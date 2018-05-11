Region 5

WOODS CROSS — Jace Jensen won three events to power Bountiful’s boys to the Region 5 title, while Alexis Koetitz did the same for Box Elder’s girls at Woods Cross High School on Thursday.

Koetitz won both hurdles and the 200 meters as Box Elder rolled to the title with 208 team points. Bountiful finished second with 147 points.

Box Elder’s other individual winners were Maezzi Mund (discus) and Breanne McClellan (pole vault). The only other multi-event winner on the girls side was Carlee Hansen, as she won the 800 and 1,600 meters.

The top girls performance of the meet came in the javelin as Woods Cross’ Lauren Olsen won with a throw of 137’09.50, the second-best mark in the state this season.

Jensen was the star of the boys meet in leading Bountiful to 171 team points, with Box Elder close behind in second with 154 points.

Jensen won the 100 and 200 meters along with the 300 hurdles. His time in both the 200 (22.08) and 300 hurdles (39.39) are top 10 marks in Utah this season.

Dallin Mason had a strong meet as well for the Braves by winning the region title in the 800 and 1,600 meters. His time of 1:57.32 in the 800 ranks 12th in the state.

Boys team scores

1. Bountiful, 171; 2. Box Elder, 154; 3. Woods Cross, 133.5; 4. Viewmont, 100; 5. Roy, 47.5.

Individual boys region champions:

100 meters — Jace Jensen, Bountiful, 11.14

200 meters — Jace Jensen, Bountiful, 22.72

400 meters — Blake Nielson, Bountiful, 50.65

800 meters — Dallin Mason, Bountiful, 1:57.32

1,600 meters — Dallin Mason, Bountiful, 4:21.94

3,200 meters — Curt Crossley, Roy, 9:29.15

110 hurdles — Maxwell Swain, Viewmont, 15.22

300 hurdles — Jace Jensen, Bountiful, 39.39

4x100 relay — Woods Cross, 44.09

4x400 relay — Box Elder, 3:33.12

Sprint medley relay — Bountiful, 3:44.62

High jump — Riley Pugsley, Box Elder, 6’00

Long jump — Hyrum Parry, Box Elder, 21’03.50

Shot put — Jay Wadley, Viewmont, 46’06

Discus — Jay Wadley, Viewmont, 160’02

Javelin — Stetson Ryan, Bountiful, 151’07

Pole vault — Jackson Morley, Viewmont, 13’00

Girls team scores

1. Box Elder, 208; 2. Bountiful, 147; 3. Woods Cross, 143; 4. Roy, 71; 5. Viewmont, 33.

Individual girls region champions:

100 meters — Trinity Hill, Roy, 12.85

200 meters — Alexis Koetitz, Box Elder, 26.26

400 meters — Emma Bronson, Woods Cross, 1:00.17

800 meters — Carlee Hansen, Woods Cross, 2:17.26

1,600 meters — Carlee Hansen, Woods Cross, 5:04.63

3,200 meters — Laurie Murphy, Bountiful, 11:23.58

100 hurdles — Alexis Koetitz, Box Elder, 15.09

300 hurdles — Alexis Koetitz, Box Elder, 46.35

4x100 relay — Box Elder, 51.08

4x400 relay — Woods Cross, 4:10.22

Sprint medley relay — Bountiful, 4:26.44

High jump — Paige McKenna, Woods Cross, 5’02

Long jump — Julia Miller, Bountiful, 15’09.50

Shot put — Josie Williams, Roy, 37’05.50

Discus — Maezzi Mund, Box Elder, 115’05

Javelin — Lauren Olsen, Woods Cross, 137’09.50

Pole vault — Breanne McClellan, Box Elder, 8’00

Region 6

Olympus’ boys and Highland’s girls captured the Region 6 championships at East High School on Thursday.

Jima Rout won the 800 and 1,600 meters to pace Olympus as it tallied 188 points to roll past second-place Highland which finished with 99 points.

Olympus senior Kayden Hossfeld also had a strong meet in winning the high jump and finishing second in the 100 meters and long jump. His jump of 22’07 in the long jump ranks fifth in Utah this season.

The top mark belongs to East’s Joshua Hartvigsen, who won the long jump region title with a state-best leap of 23’02.

For the girls, Liliena Ahoafi-Noa and Annie Murdock led the way for the Rams, who rolled up 194 team points to claim the region title. Olympus was second with 128 points.

Murdock won both the 200 and 400 meters, with Ahoafi-Noa claiming the title in the shot put and javelin.

