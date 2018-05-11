Region 1

KAYSVILLE — Davis’ boys and Weber’s girls took home the Region 1 championships at Davis High School on Thursday.

Led by Andrew Simonsen, Xakai Harry and Caleb Kamalu, Davis’ boys racked up 170 team points to pull away from the 147 points from second-place Fremont.

Led by Krista Farley, Weber’s girls tallied 172 points to easily beat second-place Syracuse, which recorded 129 points.

Farley won the 100 and 200 meters in addition to the long jump for the Warriors. Her 200-meter time of 25.49 is the sixth-best in state this year.

Syracuse’s Brittany Cardall actually posted the fourth-best time in the state (25.09) during her qualifying heat on Wednesday, but she didn’t race in the final.

There were numerous standout performances on the boys side, highlighted by the 110 hurdles race.

Simonsen (14.37), Kamalu (14.60) and Syracuse’s Scott Davies finished first, second and third respectively in the race, and their times rank second, fourth and fifth in the entire state this season.

Davies followed it up by winning the 300 hurdles with a time of 38.29. Simonsen owns the best 300 time in the state this year (37.94), but he didn’t race in the final.

Syracuse’s Nate Kaufusi was the lone triple winner at the meet as he prevailed the 100, 200 and 400 meters. His time of 10.89 in the 100 meters is the fifth-best time this season.

Boys team scores

1. Davis, 170; 2. Fremont, 147; 3. Syracuse, 141; 4. Northridge, 62; 5. Weber, 57.5; 6. Layton, 45.5; Clearfield, 33.

Individual boys region champions:

100 meters — Nathan Kaufusi, Syracuse, 10.89

200 meters — Nathan Kaufusi, Syracuse, 22.08

400 meters — Nathan Kaufusi, Syracuse, 48.56

800 meters — Ryan Addison, Northridge, 2:12.07

1,600 meters — Zachary Winter, Fremont, 4:20.88

3,200 meters — Bronson Winter, Fremont, 9:38.57

110 hurdles — Andrew Simonsen, Davis, 14.37

300 hurdles — Scott Davies, Syracuse, 38.29

4x100 relay — Davis, 42.04

4x400 relay — Syracuse, 3:18.95

Sprint medley relay — Syracuse, 3:39.32

High jump — Kale Thomas, 6’07

Long jump — Kaiden Boucher, Weber, 20’10

Shot put — Joseph Johnson, Fremont, 47’08.75

Discus — Garrett Ford, Northridge, 154’01

Javelin — Caleb Wuthrich, Davis, 172’07

Pole vault — D.A. Marcyes, Davis, 14’03.25

Girls team scores

1. Weber, 172; 2. Syracuse, 129; 3. Davis, 122; 4. Layton, 112.5; 5. Fremont, 71.5; 6. Clearfield, 36; 7. Northridge, 13.

Individual girls region champions:

100 meters — Krista Farley, Weber, 12.43

200 meters — Krista Farley, Weber, 25.49

400 meters — Elizabeth Butler, Clearfield, 57.95

800 meters — Mazzie Melaney, Fremont, 2:18.63

1,600 meters — Mazzie Melaney, Fremont, 5:09.76

3,200 meters — McKenna Lee, Weber, 11:26.47

100 hurdles — Katrina Broadhead, Layton, 15.17

300 hurdles — Becky Swanson, Davis, 45.91

4x100 relay — Weber, 48.32

4x400 relay — Weber, 4:03.26

Sprint medley relay — Davis, 4:16.11

High jump — Abby Triplett, Weber, 5’04

Long jump — Krista Farley, Weber, 17’10.50

Shot put — Pele Fa, Layton, 35’04.50

Discus — Pele Fa, Layton, 112’02

Javelin — Alyssa Hansen, Weber, 108’00

Pole vault — Lexi Wightman, Syracuse, 11’03

Region 2

KEARNS — Hillcrest’s boys and girls track teams swept the Region 2 championships at Kearns High School on Thursday.

Madison Hooper won two events (200 and 400 meters) to pace the girls as they dominated the meet tallying 162 team points. Kearns finished second with 76 points.

Tara Sharp won the pole vault for Hillcrest by clearing 11’04, the third-best vault in the entire state this season. Teammate Grace Cobabe also had a notable performance as she won the 100 hurdles with a time of 15.22, which ranks in the top 10 this year.

On the boys side, Zac Hastings won the 800 and 1,600 meters to lead the Huskies who prevailed by recording 121 team points. Cyprus finished second with 72 points.

Cyprus Soujah Gasu turned one of the top performances of the meet by winning the 100 meters in 10.96.

Granger’s Hector Magallanes was the lone triple winner as he won the region title in the shot put, discus and javelin.

