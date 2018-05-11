Even though the Jazz's season is over, the national media has plenty to say about Utah's bright future. Particularly as star rookie Donovan Mitchell impressed during his first playoff run. Together with Rudy Gobert, it seems that Utah has the core they need to become a player in the West. Also, Derrick Favors' free agency has folks talking. Here's what some of the national media had to say about the Jazz and their future:

Kevin Skiver, CBS Sports: "When you talk about Mitchell, it's disingenuous to call him a 'future NBA star.' It's pretty widely accepted that he's a star now, and for good reason. That 43-28 record came with nine lineup combinations around Mitchell. The one player we saw him really miss was Rudy Gobert, and even without Gobert, he averaged 21.5 points in 24 games played without the big man, which mainly just affected the Jazz's ability to defend the paint. The Jazz should definitely be heartened by both their performance and their leader's performance. He can take over the reigns now if he has to, and they have a bright future with him at the helm."

Royce Young and Tim MacMahon, ESPN: "The Jazz re-emerged quickly in the dust of Hayward's departure, but they remain in a prickly spot in the complicated West. They are good — clearly — but they are teetering near the line of dangerous, rather than being an actual title threat. That's what they have their eyes on: They're looking for the path ahead, to jump another rung on the ladder. Mitchell's pending stardom could be the key to unlocking it all, but the Jazz don't want to be beholden to his development as their only way forward. A year after losing Hayward, though, the Jazz are more than fine. They're positioned for a promising future, and they didn't have to take any steps back to find it."

Tim Cato, SB Nation: "Thanks to Mitchell, the future could be that same defensive base with so much more on the other end. Mitchell looks like a self-made stick of dynamite, and who knows how high they can soar with him. Their biggest offseason question involves Derrick Favors, whether Utah wants to continue sticking with the two-big lineup or to move on in hopes a philosophy change can bring about something even sweeter. I like league-wide diversity, so I hope for the former, but Utah’s decision will be a hotly debated one for sure. One thing that isn’t hotly debated: Utah’s season may be over, but it’s a great time to be a Jazz fan."

Frank Urbina, Hoops Hype: "Results are what matter most in the cutthroat business known as the NBA. Well, Favors contributes to those, too. In the time Favors shared the floor with All-NBA big man Gobert, Utah had a dominant +8 net rating (per NBAWowy) — with a sample size of over 1000-plus minutes of action. So in an emotional, economic and result-based sense, Favors staying with the Jazz makes the most sense."

Paolo Uggetti, The Ringer: "Gobert and Mitchell are locked in as cornerstones of the Jazz’s future, and the team is already in the West’s second tier, strong enough to compete against any team in the league other than the NBA’s absolute elite. How Utah builds around its young stars will determine its true ceiling. The Jazz need surefire third and fourth wheels to round out their prized pairing, and the decisions they make this offseason will determine what they can do to move up a tier going forward."

Josh Cornelissen, Hoops Habbit: "This roster is well-built, the coaching staff (although sans Igor Kokoskov now) is built around one of the best at the top, and the front office has proved its worth for multiple seasons. While their year ended in a playoff loss, nothing but optimism should be filling the Jazz. Their future is brighter than the sun setting over the desert."

