Carter Thackery, Morgan 6-2, 6-2

Ramsey Holliday/Dylan Ivins, San Juan def. Michael Huston/Wesly Harston, Maeser Prep 6-3, 6-2

Arvind Mudaliar/Tarun Martheswaran, Waterford def. Nick Abbott/Nick Hansen, Delta 6-0, 6-0

Second doubles

Upper bracket

Weston Tuckett/Max Coon, Grantsville def. Brock Overly/Spencer Overly, Gunnison 6-1, 6-3

Jason Haywood/Justus Reitz, Richfield def. Adam Cottle/Jacob Cottle, Maeser Prep 5-7, 6-4, 6-3

Spencer Norris/Omeed Moshirfar, Waterford def. Jack Christensen/Bonham Brewer, Carbon 7-5, 6-2

Brigham Lewis/Alex Mower, North Sanpete vs. Dillon Heaton/Caleb Crandall, Summit Academy 7-5, 6-1

Lower bracket

Austin Cox/Grady Thompson, Manti def. Durango Dodge/Corbin Park, Juab 6-0, 6-0

Soren Feola/Justin Peng, Rowland Hall vs. Ethan Willoughby/Jaxon Sentker, Delta 6-4, 6-0

Holden Welsh/Seth Hadley, Morgan def. Cody Johnson/Hayden Lance, Grand 6-4, 6-3

Kaleb Lisonbee/Parker Brinkerhoff, Union vs. Dex Dalton/Talmage Smith, South Sevier 6-2, 6-0