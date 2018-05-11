This weekend’s 4A, 3A and 2A softball state tournaments have pretty much all been washed out.

The 3A and 2A state tournament scheduled for this Friday and Saturday at the Spanish Fork Complex have all been pushed back one week to next Friday and Saturday.

Three of the four 4A softball regionals that were scheduled for Saturday have also been moved to next week. Saturday’s games at Cedar High School are the only games to will go on as scheduled.

The regionals at Spanish Fork and Tooele have been moved to Monday and the Bear River has been rescheduled for Tuesday.

The last three days of the 4A state tournament will proceed as scheduled next Thursday-Saturday.

Mother Nature has already wreaked havoc with this weekend’s 4A baseball tournament. The regionals slated to be hosted by Sky View High School and Spanish Fork High School have been relocated to St. George.

Today’s 3A and 2A baseball tournaments at Kearns and Murray are proceeding as planning amid light rain.