Boys team scores

1. Hillcrest, 121; 2. Cyprus, 72; 3. Hunter, 64; 4. Granger, 50; 5. Kearns, 43.

Individual boys region champions:

100 meters — Soujah Gasu, Cyprus, 10.96

200 meters — Coy Prows, Cyprus, 22.43

400 meters — Joao Silva, Hillcrest, 51.32

800 meters — Zac Hastings, Hillcrest, 2:01.08

1,600 meters — Zac Hastings, Hillcrest, 4:36.34

3,200 meters — Justin Canals, Hillcrest, 10:17.05

110 hurdles — Tanner Lunceford, Hunter, 16.42

300 hurdles — Tanner Lunceford, Hunter, 41.99

4x100 relay — Cyprus, 43.62

4x400 relay — Granger, 3:33.52

Sprint medley relay — Hillcrest, 3:45.43

High jump — Seth Dalgleish, Hillcrest, 5’11

Long jump — Devonte Major, Hunter, 20’06

Shot put — Hector Magallanes, Granger, 44’05

Discus — Hector Magallanes, Granger, 141’00

Javelin — Hector Magallanes, Granger, 135’09

Pole vault — Cameron Dunn, 29’06.25

Girls team scores

1. Hillcrest, 162; 2. Kearns, 76; 3. Cyprus, 59; 4. Hunter, 41; 5. Granger, 18.

Individual girls region champions:

100 meters — Carly Koehler, Kearns, 12.78

200 meters — Madison Hooper, Hillcrest, 26.49

400 meters — Madison Hooper, Hillcrest, 58.94

800 meters — Amelia Slama-Catron, Hillcrest, 2:30.12

1,600 meters — Hailey Sherman, Cyprus, 5:38.81

3,200 meters — Hailey Sherman, Cyprus, 12:30.94

100 hurdles — Grace Cobabe, Hillcrest, 15.22

300 hurdles — Madeline Martin, Hillcrest, 45.10

4x100 relay — Hillcrest, 49.95

4x400 relay — Hillcrest, 4:11.99

Sprint medley relay — Hillcrest, 4:34.41

High jump — Carly Koehler, Kearns, 5’01

Long jump — Grace Cobabe, Hillcrest, 15’10

Shot put — Taylee Allen, Hillcrest, 34’11

Discus — Ola Lapuaho, Hunter, 97’11

Javelin — Annabella Jensen, Hillcrest, 101’10

Pole vault — Tara Sharp, Hillcrest, 11’04

Region 3

TAYLORSVILLE — Herriman’s boys and girls teams used their depth to capture the Region 3 championships as expected at Taylorsville High School on Thursday.

The girls tallied 249 team points to easily prevail over second-place Riverton, which finished with 185.5 points. The boys were even more dominant with 227.5 points followed by Riverton with 148 points.

Herriman won eight of 17 events, including all three throwing events which highlighted the meet. Jaren Kump won the discus with a throw of 165’05, the third-best throw in the entire state all year. Teammate Karter Shaw was second with a throw of 160’02, which ranks fifth in state.

In the javelin, Blake Freeland claimed the region title with a throw of 173’04, which is a top-10 throw this season.

Herriman’s girls won nine events en route to the title, with Losa Latu leading the way by winning the shot put and discus.

Abby Tycksen won the 100 meters with a time of 12.47 and Kayla Butterfield won the 300 hurdles in 45.78. Both times rank in the top 10 this season.

Boys team scores

1. Herriman, 227.5; 2. Riverton, 148; 3. Copper Hills, 120; 4. West Jordan, 108; 5. Taylorsville, 32.5.

Individual boys region champions:

100 meters — Liam Post, Herriman, 11.06

200 meters — Eli Stephenson, Herriman, 22.64

400 meters — Garrett Stone, Copper Hills, 50.39

800 meters — Logan Anderson, Copper Hills, 2:10.77

1,600 meters — Talon Rodriguez, Riverton, 4:26.08

3,200 meters — Seth Robertson, Herriman, 9:44.11

110 hurdles — Colton Lefler, Herriman, 15.32

300 hurdles — Brandon Hammond, Copper Hills, 40.62

4x100 relay — Riverton, 42.27

4x400 relay — Herriman, 3:27.04

Sprint medley relay — West Jordan, 3:42.88

High jump — Allan Ananonu, West Jordan, 6’02

Long jump — Allan Ahanonu, West Jordan, 20’11

Shot put — Jaren Kump, Herriman, 56’05

Discus — Jaren Kump, Herriman, 165’05

Javelin — Blake Freeland, Herriman, 173’04

Pole vault — Robbie Walker, Riverton, 14’08

Girls team scores

1. Herriman, 249; 2. Riverton, 185.5; 3. Copper Hills, 143.5; 4. West Jordan, 50; 5. Taylorsville, 9.

Individual girls region champions:

100 meters — Abby Tycksen, Herriman, 12.47

200 meters — Haylee Mather, Riverton, 26.25

400 meters — Haylee Mather, Riverton, 57.90

800 meters — Hailey Kidd, Copper Hills, 2:23.51

1,600 meters — Mica Rivera, Herriman, 5:14.37

3,200 meters — Meg Nielsen, Herriman, 11:50.10

100 hurdles — Gwyn Romrell, Riverton, 15.70

300 hurdles — Gwyn Romrell, Riverton, 45.36

4x100 relay — Herriman, 49.51

4x400 relay — Riverton, 3:59.11

Sprint medley relay — Herriman, 4:24.37

High jump — Cassidy Henderson, Herriman, 5’01

Long jump — Camilla Andam, Copper Hills, 17’04.50

Shot put — Losa Latu, Herriman, 43’04

Discus — Losa Latu, Herriman, 108’07

Javelin — Marin Freeland, Herriman, 113’03

Pole vault — Maysen Rollo, Riverton, 10’03

Region 4

SOUTH JORDAN — Lone Peak’s girls dominated the Region 4 championships at Bingham High School on Thursday, while Lone Peak’s boys narrowly finished second behind host Bingham.

Bingham’s boys recorded 208 points to sneak past Lone Peak, which finished with 194 points.

Bingham had five individual winners and swept all five relays en route to the title. The top performance for the Miners came in the pole vault as Porter Westerlind won by clearing 14’08, which ranks as the third-best vault in the state this season.

Lone Peak’s Craik Evans was a double winner in the 800 and 1,600 meters, while American Fork’s Jarom Smith was also a double winner in the high jump and long jump.

Lone Peak girls team swept the three relays and also had a different girl win the 100, 200, 400, 800 and 1,600 during a dominant performance as it recorded 264.5 teams points. American Fork was second with 134.5 points.

Lone Peak’s sprint medley relay time of 4:07.05 is the fastest in the state this season.

American Fork’s Emma Aldred was the top individual performer at the meet as she swept the hurdles and also won the long jump.

Boys team scores

1. Bingham, 208; 2. Lone Peak, 194; 3. American Fork, 98; 4. Westlake, 87; 5. Pleasant Grove, 51.

Individual boys region champions:

100 meters — Trey Jackson, Lone Peak, 11.30

200 meters — Adriano Demartin, Bingham, 23.20

400 meters — Mark Hansen, Westlake, 51.00

800 meters — Craik Evans, Lone Peak, 1:59.42

1,600 meters — Craik Evans, Lone Peak, 4:24.06

3,200 meters — Justin Hartshorn, Lone Peak, 9:48.17

110 hurdles — Payton Suitter, Bingham, 15.85

300 hurdles — Aaron Erickson, Bingham, 42.05

4x100 relay — Bingham, 44.31

4x400 relay — Bingham, 3:26.78

Sprint medley relay — Bingham, 3:39.31

High jump — Jarom Smith, American Fork, 6’03

Long jump — Jarom Smith, American Fork, 21’00

Shot put — Alex Goodavish, Lone Peak, 45’01

Discus — Camden Brown, Bingham, 125’06

Javelin — Noah Lawerence, Lone Peak, 147’00.50

Pole vault — Porter Westerlind, Bingham, 14’08

Girls team scores

1. Lone Peak, 264.5; 2. American Fork, 134.5; 3. Westlake, 104; 4. Bingham, 79; 5. Pleasant Grove, 50.

Individual girls region champions:

100 meters — Emily Ellis, Lone Peak, 12.55

200 meters — Elizabeth Norton, Lone Peak, 26.19

400 meters — Alison Richter, Lone Peak, 57.78

800 meters — Taylor Smart, Lone Peak, 2:19.49

1,600 meters — Reagan Gardner, Lone Peak, 5:13.71

3,200 meters — Mya McKown, Pleasant Grove, 11:34.03

100 hurdles — Emma Aldred, American Fork, 15.03

300 hurdles — Emma Aldred, American Fork, 45.64

4x100 relay — Lone Peak, 49.01

4x400 relay — Lone Peak, 4:07.11

Sprint medley relay — Lone Peak, 4:07.05

High jump — Lauren Rawlings, American Fork, 5’01

Long jump — Emma Aldred, American Fork, 17’04.25

Shot put — Lilia Pili, Westlake, 34’03.50

Discus — Ximena Leyva, Westlake, 95’02

Javelin — Danielle Orr, Bingham, 114’09

Pole vault — Hannah Stetler, Bingham, 11’03