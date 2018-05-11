Three Cougars have been named to the 2017-18 West Coast Conference Softball All-Academic Team, the conference announced Friday.

Senior Briielle Breland, junior Libby Sugg and sophomore Brooke Vander Heide represented BYU after earning at least a 3.20 cumulative GPA while also being significant contributors to the team.

Breland is tied for second in runs this season with 40 and has hit eight doubles, one triple and seven home runs. The second baseman and team captain went a perfect 4-for-4 at the plate with a home run, double and two singles at Utah State earlier this season. Breland is studying exercise science.

A two-time WCC Player of the Week and team captain, Sugg leads the Cougars in multiple categories, including a .423 batting average, 60 hits, 13 doubles, 11 home runs and 62 RBIs. In both games against Utah Valley, the catcher went a perfect 6-for-6 at the plate and totaled four runs, two home runs — including a three-run dinger — three doubles and eight RBIs. Sugg is studying exercise and wellness.

A valuable player on both offense and defense, Vander Heide has scored 18 runs and gone 2-for-3 at the plate in two games this season. The center fielder recorded two hits, two runs and a career-high two stolen bases against Portland State. She caught a fly ball in center field and doubled up the runner at second against SUU. Vander Heide is studying pre-business.

San Diego and Santa Clara led the way with four student-athletes represented on the team, followed by BYU’s three, Pacific and Saint Mary’s with two and Loyola Marymount with one to round out the 16 spots on the All-Academic Team.

At the conclusion of each athletic season, the WCC selects an all-academic squad for each WCC-sponsored sport. To be considered, a student-athlete must maintain at least a 3.20 cumulative grade point average, while also being a significant contributor to her team.