Boys team scores

1. Olympus, 188; 2. Highland, 99; 3. East, 91; 4. Skyline, 81; 5. Murray, 76; 6. West, 65.

Individual boys region champions:

100 meters — William Prettyman, East, 10.72

200 meters — William Prettyman, East, 22.20

400 meters — Ian Bonney, Murray, 50.82

800 meters — Jima Rout, Olympus, 2:01.77

1,600 meters — Jima Rout, Olympus, 4:28.32

3,200 meters — Roberto Porras, Olympus, 9:44.42

110 hurdles — Joshua Hartvigsen, East, 15.36

300 hurdles — Christian Alvarez, Murray, 43.53

4x100 relay — Highland, 44.39

4x400 relay — Murray, 3:33.05

Sprint medley relay — Olympus, 3:43.85

High jump — Kayden Hossfeld, Olympus, 6’04

Long jump — Joshua Hartvigsen, East, 23’02

Shot put — Cam Latu, Olympus, 45’11.75

Discus — Tevita Talakai, West, 124’00

Javelin — Viliami Talakai, West, 142’06

Pole vault — Otto Felix, West, 10’00

Girls team scores

1. Highland, 194; 2. Olympus, 128; 3. Skyline, 101.5; 4. West, 85; 5. Murray, 77.5; 6. East, 26.

Individual girls region champions:

100 meters — Meg Boren, Highland, 12.67

200 meters — Annie Murdock, Highland, 25.84

400 meters — Annie Murdock, Highland, 57.03

800 meters — Abby Rasmussen, Olympus, 2:17.23

1,600 meters — Camille Winterton, Skyline, 5:14.07

3,200 meters — Grace Burnett, Skyline, 11:17.84

100 hurdles — Brianna White, West, 15.15

300 hurdles — Brooke Christensen, Murray, 49.30

4x100 relay — West, 49.48

4x400 relay — Highland, 4:07.65

Sprint medley relay — Olympus, 4:19.61

High jump — Brinley Gale, Olympus, 4’10

Long jump — Brianna White, West, 18’01

Shot put — Liliena Ahoafi-Noa, Highland, 38’9.50

Discus — Misini Fifita, Highland, 108’04

Javelin — Liliena Ahoafi-Noa, Highland, 113’10

Pole vault — Rachael Hales, West, 6’0

Region 7

SANDY — Corner Canyon’s boys and girls track teams swept the Region 7 championships at Alta High School on Thursday.

The boys tallied 144 team points to edge second-place Jordan, which totaled 135 points. The girls team race was equally as close, with Corner Canyon edging Timpview 188 to 174.

Nicole Critchfield led the way for Corner Canyon in winning both the 200 and 400 meters. The Chargers also swept all three relays.

Lizzie Mitton had a great meet for runner-up Timpview. She won the long jump with a mark of 17’06.50 — which ranks 12th in the state — and finished second in the 100 hurdles with a time of 15.14. Her hurdles time is the sixth-best time in the state this year.

Her Timpview teammate Lindsey Middleton won the 100 hurdles with a time of 15.07. Middleton’s time of 14.64 at the BYU Invitational last year is the best in the state in 2018.

Depth is what powered Corner Canyon’s boys to the title as it finished with just four individual winners. Alex Harbertson won the 800 and 1,600 meters while Rafael Erickson won the javelin and Tanner Manwaring won the 400 meters.

Boys team scores

1. Corner Canyon, 144; 2. Jordan, 135; 3. Timpview, 133; 4. Cottonwood, 88; 5. Brighton, 57; 6. Alta, 51.

Individual boys region champions:

100 meters — Jaedin Johnson, Jordan, 11.22

200 meters — Jimmy Durante, Timpview, 22.62

400 meters — Tanner Manwaring, Corner Canyon, 51.91

800 meters — Alex Harbertson, Corner Canyon, 1:58.33

1,600 meters — Alex Harbertson, Corner Canyon 4:26.17

3,200 meters — Jacob Nielson, Cottonwood, 9:37.21

110 hurdles — Dillon Jensen, Timpview, 15.63

300 hurdles — Lawrence Lokonobei, Cottonwood, 41.80

4x100 relay — Jordan, 43.84

4x400 relay — Timpview, 3:31.66

Sprint medley relay — Jordan, 3:45.45

High jump — Joe Dumsa, Jordan, 6’02

Long jump — Joey Brand, 21’02

Shot put — Jackson Cravens, Timpview, 50’01.50

Discus — Jadakiss Sipai, Cottonwood, 118’10

Javelin — Rafael Erickson, Corner Canyon, 144’00

Pole vault — Tate Renckert, Alta, 11’00

Girls team scores

1. Corner Canyon, 188; 2. Timpview, 174; 3. Jordan, 100; 4. Brighton, 68; 5. Alta, 53; 6. Cottonwood, 27.

Individual girls region champions:

