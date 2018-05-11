Former BYU guard Elijah Bryant will give the local team an up-close look at his game this weekend, as he's one of six players who will participate in a pre-draft workout for the Utah Jazz this Saturday.

It's the first workout the Jazz have announced. Utah's season came to an end Tuesday night in the Western Conference semifinals when Houston beat the Jazz in Game 5 to wrap up the series.

The former BYU guard announced last month he would forgo his senior collegiate season to turn pro and hire an agent.

The 6-foot-5, 210-pounder from Gwinnett, Georgia played two seasons for the Cougars after sitting out the 2015-16 season as a transfer from Elon College.

This past year, he averaged a team-leading 18.2 points per game while shooting 49 percent from the field and 41.5 percent from 3-point range, as well as 85 percent from the free-throw line.

He also averaged 6.3 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 1.2 steals per game in his best collegiate season while also earning All-West Coast Conference honors as a junior last year.

South Carolina wing Brian Bowen and Villanova guard Donte DiVincenzo highlight the other five players the Jazz will work out, a group that includes Kentucky big Wenyen Gabriel, Virginia guard Devon Hall and San Diego State big Jalen McDaniels.

Bowen was a McDonald’s High School All-American in 2017. He went to Louisville but was suspended after allegedly receiving payment from the Cardinals. Bowen, who hasn't hired an agent, transferred to South Carolina but hasn’t played.

DiVincenzo, who also hasn't hired an agent, was named the Most Outstanding Player of the 2018 Final Four after scoring 31 points in the national championship game, a 79-62 Villanova win over Michigan. The sophomore averaged 13.4 points in 29.3 minutes per game last season.