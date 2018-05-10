I felt like, ‘Let’s just give it a shot here in the seventh inning and see how we can do it.'

MURRAY — Down by one run entering the top of the seventh inning, Kanab baseball players huddled around each other, yelling “I believe in us! We’re going to win this!” That confidence paid off in a 3-2 comeback win over Enterprise in the 2A baseball quarterfinals.

Kanab took a 3-2 lead in the top of the seventh frame, tying the game on an RBI single by Derek Houston, then taking the lead on an RBI single from Tavin Ott.

“It’s kind of just timely hitting. I knew if we just kept it close and we just kept those innings close, and there were times where it looked like we were just one pitch away from being out of it, but we found a way to keep battling and kind of keep hanging in there,” “I felt like, ‘Let’s just give it a shot here in the seventh inning and see how we can do it,” Kanab head coach Mason Fox said.

Enterprise, who led 2-0 after the fifth inning after an RBI double by Zeb Jones in the second inning and an RBI double by Steven Anzalone in the fifth. The Wolves had runners on second and third with one out, but Kanab continued to believe in the dugout and on the field.

“It’s kind of been something that we’ve grown into the last two or three weeks of the season. It’s taken us some ups and downs and some moments of not finishing in the second inning. When you look at our record, we’ve lost four games because we couldn’t close down the seventh inning, and they were big games. It’s kind of been our thing the last two week to just build off that momentum that we’re building and then close, finish,” Fox said.

After six innings from starting pitcher Sam Orton, Marcus Fox was brought on to pitch in the seventh. With runners on second and third and one out, Fox remained calm. A fouled third strike on a bunt got out No. 2, then Fox struck out the next batter to send the Cowboys to the semifinals.

“He was big right there. We knew we had a couple lefties in the lineup if we could get to them. That full count, they tried to bunt. I was willing to walk that hitter who was trying to lay down the bunt there because we had the lefty coming up and one out, so I felt okay about that, and that’s why I called a slider right there, and I don’t think he was expecting a ball that moved and he couldn’t pull back, so that was key right there,” Fox said.

Kanab advances to the semifinals where they will face North Sevier.

“It’s exciting. We were close last year and we felt like we kind of broke down a little barrier last year. We knew that Enterprise, (pitcher Levi) Randall hasn’t been beaten all year, and so we knew we had our work cut out for us,” “If you look at the games, they beat us 1-0 in eight innings at their place, then we beat them 4-3 at our place. All the games have been really tight, so we expected that,” Fox said.