100 meters — Paje Rasmussen, Corner Canyon, 12.51

200 meters — Nicole Critchfield, Corner Canyon, 25.29

400 meters — Nicole Critchfield, Corner Canyon, 5.88

800 meters — Laura Lundahl, Brighton, 2:23.02

1,600 meters — Madelyn Boulton, Timpview, 5:21.15

3,200 meters — Karli Branch, Corner Canyon, 11:25.84

100 hurdles — Lindsey Middleton, Timpview, 15.07

300 hurdles — Bailey Brandt, Brighton, 47.72

4x100 relay — Corner Canyon, 49.93

4x400 relay — Corner Canyon, 4:15.62

Sprint medley relay — Corner Canyon, 4:24.08

High jump — Lizzie Mitton, Timpview, 5’00

Long jump — Lizzie Mitton, Timpview, 17’06.50

Shot put — Natalie Lewis, Jordan, 33’11.50

Discus — Nicole Freestone, Jordan, 107’10

Javelin — Nicole Freestone, Jordan, 109’06

Pole vault — Catherine Nemelka, Timpview, 10’00

Region 8

HEBER CITY — The Region 8 championships at Wasatch High School featured some great performance on Thursday, highlighted by some terrific relays.

The medley relay for Provo’s girls won the region title with a state-best time of 4:04.88, while Springville’s boys won the medley relay with a time of 3:36.29, which ranks fifth in the state this year.

Skyridge’s boys also posted a remarkable time in the 4x400 relay, winning with a time of 3:19.92, the second-fastest time in Utah this year.

Skyridge’s boys narrowly came up short in claiming the region title though as Timpanogos prevailed with 160 points, just six ahead of Skyridge’s 154.

Timpanogos’ individual winners were Kaleb Paulsen (1,600), Hunter Greer (shot put), Logan Wilkey (javelin) and Matt Pulver (pole vault).

There several other noteworthy performances on the boys side. Skyridge’s Austin Child cleared 6’07 to win the region title while Springville’s Chris Ohman was second at 6’06. Child leads the state with a previous jump of 6’08, while Ohman’s mark ranks fifth in the state this year.

Maple Mountain comfortably won the girls region title as it recorded 157 points, with Timpanogos in second with 123 points.

Maple Mountain’s individual winners were Maddie Eaton (300 hurdles), Shania Strong (shot put) and Jaimee Paletta (discus).

Boys team scores

1. Timpanogos, 160; 2. Skyridge, 154.5; 3. Springville, 108.5; 4. Maple Mountain, 85; 5. Wasatch, 84; 6. Provo, 11.

Individual boys region champions:

100 meters — Zachary Davis, Wasatch, 10.97

200 meters — Josh Taylor, Skyridge, 22.54

400 meters — Josh Taylor, Skyridge, 48.59

800 meters — Brandon Garnica, Springville, 1:56.97

1,600 meters — Kaleb Paulsen, Timpanogos, 4:29.51

3,200 meters — Devin Pancake, Springville, 9:33.96

110 hurdles — Bennet Hill, Wasatch, 14.93

300 hurdles — Jake Hill, Wasatch, 40.92

4x100 relay — Timpanogos, 43.84

4x400 relay — Skyridge, 3:19.92

Sprint medley relay — Springville, 3:36.29

High jump — Austin Child, Skyridge, 6’07

Long jump — Colby Samuels, Skyridge, 21’06

Shot put — Hunter Greer, Timpanogos, 50’05

Discus — Alex Knudsen, Maple Mountain, 146’08

Javelin — Logan Wilkey, Timpanogos, 167’02

Pole vault — Matt Pulver, Timpanogos, 7’00

Girls team scores

1. Maple Mountain, 157; 2. Timpanogos, 123; 3. Skyridge, 109.5; 4. Wasatch, 94.5; 5. Springville, 82; 6. Provo, 40.

Individual girls region champions:

100 meters — Calli Adamson, Skyridge, 12.70

200 meters — Calli Adamson, Skyridge, 26.08

400 meters — Ally Gomm, Provo, 59.55

800 meters — Madison Moffitt, Timpanogos, 2:20.91

1,600 meters — Madison Moffitt, Timpanogos, 5:07.57

3,200 meters — Madison Moffitt, Timpanogos, 11:16.92

100 hurdles — Ashlyn Baker, Timpanogos, 15.91

300 hurdles — Maddie Eaton, Maple Mountain, 46.14

4x100 relay — Skyridge, 50.37

4x400 relay — Maple Mountain, 4:07.66

Sprint medley relay — Provo, 4:04.88

High jump — Brooke Magnesen, Skyridge, 5’01

Long jump — Addy Larsen, Wasatch, 16’05

Shot put — Shania Strong, Maple Mountain, 33’10

Discus — Jaimee Paletta, Maple Mountain, 119’10.50

Javelin — Ellie Tuddenham, Wasatch, 104’05

Pole vault — Emilie Poulson, Timpanogos, 7’06