No. 50 Utah State men's tennis will compete in the first round of the NCAA Tournament for the second-consecutive year on Saturday, May 12, when the Aggies take on No. 8 TCU in Fort Worth, Texas, at noon MT. The winner of USU’s match will face the winner between No. 27 Dartmouth and No. 33 Oregon on Sunday, May 13, at noon.

Tickets for the match are $5 for adults, $3 for youth and free for children 2 or younger. The matches will be streamed live and have live stats, while updates will be provided on social media. Links will be provided prior to the match via the team's social media pages.

"Our team is really looking forward to competing in the NCAA Tournament and against a top-notch program like TCU," head coach James Wilson said. "Our preparation has been good. No doubt it will be tough, and we will need to be at our best."

Utah State (19-8, 7-0 MW) has won nine matches in a row, which ties for the longest streak in program history. USU went undefeated in conference play, 7-0, for the first time in program history and at home, 8-0, for the second time in program history. The Aggies are led in singles by senior Jaime Barajas, who is 15-7 at the Nos. 1 and 2 spots, and sophomore Sergiu Bucur, who is 14-6 at the Nos. 1 through 3 spots. Both Barajas and Bucur earned all-Mountain West honors in singles. Three other Aggies recorded at least 10 singles wins during the season in freshmen Felipe Acosta (11-1), Valdemar Holm (10-10) and Jose Carvajal (11-7). In doubles, Barajas and Carvajal were named all-MW after going 11-8 at the No. 1 spot.

No. 9-seeded TCU (18-4, 5-0 Big 12) ended its season with a 4-2 loss to No. 27 Baylor in the Big 12 Semifinals. The Horned Frogs are led by No. 65 Trevor Johnson, who is 15-4 at the Nos. 1 and 2 spots; No. 114 Guillermo Nuñez, who is 15-4 at the Nos. 2 through 4 spots; Reese Stalder, who is 14-3 at the Nos. 4 and 5 spots; and No. 21 Alex Rybakov, who is 13-3 at the Nos. 1 and 2 spots. No. 61 Alastair Gray is 6-7 at the Nos. 2 through 4 spots. In doubles, No. 6 Nuñez and Rybakov are 13-2 at the Nos. 1 and 2 spots, Bertus Kruger and Stalder are 13-4 at the Nos. 2 and 3 spots and Gray and Johnson are 10-2 at the Nos. 1 and 2 spots. Utah State won the sole meeting with TCU last season, 4-3, on the Horned Frogs’ home courts.

Ashley Springer is a student at Utah State University studying journalism and communication. Springer is an intern with the USU athletic department's media relations.